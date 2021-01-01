« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33000 on: Today at 01:20:23 pm
I cant see us getting Bellingham at all, the asking price is crazy as well. I can see us going for the Italian midfielder instead.



hide5seek

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33001 on: Today at 01:20:59 pm
We need to add 1new midfielder to the squad.
Our midfield main 3 in Fabinho. Thiago and Henderson are bloody good if fit all season would give any team a run for their money. But they won't be. Jones, Eliot have a lot to do due to being young. Milner is a work horse but won't play that often. Naby? Still ha a lot to prove.
If we won't to keep hold of our coveted second spot, we need another midfielder who we can rely on to play regularly (though 5 subs definitely helps us keep players injury free).


ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33002 on: Today at 01:23:40 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:22:29 am
Are we planning on losing faith in them next year?

We're going all George Michael in 2023



Caston

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33003 on: Today at 01:32:06 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:20:23 pm
I cant see us getting Bellingham at all, the asking price is crazy as well. I can see us going for the Italian midfielder instead.

To be fair its not that far off the Nunez price (including all add ons etc)

I think the Nunez deal shows us we will spend big, if the wages aren't over the top. Although it's a large fee it'll be spread out over a number of years. Just the wages may be a sticking point.


killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33004 on: Today at 01:32:12 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:43:59 am
So, Dortmund have apparently named their price for Bellingham should they decide to sell him next summer. 120m is frankly ridiculous.

No surprise. Think their were comments about him costing around £70m, which was never happening.


killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33005 on: Today at 01:33:29 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:20:23 pm
I cant see us getting Bellingham at all, the asking price is crazy as well. I can see us going for the Italian midfielder instead.

If you mean Barella then that would be brilliant. Bellingham is far, far too expensive and will come with a really expensive wage. Id be amazed if he is asking for less than £200k a week.


HardworkDedication

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33006 on: Today at 01:37:42 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:47:42 am
I wouldve said so (and did) before this window but its clear fees have risen and in a world where Tchouameni and De Jong are 80-100 million euros Bellingham will be there or there abouts

I also think well pay close to it if he wants to come

Yes, I understand what you mean in regards to the market being inflated when it comes to midfielders. However, the asking price for Bellingham is a madness. We won't go anywhere near that. And whilst I like Bellingham, he is far from the missing piece of the jigsaw to our midfield. The hype for Bellingham is a  bit over the top for me. I genuinely don't think he immediately transforms our midfield.  He may do in the future but at 19 I don't think he is at that level yet (which is to be expected) to justify paying such an extraordinary fee. I definitely think there are better options out there that would improve us more so than Bellingham and are a lot cheaper than the silly price Dortmund are asking for.


BER

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33007 on: Today at 01:41:24 pm
Happy enough with the line we've got big hopes for Jones this season, i do too. But christ if there is any truth in the Barella stuff and there was some way of getting him. It'd be akin to Real getting Modric ten years ago.


G Richards

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33008 on: Today at 01:49:44 pm
Just want to comment on the wages stuff. Basically, we shouldnt get our knickers in a twist over it too much. It is a given that they are paid obscene amounts of money compared to any normal profession. Its also a given that we only have the most basic idea of what any of them get paid, and are not privy to contracts, tax arrangements and other details and so on.

Generally we pay well. We are up there if you look at the overall wage bill.
We have a sensible wage structure and we live to our means.
Within the wage structure there are tiers.
Within the wage structure there is a lot of room for bonuses for success.
In addition to that, Im sure image stuff and commercial stuff also adds a lot, especially for the higher profile ones.

We can take it as a given that there are a tiny few clubs who could go a bit further on wages than us for a given player, but we cant beat ourselves up over that.

We offer competitive wages, and best of all, a fantastic opportunity under a world class manager. We develop players, treat them well, look after them pastorally, have a no dickheads policy, harmony in the group, and we are extremely well run from top to bottom.

Its not worth squabbling over the wage amounts when we dont have all the information we need.



has gone odd

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33009 on: Today at 01:59:01 pm
The Bellingham shout is at least a possibility, unlike Mbappe who we all knew was never really going to come to Liverpool, lets be honest.

I believe we are interested in him, if he doesn't mind something south in the region of £150k to start then why wouldnt we be trying to do a deal, probably for next summer. I think we will offer whatever money is reasonable at the time, which can only worsen as more oilers hoover up desperate clubs.

If Dortmund sign a midfielder or have a replacement then that would be a big clue, they may need to get that in place in this window to prepare for him leaving, which if not to us it will be to a major club. Jones, Elliott and Bellingham are a great shout for the future and our forward line is pretty much there. Rotate those lads with who we have for 2 years and everyone profits. The defence may need a minor refresh in about 2 seasons, at present its good to go also.



tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33010 on: Today at 01:59:55 pm
Barella would be lovely, but I just don't see it.  There's not been any reports actually linking us with a bid for him, has there?  Just folks saying that Klopp is an admirer.



jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33011 on: Today at 02:03:15 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:59:55 pm
Barella would be lovely, but I just don't see it.  There's not been any reports actually linking us with a bid for him, has there?  Just folks saying that Klopp is an admirer.

Which is pretty much whats been said about Bellingham as well, all about how Klopp admires Jude. Who knows how serious we are?



Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33012 on: Today at 02:04:40 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:34:56 am
The next Bromance is happening. Mo wont be happy with that, he wants Lovren back and the contract will be signed. Sort it out PSG
Mo's got Kostas now, and Harvey.


Jurgen Klopp


Jurgen Klopp

MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33013 on: Today at 02:05:24 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:41:24 pm
Happy enough with the line we've got big hopes for Jones this season, i do too. But christ if there is any truth in the Barella stuff and there was some way of getting him. It'd be akin to Real getting Modric ten years ago.
How?


Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33014 on: Today at 02:05:41 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:23:40 pm
We're going all George Michael in 2023
Well we will need a different corner taker


Jurgen Klopp


Jurgen Klopp

jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33015 on: Today at 02:05:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:33:29 pm
If you mean Barella then that would be brilliant. Bellingham is far, far too expensive and will come with a really expensive wage. Id be amazed if he is asking for less than £200k a week.

Yes, I think Barella would make more sense than Bellingham price and wages.



tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33016 on: Today at 02:06:55 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:03:15 pm
Which is pretty much whats been said about Bellingham as well, all about how Klopp admires Jude. Who knows how serious we are?

At least with Bellingham journalists have mentioned that he's the profile of midfielder we're looking for - athletic and in that age bracket.



Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33017 on: Today at 02:08:52 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:59:34 am
I mean does this even make sense seeing as we wanted Tchouameni?

It's more likely that we are waiting for other targets, but Neil knows that will get him clicks.

But I do think Jones and Elliott will have big seasons
In addition to the previous replies there's also the fact that our wanting Tchouameni this summer is not necessarily evidence that we want another midfielder this summer. It might only be evidence that we wanted Tchouameni.



Jurgen Klopp


Jurgen Klopp

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33018 on: Today at 02:10:09 pm
Why are we selling Roy?   :o

I mean he's not as good as before but he's still top tier.


jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33019 on: Today at 02:12:17 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:06:55 pm
At least with Bellingham journalists have mentioned that he's the profile of midfielder we're looking for - athletic and in that age bracket.

The local journalists have said the same about Barella as well. Bellinghams wages will be very high.


