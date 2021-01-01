« previous next »
Barella would be lovely, but I just don't see it.  There's not been any reports actually linking us with a bid for him, has there?  Just folks saying that Klopp is an admirer.

Barella is a pipe dream I'm afraid. He's a staunch Inter supporter and the untouchable one at Inter. Also they paid 45 million for potential a couple of years ago so I'm not sure were this "he'll be cheap" talk came from. He would fit in like a glove for, that's for sure.
Barella is a pipe dream I'm afraid. He's a staunch Inter supporter and the untouchable one at Inter. Also they paid 45 million for potential a couple of years ago so I'm not sure were this "he'll be cheap" talk came from. He would fit in like a glove for, that's for sure.

Inter are still fucked financially although not as bad as last summer and not as bad as Barca.
Spent many a time with the Bellingham's for tea on their boat which frequented Birmingham's various canals and local rivers.

I was watching this meeting from afar, with binoculars, and can confirm he wants £200k a week
I'm old enough to remember you posting pretty consistently that we wouldnt pay a big fee for a player again or sentiment to that effect... not that you were alone in this.But, as the post you've quoted points out, we've just done a 100 million euro deal for a lad with 1 great season behind him
We're run based on money we have available and the idea of value not on absolutes on fee - they've been consistent in this
In the current and foreseeable market Bellingham's value is pretty obviously now 80-100 million quid; if we wanted him there's no reason at all why we wouldn't pay it   

I agree it'll depend on him wanting to come here because we will be blown away on wages... but if he continues his development he's going to be one of the best CMs in the world by next summer and still not at his peak and we'll pay him as such relative to our squad
So can't see any reason why we wouldn't do the deal assuming we're his choice, we can definitely afford to and you get an elite CM for his prime

For the millionth time, we are never blown away on wages except in the most extreme of cases which is probably all of 3 non-Barca players. There's no way we would have almost no outward movement of players except when we choose not to renew their contract if this was actually true because nobody is happy if they think they are underpaid in almost any line of work.

I'm also still skeptical that we would pay that for a midfielder. I think it's easier to just say Tchouameni wanted Madrid over us rather than deal with whether we ever offered the same amount to begin with as there's probably no way we'll ever know. Nunez may have just one good year under his belt but it profiled to be just as good as Haaland, that's not a bad £85m bet to make as you pay for goals. You could spend £100m on Bellingham and it make almost no difference. Not to say we won't do it but I'll believe it when I see it.
Barella is a pipe dream I'm afraid. He's a staunch Inter supporter and the untouchable one at Inter. Also they paid 45 million for potential a couple of years ago so I'm not sure were this "he'll be cheap" talk came from. He would fit in like a glove for, that's for sure.

I don't think that Barella is untouchable. Inter have got Lukaku and Dybala already this summer, on top of Lautaro, so Inzaghi might go with the 3-4-3 next season, instead of the 3-5-2 he was using last season. Apart from Barella, Inter have Brozovic, Calhanoglu and Gagliardini for the 2 central midfield spots in the 3-4-3, so they might get tempted by a good offer for Barella. They did sign him for a total of 44.5 million a few years ago, but their financial problems are well documented ...
Barella is a pipe dream I'm afraid. He's a staunch Inter supporter
So if Peter is right and they still have financial problems and would sell and we could easily top his <95000 a week, you're thinking he wouldn't come... that players are influenced by more than money...?

Killer loves to poo-poo everything not likely to ever offer solutions.  ;D

She's very similar to Tepid in some ways don't you think.
She's very similar to Tepid in some ways don't you think.

Killer loves to poo-poo

She'd get on well with my toddler
To some degree I think the wages thing is a bit of a red herring. Particularly in terms of the numbers being bandied about. Sort of confirmed by Mane's agent indicating his client was on a lot more than the reported 100-150k p/w in some parts of the media/internet.

I'm also not sure about our top earners being on 200k p/w or thereabouts and elsewhere other top clubs can pay +350k p/w on multiple players. We aren't just talking City here. United do. Plus they carry a squad as big as ours.

Our reported wage bill is 4th in the league but the difference between us, Chelsea and United isn't huge. In our last accounts, our wage bill was £320M. Now I'm assuming this covers coaching staff, non-footballing staff (think that's about 1500-2000), youth team players and the 1st team squad.

If you use the reported weekly wage values on the internet then the 1st team yearly wage bill comes to about £140M. That leaves £180M for youth team players (who are supposedly capped on about 2k p/w max), coaching staff and non-footballing staff.

I'm not sure we pay 180M in wages on people who don't make up the 1st team playing squad. I'm sure we pay a lot to have Klopp and his coaching team. Head of departments (nutrition, physio/doctors, commercial, academy, Mike Gordon, etc..) will be on a decent wedge, as will the people immediately below them. I just don't see Betty from accounts or Jimmy who works the gate at Kirkby getting 50-60,000 per year.

My guess is that the wages reported are likely the guaranteed money or base salary. You probably have bonuses on top of that. Bonuses that can add, for example, up to a high percentage of the base salary depending on collective and individual performance. The 200k p/w that Salah and Thiago are on is the absolute minimum they will pick up. That could easily be topped up to over 300k p/w based on bonuses. I think the bonus schemes and incentivised contracts are a thing at each club but where the %'s lie between base salary and bonuses may be different.

I've said this before, but I've had some insight to the bonus scheme for some individuals at another Top 6 PL club. The bonuses were staggering for non-playing staff that were not directly involved in coaching the 1st team, never mind the 1st team players. I wouldn't be surprised if individually our players are earning millions in bonuses each year. I'd guess that someone like Salah last season, who won golden boot, scored lots, won 2 cups, came 2nd in the league and got to CL final wouldn't being taking home an additional 5M at least in bonuses on top of his '200k p/w'.

People will think this is untrue but if you look at the percentages between base and bonus as the total compensation package it wouldn't look that different to someone working at a senior level in a global company in a non-sporting sector.
