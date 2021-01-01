« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1553020 times)

Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33120 on: Today at 07:32:57 am »
Im really surprised Bellinghams people didnt negotiate one. Perhaps theres a gentlemans agreement instead.

I do hope the fee for Nunez stops all the we wouldnt spend at the top end nonsense. After Haaland he was the most coveted young forward in the world. And Bellingham is the most coveted young CM in the world, plus given the players weve got there at the moment hes potentially a transformative signing for us.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33121 on: Today at 07:36:15 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:32:57 am
Im really surprised Bellinghams people didnt negotiate one. Perhaps theres a gentlemans agreement instead.

I do hope the fee for Nunez stops all the we wouldnt spend at the top end nonsense. After Haaland he was the most coveted young forward in the world. And Bellingham is the most coveted young CM in the world, plus given the players weve got there at the moment hes potentially a transformative signing for us.

Bellingham won't be transformative. We have an amazing team already,  its not like us signing Van Dijk and Alisson.

Bellingham's team didn't need to negotiate a release clause. At the end of this season and start of next he will have just turned 20 and have 2 years left on his contract. He has plenty of time left in his career to make his next move.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33122 on: Today at 07:40:44 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:36:15 am
Bellingham won't be transformative. We have an amazing team already,  its not like us signing Van Dijk and Alisson.

Bellingham's team didn't need to negotiate a release clause. At the end of this season and start of next he will have just turned 20 and have 2 years left on his contract. He has plenty of time left in his career to make his next move.

Bellingham would contribute now but has a very high ceiling and potentially you could have his services for 10 years. When viewed through that lens even 120m Euros is palatable.
Offline Raaphael

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33123 on: Today at 07:43:04 am »
For me it`s starting to get to the point with Bellingham like it did with Mbappe and Haaland: There is so much talk about him ànd such high fees thrown around that I`m starting to not be arsed.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33124 on: Today at 07:43:36 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:40:44 am
Bellingham would contribute now but has a very high ceiling and potentially you could have his services for 10 years. When viewed through that lens even 120m Euros is palatable.

I am not talking about the cost (this time). Its more about him being classed about transformative for our team.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33125 on: Today at 07:45:54 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:43:04 am
For me it`s starting to get to the point with Bellingham like it did with Mbappe and Haaland: There is so much talk about him ànd such high fees thrown around that I`m starting to not be arsed.

Its one of the things which is putting me right off the deal, this unhealthy obsession the media are putting on this transfer to be 'the one'. Obviously they are doing it for clicks but they are setting everyone up to just have a go at the club if he doesn't sign. Bellingham is a good player, but he isn't the only good player we can sign and we don't have to spend the amount he will cost.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33126 on: Today at 07:48:28 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:43:36 am
I am not talking about the cost (this time). Its more about him being classed about transformative for our team.

I think Bellingham is being targeted because he is the Henderson replacement in that he can play all three positions in midfield. And Henderson has served the club with distinction for over 10 years. I think we want that from Bellingham. I don't think we are targeting Bellingham because we want him to be our KDB.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33127 on: Today at 07:50:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:45:54 am
Its one of the things which is putting me right off the deal, this unhealthy obsession the media are putting on this transfer to be 'the one'. Obviously they are doing it for clicks but they are setting everyone up to just have a go at the club if he doesn't sign. Bellingham is a good player, but he isn't the only good player we can sign and we don't have to spend the amount he will cost.

There has got to be a reason we are kicking the midfield can down the road for a year. If that reason isn't Bellingham I'd be curious what the reason is.
Offline Rush 82

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33128 on: Today at 07:52:18 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:43:04 am
For me it`s starting to get to the point with Bellingham like it did with Mbappe and Haaland: There is so much talk about him ànd such high fees thrown around that I`m starting to not be arsed.
same
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33129 on: Today at 07:55:25 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:43:04 am
For me it`s starting to get to the point with Bellingham like it did with Mbappe and Haaland: There is so much talk about him ànd such high fees thrown around that I`m starting to not be arsed.

