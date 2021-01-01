You need to plan for all potential pathways for centre mid. When you sign Nunez, there may come a point where we may have to go 4-2-3-1 / 4-4-2 to get the best out of him. Who, out of the current lot, can you trust in the centre? Fabinho, sure.



Keita, Thiago - question marks over the fitness, perhaps fit in that shape but possible since we set up the side, take the risks necessary deeper to dominate the ball these days rather than absorb pressure. Hendo, ideally no. Milner, Elliot, Chamberlain - no. Jones, untested, but has the tools to be good in such a role.



You need to lose the likes of Chamberlain and sign a fairly complete centre mid, even if he's not Bellingham level / rep imo, if we are to cover going two in the centre properly.