I was using transformative in a more limited way to refer to the midfield. Bellingham in our midfield would reshape the nature of the midfield I suspect.



Im not sure it would. Not unless hes part of a bigger plan to re-shape the way we play.Bellingham would be asked to operate within our system but bring his own strengths to it. Wed make minor tactical tweaks to accommodate him and provide the best conditions for him and the team to perform. Itd be a bit like Thiago joining. Hes brought something different to midfield but the formation, patterns of play and shape of the team aren't that different to pre-Thiago.Id expect something similar with Bellingham. Hed do a version of himself within the tactical framework of our team. Im not sure how that becomes transformative when we currently have virtually all aspects the of the team operating at the highest level. Players like VvD and Alisson were transformative since the elevated the play in their position which had huge knock on effects to how the entire team performed in the tactical framework set out by Klopp and his coaches. Those 2 players made the system work at a high level, that wasnt possible before. I suspect someone like Bellingham would be hope to give us marginal gains. Something thats important when youve lost a CL final by 1 goal and the PL by 1 point