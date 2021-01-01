« previous next »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:53:05 pm
Does he need to be prodominantly left footed? Gnabry for example seems right footed but can come infield and go on the outside.

I guess thats why Dembele is still such an attractive option. Too bad he is a bit of a twat and made of Quavers.

Yeah, I'm not sure myself. Certainly get the appeal of a lefty, but as Jack says it's a short short list. I'm sure there's a few more but off the top of my head there's Antony, Bowen, Saka, Raphinha... and there's issues with all of them. Certainly none of them - yet - seem to have the rare combination of technique and speed which Salah also manages to add ridiculous output to. Diaby could be another? But it looks like he plays more off the left, so there'd have to be a bit of a conversion to make him a proper wide forward in our system.

Like I'd much rather just buy Gnabry to play there than buy an inferior player just because they're left-footed, but it's a nice point of difference to have within the squad.

Oh, I'd watch out for Michael Olise too. Still don't think it's a coincidence that Klopp said he turned off the Palace-City game at the exact minute Olise was subbed off - suggested he was someone we were taking a close look at.
Think having a good mix of left and right footers is good, but certainly not essential. Before Salah, we didn't have a left footer coming in from the right from recent memory. When Mane was in that spot prior to Salah he scored some of his best goals cutting in from the right.

This season, I think we may see more of Diaz being tested out from that flank. He has fairly similar qualities to Mane when he first joined us, there's no reason why in my opinion that he can't make that transition on days when Salah isn't playing.
I think it's helpful as it makes shooting easier and opens up passing options better if the player is cutting in and so gives you that option. But given we have Trent and say Elliott already doing a lot of the playmaking in the positions a wide forward would cut in from and you'd expect Diaz/Jota/Carvalho/Nunez to be taking a lot of the goal scoring burden going forward from the centre and left side I don't think it's essential. Would just expect they'd be asked to keep the width and look for cutbacks from the byline more than a left footed player would there.
Olise is a good shout. I forgot that Klopp said that. I wonder how much Palace would want for him?
It does have its positives for sure and its why Gnabry (mentioned him a number of times I know) is so attractive as he has scored a number of great goals on his left and right foot.
