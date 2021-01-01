If you'd said to me a year ago we're going to let Salah and Mane go but retaining Milner, Keita and Firmino I'd have said you're fucking joking me.



Personally I'd have been using the likes of Keita, Ox, Firmino and Milner's wages to bump Salah and Mane's wages up since they've been our main match winners for several years now but the club has taken a different direction - got to hope it's the right one



But we havent done that have we, in your little scenario youve completely discounted that weve signed both Diaz and Nunez who are players on the pathway to being elite players. Not to mention, youd be the first poster to complain about the club if Salah or Mané got hurt and we sold off the depth that sits underneath them.The club clearly know what theyre doing. As many posters have pointed out in the earlier pages, the club isnt going to fall into the trap of being held to ransom by pre-agents like United have with the likes of De Gea and Pogba. Any player that leaves on a free wouldve provided great value over the course of their time with us. If someone leaves on a free, weve probably had them for below-market value wages for the last 18-24 months of their deal. Not that you want to lose every player on a free but weve shown were not afraid to lose the odd player on a free if we cant reach a happy medium with them on a renewal. Our revenues are that massive these days that we could easily have Mo leave on a Bosman and then drop 60m on Nkunkus release clause and not be much worse off financially.