Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1497938 times)

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:53:05 pm
Does he need to be prodominantly left footed? Gnabry for example seems right footed but can come infield and go on the outside.

I guess thats why Dembele is still such an attractive option. Too bad he is a bit of a twat and made of Quavers.

Yeah, I'm not sure myself. Certainly get the appeal of a lefty, but as Jack says it's a short short list. I'm sure there's a few more but off the top of my head there's Antony, Bowen, Saka, Raphinha... and there's issues with all of them. Certainly none of them - yet - seem to have the rare combination of technique and speed which Salah also manages to add ridiculous output to. Diaby could be another? But it looks like he plays more off the left, so there'd have to be a bit of a conversion to make him a proper wide forward in our system.

Like I'd much rather just buy Gnabry to play there than buy an inferior player just because they're left-footed, but it's a nice point of difference to have within the squad.

Oh, I'd watch out for Michael Olise too. Still don't think it's a coincidence that Klopp said he turned off the Palace-City game at the exact minute Olise was subbed off - suggested he was someone we were taking a close look at.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:03:17 pm
Yeah, I'm not sure myself. Certainly get the appeal of a lefty, but as Jack says it's a short short list. I'm sure there's a few more but off the top of my head there's Antony, Bowen, Saka, Raphinha... and there's issues with all of them. Certainly none of them - yet - seem to have the rare combination of technique and speed which Salah also manages to add ridiculous output to. Diaby could be another? But it looks like he plays more off the left, so there'd have to be a bit of a conversion to make him a proper wide forward in our system.

Like I'd much rather just buy Gnabry to play there than buy an inferior player just because they're left-footed, but it's a nice point of difference to have within the squad.

Oh, I'd watch out for Michael Olise too. Still don't think it's a coincidence that Klopp said he turned off the Palace-City game at the exact minute Olise was subbed off - suggested he was someone we were taking a close look at.

Think having a good mix of left and right footers is good, but certainly not essential. Before Salah, we didn't have a left footer coming in from the right from recent memory. When Mane was in that spot prior to Salah he scored some of his best goals cutting in from the right.

This season, I think we may see more of Diaz being tested out from that flank. He has fairly similar qualities to Mane when he first joined us, there's no reason why in my opinion that he can't make that transition on days when Salah isn't playing.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:53:05 pm
Does he need to be prodominantly left footed? Gnabry for example seems right footed but can come infield and go on the outside.

I guess thats why Dembele is still such an attractive option. Too bad he is a bit of a twat and made of Quavers.
I think it's helpful as it makes shooting easier and opens up passing options better if the player is cutting in and so gives you that option. But given we have Trent and say Elliott already doing a lot of the playmaking in the positions a wide forward would cut in from and you'd expect Diaz/Jota/Carvalho/Nunez to be taking a lot of the goal scoring burden going forward from the centre and left side I don't think it's essential. Would just expect they'd be asked to keep the width and look for cutbacks from the byline more than a left footed player would there.
Olise is a good shout. I forgot that Klopp said that. I wonder how much Palace would want for him?
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:38:45 pm
I think it's helpful as it makes shooting easier and opens up passing options better if the player is cutting in and so gives you that option. But given we have Trent and say Elliott already doing a lot of the playmaking in the positions a wide forward would cut in from and you'd expect Diaz/Jota/Carvalho/Nunez to be taking a lot of the goal scoring burden going forward from the centre and left side I don't think it's essential. Would just expect they'd be asked to keep the width and look for cutbacks from the byline more than a left footed player would there.

It does have its positives for sure and its why Gnabry (mentioned him a number of times I know) is so attractive as he has scored a number of great goals on his left and right foot.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 02:19:12 pm
Think having a good mix of left and right footers is good, but certainly not essential. Before Salah, we didn't have a left footer coming in from the right from recent memory. When Mane was in that spot prior to Salah he scored some of his best goals cutting in from the right.

This season, I think we may see more of Diaz being tested out from that flank. He has fairly similar qualities to Mane when he first joined us, there's no reason why in my opinion that he can't make that transition on days when Salah isn't playing.

Olise is a very good shout. Looks so smooth with the ball. Very skillful player indeed.
I've been banging the Olise drum for some months now, but the idea of our interest was a 2+2 - Jurgen may have simply decided it was time to go have his tea.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:38:45 pm
I think it's helpful as it makes shooting easier and opens up passing options better if the player is cutting in and so gives you that option. But given we have Trent and say Elliott already doing a lot of the playmaking in the positions a wide forward would cut in from and you'd expect Diaz/Jota/Carvalho/Nunez to be taking a lot of the goal-scoring burden going forward from the center and left side I don't think it's essential. Would just expect they'd be asked to keep the width and look for cutbacks from the byline more than a left-footed player would there.
Having a left-footer makes the team less predictable because there are simply more options when it comes to passing and shooting.

For example, Salah can cut in on his left and shoot or lay it off to Trent so that he can shoot on his right. Now imagine if Salah were right-footed. It'd be easier for the left-back because both players would side.

