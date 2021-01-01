Just want to comment on the wages stuff. Basically, we shouldnt get our knickers in a twist over it too much. It is a given that they are paid obscene amounts of money compared to any normal profession. Its also a given that we only have the most basic idea of what any of them get paid, and are not privy to contracts, tax arrangements and other details and so on.



Generally we pay well. We are up there if you look at the overall wage bill.

We have a sensible wage structure and we live to our means.

Within the wage structure there are tiers.

Within the wage structure there is a lot of room for bonuses for success.

In addition to that, Im sure image stuff and commercial stuff also adds a lot, especially for the higher profile ones.



We can take it as a given that there are a tiny few clubs who could go a bit further on wages than us for a given player, but we cant beat ourselves up over that.



We offer competitive wages, and best of all, a fantastic opportunity under a world class manager. We develop players, treat them well, look after them pastorally, have a no dickheads policy, harmony in the group, and we are extremely well run from top to bottom.



Its not worth squabbling over the wage amounts when we dont have all the information we need.