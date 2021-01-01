You just have to hope we have a good season and enough money in the bank to secure a Salah replacement (Nkunku will have a £51m release clause) and Bellingham with having to make a significant sale.
The money situation is hard to guess, if you count Diaz as a summer signing then we've spent a fair bit, but if Salah goes then between him, Mane, Minamino and a few squad players, we've probably brought the wage budget down a lot too. Assuming we stick to the approach of bringing in new players on £100-150 k/week, maybe we're okay with overspending a bit on transfers now, knowing we'll cover the installments in wages saved.
Our income is growing every season too.