And that's just shooting. Gnabry is strong on his left but he is not as comfortable as a left-footed player. He probably can't run with it while using his left to control the ball.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 02:57:04 pm
Olise is a very good shout. Looks so smooth with the ball. Very skillful player indeed.

He does look good and he seems to be able to get into the positions to get shots off, which for a young attacker is great. But he is still very raw and we already have Kaide Gordon so not sure if we need him.

He would also be pretty expensive.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:02:26 pm
I've been banging the Olise drum for some months now, but the idea of our interest was a 2+2 - Jurgen may have simply decided it was time to go have his tea.

He's more of a central player though isn't he?
Telegraph are reporting Nottingham Forrest have bid for Neco. We want £15 for him.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:10:32 pm
Telegraph are reporting Nottingham Forrest have bid for Neco. We want £15 for him.

Seems a ridiculously low amount.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:10:32 pm
Telegraph are reporting Nottingham Forrest have bid for Neco. We want £15 for him.

Id buy him for that and sell him on to a football club for a massive profit.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:11:02 pm
Seems a ridiculously low amount.

For Neco Williams?
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:48:50 pm
Olise is a good shout. I forgot that Klopp said that. I wonder how much Palace would want for him?

Not sure if the new deal has been signed but the £35m clause was getting lifted to £50m if I recall correctly.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:13:00 pm
For Neco Williams?

He may not be a reincarnation of Dani Alves, but £15 is too low.
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 03:13:34 pm
He may not be a reincarnation of Dani Alves, but £15 is too low.
Seems about fair to me if Im honest. Will wait for the final figure hes sold for and Im sure the club will insert a nice little sell on clause to make the deal even better for us.
Jurgen Klopp: "I watched the City game for exactly 65 minutes for analysis reasons, believe it or not."

Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:15:27 pm
Seems about fair to me if Im honest. Will wait for the final figure hes sold for and Im sure the club will insert a nice little sell on clause to make the deal even better for us.

Id rather something in the millions than just £15 for him.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:11:02 pm
Seems a ridiculously low amount.

:lmao
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 03:13:34 pm
He may not be a reincarnation of Dani Alves, but £15 is too low.

Ahhhh :duh

He's a rascal that Craig
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:48:50 pm
Olise is a good shout. I forgot that Klopp said that. I wonder how much Palace would want for him?


There was talk he had a relatively cheap buy-out clause in his first contract and that Palace were going to give him a new contract this summer with a higher buy-out to protect themselves.

Quote from: David Ornstein in the Athletic in May
A complication for Palace has come to light, though, with multiple reports detailing the existence of a £35 million release clause in the five-year contract Olise signed when joining Vieiras squad.

...

The Athletic has learned that Olise wishes to stay and negotiations between his representative and employer over a new deal are already taking place, with an agreement close to being struck.

Although it is thought the proposal would add 12 months to his existing terms, Olise is believed not to be seeking a salary increase. Instead, the purpose is to raise the value of his release clause to a level that would see Palace earn a record fee if his departure is to be sanctioned in the future.

That figure currently stands at £50 million, which Manchester United paid to secure right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka in June 2019, and discussions with Olise are geared towards ensuring any sale would achieve a higher price. If such a scenario unfolds, both parties would stand to benefit.

They have been working to find a compromise on the amended clause and conditions, and once that happens  likely around the end of the campaign  the process should be swiftly finalised.

This kind of creativity, flexibility and forward planning in talks about contracts and acquisitions is said by sources to be a significant factor in making Palace an increasingly attractive proposition.

Quite waffly stuff there from DO.
That makes no sense. Olise wants his buyout clause to go up, he wants to add an extra 12 months and he doesn't want more money? In what way is any of that beneficial for him?
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:02:26 pm
I've been banging the Olise drum for some months now, but the idea of our interest was a 2+2 - Jurgen may have simply decided it was time to go have his tea.

It's obviously complete speculation, but the quote posted above is so precise - he literally said he watched for 'analysis reasons' until the exact minute Olise was subbed off. Obviously could just be a massive coincidence, but equally wouldn't be surprising at all if we were watching him closely. Especially as we were linked with him fairly strongly when he was at Reading.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:43:38 pm
It's obviously complete speculation, but the quote posted above is so precise - he literally said he watched for 'analysis reasons' until the exact minute Olise was subbed off. Obviously could just be a massive coincidence, but equally wouldn't be surprising at all if we were watching him closely. Especially as we were linked with him fairly strongly when he was at Reading.

Might be that when the sub happened they changed to a different shape and tactic to their usual one and that's all Klopp wanted to get a proper look at.
I wonder how many players we are following closey at any time. Probably hundreds
Quote from: lamonti quoting Ornstein on Today at 03:24:00 pm

...would see Palace earn a record fee if his departure is to be sanctioned in the future.

That figure currently stands at £50 million, which Manchester United paid to secure right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka in June 2019


Pure poetry  :lmao
Taki for £3m a year for next 5 years and now Neco gone for £15!

We need Edwards back  :o.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:15:33 pm
Jurgen Klopp: "I watched the City game for exactly 65 minutes for analysis reasons, believe it or not."



I know he's only 20 but 2 league goals....not exactly impressive stuff.
