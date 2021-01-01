Nicolo Zaniolo hasn't signed a new contract with AS Roma, and his current one runs out in 2024. Could be an interesting target for next summer ...https://youtu.be/n1NmlBQgeZo
Good player but lost his explosive pace after that last knee injury. Also very rare for a top Italian player to leave Serie A in their prime.
Feels like an expensive Juve signing to me.
I understand the aversion some of our fans have toward Italian players after Aquilani, Borini and Balotelli, but lets not forget that 2 of the best signings in the history of our club came from Zaniolo's club ...