It's fair enough not being arsed as nothing is going to happen this summer anyway.
Offline slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33130 on: Today at 09:51:18 am »
Them fees being touted for Bellingham are mental. He look's a good player, but at the minute its potential. He hasn't done anything. People (Dortmund) need to wind their neck in a bit
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33131 on: Today at 10:02:34 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:51:18 am
Them fees being touted for Bellingham are mental. He look's a good player, but at the minute its potential. He hasn't done anything. People (Dortmund) need to wind their neck in a bit

They will do the same with Carney Chukwuemeka too. Rinse and repeat. Like with many others. WOuld love Bellingham here and also like the idea of a good british player in midfield. Maybe because of the Gerrard days. But that price is ridiculous.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33132 on: Today at 10:08:08 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:51:18 am
Them fees being touted for Bellingham are mental. He look's a good player, but at the minute its potential. He hasn't done anything. People (Dortmund) need to wind their neck in a bit

why? Hes their player.

Figures in the press doesn't mean much at the end of it all though. It will depend on how he does this season, both in terms of form for BVB and in the world cup, but also of course staying relatively injury free. A lot can happen.
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33133 on: Today at 10:09:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:36:15 am
Bellingham won't be transformative. We have an amazing team already,  its not like us signing Van Dijk and Alisson.

Bellingham's team didn't need to negotiate a release clause. At the end of this season and start of next he will have just turned 20 and have 2 years left on his contract. He has plenty of time left in his career to make his next move.

I was using transformative in a more limited way to refer to the midfield. Bellingham in our midfield would reshape the nature of the midfield I suspect.
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33134 on: Today at 10:11:53 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:50:51 am
There has got to be a reason we are kicking the midfield can down the road for a year. If that reason isn't Bellingham I'd be curious what the reason is.

Yeah. We could do with a midfielder this summer, although we'll probably be ok without one. But if we're not waiting on Bellingham why wouldn't you bring someone in straightaway. Smacks of waiting for the right choice, not simply bringing one in for the sake of it. But who else is out there that isn't available this summer but will be next summer and is of the required quality? Because we're clearly playing in the big leagues with the midfielder we want (judging by how we wanted Tchou Tchou).
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33135 on: Today at 10:13:38 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:51:18 am
Them fees being touted for Bellingham are mental. He look's a good player, but at the minute its potential. He hasn't done anything. People (Dortmund) need to wind their neck in a bit

How would you describe Darwin Nunez career so far? Or Tchouamenis ?

Personally I think their both those deals are over pays  however football at the top end is such a small market (number of clubs) that after a few deals a new fee level is normalized
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33136 on: Today at 10:19:14 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:09:35 am
I was using transformative in a more limited way to refer to the midfield. Bellingham in our midfield would reshape the nature of the midfield I suspect.

Im not sure it would. Not unless hes part of a bigger plan to re-shape the way we play.

Bellingham would be asked to operate within our system but bring his own strengths to it. Wed make minor tactical tweaks to accommodate him and provide the best conditions for him and the team to perform. Itd be a bit like Thiago joining. Hes brought something different to midfield but the formation, patterns of play and shape of the team aren't that different to pre-Thiago.

Id expect something similar with Bellingham. Hed do a version of himself within the tactical framework of our team. Im not sure how that becomes transformative when we currently have virtually all aspects the of the team operating at the highest level. Players like VvD and Alisson were transformative since the elevated the play in their position which had huge knock on effects to how the entire team performed in the tactical framework set out by Klopp and his coaches. Those 2 players made the system work at a high level, that wasnt possible before. I suspect someone like Bellingham would be hope to give us marginal gains. Something thats important when youve lost a CL final by 1 goal and the PL by 1 point
Offline slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33137 on: Today at 10:20:24 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:08:08 am
why? Hes their player.

Figures in the press doesn't mean much at the end of it all though. It will depend on how he does this season, both in terms of form for BVB and in the world cup, but also of course staying relatively injury free. A lot can happen.

Fair enough. If they get it good luck to them but over 100 million for a player who's done nothing is just bonkers if you ask me
Offline slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33138 on: Today at 10:23:11 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:13:38 am
How would you describe Darwin Nunez career so far? Or Tchouamenis ?

Personally I think their both those deals are over pays  however football at the top end is such a small market (number of clubs) that after a few deals a new fee level is normalized

Honestly, I haven't seen enough of them play. I don't think anyone has really but they claim to  ;)  I'm sure loads will claim they have watched 50 Benfica games, I seen 2.
I'm just saying its a mad mad world where fee's are hitting 9 figures for players who haven't really proven anything yet
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33139 on: Today at 10:28:42 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:23:11 am
Honestly, I haven't seen enough of them play. I don't think anyone has really but they claim to  ;)  I'm sure loads will claim they have watched 50 Benfica games, I seen 2.
I'm just saying its a mad mad world where fee's are hitting 9 figures for players who haven't really proven anything yet

The second line is my point not the first line.. I meant their careers so far because you said Bellingham hadnt done anything yet (him/nunez/tchouameni are comprable in level of achievement so far)
It is mad.. but this summer has set the price point for elite 20-23 year old at that number or range of fee
Offline paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33140 on: Today at 10:36:28 am »
If Bellingham turned round before this season and said to Dortmund can I leave now by putting a transfer request in. Would we be able to afford now ?
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33141 on: Today at 10:44:52 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:28:42 am
The second line is my point not the first line.. I meant their careers so far because you said Bellingham hadnt done anything yet (him/nunez/tchouameni are comprable in level of achievement so far)
It is mad.. but this summer has set the price point for elite 20-23 year old at that number or range of fee

I think clubs are generally more willing to pay a big fee for a younger player because they come with less wages attached.

Tchouameni and Nunez are both close to 100M players. Reported wages for each are about 6-8M a year over a 6 year contract. Thats a potential earning of about 40M over the contract. Buying these younger players from clubs not in the absolute elite means you can quadruple their wages but still keep the relatively low (in comparison to other players at big clubs). Elite players, like Mane this summer, will e getting paid closer to 20M per season. 3 year contract and you are paying more in wages for a player for half the time.

I think the slight difficulty with buying from Dortmund is that the players are already on decent wages. Treble their wages and they are amongst the top earners at the club. I see that as the stumbling block Bellingham rather than the transfer fee.
Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33142 on: Today at 10:47:18 am »
Why don't we just sign Chukwuemeka?
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33143 on: Today at 10:49:04 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:47:18 am
Why don't we just sign Chukwuemeka?

Because Dortmund can offer first team football with champions league. It's their USP and have taken full advantage of it knowing British players values are ridiculous due to the ridiculous homegrown rule we have.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33144 on: Today at 10:52:41 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:44:52 am
I think clubs are generally more willing to pay a big fee for a younger player because they come with less wages attached.

Tchouameni and Nunez are both close to 100M players. Reported wages for each are about 6-8M a year over a 6 year contract. Thats a potential earning of about 40M over the contract. Buying these younger players from clubs not in the absolute elite means you can quadruple their wages but still keep the relatively low (in comparison to other players at big clubs). Elite players, like Mane this summer, will e getting paid closer to 20M per season. 3 year contract and you are paying more in wages for a player for half the time.

I think the slight difficulty with buying from Dortmund is that the players are already on decent wages. Treble their wages and they are amongst the top earners at the club. I see that as the stumbling block Bellingham rather than the transfer fee.

Agree
Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33145 on: Today at 10:53:40 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:49:04 am
Because Dortmund can offer first team football with champions league. It's their USP and have taken full advantage of it knowing British players values are ridiculous due to the ridiculous homegrown rule we have.
So we're not offering first team football to Elliott? We're not going to offer it to Carvalho?
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33146 on: Today at 11:19:35 am »
Can someone explain to me why everyone is so high on Bellingham? Not trying to be contrary, I just don't see it
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33147 on: Today at 11:23:23 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:53:40 am
So we're not offering first team football to Elliott? We're not going to offer it to Carvalho?
You can't offer it to all of them at once
Online Gray Hamster

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33148 on: Today at 11:27:41 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 28, 2022, 04:22:58 pm
Marcos Leonardo is a Brazilian U-20 international, so we could use some loophole in the rules ...
Seems to be lots doing the rounds on linking this kid with us.  Not reliable sources obviously but sources from Brazil
Online Red_Rich

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33149 on: Today at 11:29:08 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 11:19:35 am
Can someone explain to me why everyone is so high on Bellingham? Not trying to be contrary, I just don't see it



Me neither.  Rice as well.  They're £50-60m players at best and that's including 'English Tax'.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33150 on: Today at 11:34:06 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 11:19:35 am
Can someone explain to me why everyone is so high on Bellingham? Not trying to be contrary, I just don't see it


He has the lot. Can play any of the 3 midfield roles to good effect and he has the kind of drive that takes a good young player with potential to a great player, he treads the line at times and needs to ensure he doesnt spill over into sheer arrogance but he seems to be smart enough not to allow that. Seems like a future captain with his mentality and he backs his talk with outstanding midfield performances. These things together make him a player with huge potential to go on to be one of the best CMs out there, he would do wonders under a manager like Klopp in my opinion
