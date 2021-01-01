« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:33:45 am
Ox would have to accept a significant payout to leave, if he's told the club he won't then he won't be going anywhere. But he's not going to command very much on the open market next summer without playing very much this year so he's in a slightly tricky position.

Not signing a midfielder this summer and losing Milner, Ox, Firmino and Salah next summer, with Henderson 33 and Thiago 32, leaves us with a lot to do in one summer window. We'll need at least one forward and to my mind 2 midfielders. And we'll need to do it with no fees from any of them. Although our wage bill will be significantly lighter!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:35:04 am
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 10:22:20 am
I understand that and I haven't said we should force anyone out.

At the end of the day it's down to the player - if he's happy with the way things are for another season, earning a big wage and potentially winning a few more medals, good luck to him.

No I was agreeing with you :D

But I dont think we should just talk about them being happy to see out their contracts because of money. Can and Wijnaldum clearly did so to get a bigger contract elsewhere. But Lallana, Moreno, Sturridge, Origi, potentially Oxlade-Chamberlain. All in their late 20s, and all surely in the knowledge that this is the highest level they'll ever play at and its only down once their contracts expire. I've got absolutely no issue with those players sticking around as long as they can. If I was in their position I fucking would.

'Alex, we've had an offer from West Ham for you. We think you should consider it, you wont play much next season'

'Who is the West Ham manager?'

'Its um....its David Moyes'

'Ahhh ok....yeah I mean my last two managers have been Wenger and Klopp, thats a bit of a comedown. Do you think they'll win any trophies next season?'

'Bahaha'

'No seriously?'

'Oh....no I wouldn't have thought so mate.'

'Are they in Europe?'

'Sort of yeah'

'Sort of?'

'Well the Conference League'

'Whats that?'

'Its like the old Intertoto Cup'

'....what was that?'

'Like an old competition for shit European teams'

'I thought that was the Europa League?'

'Nah this is worse'

'Oh'

'Yeah'

'Who might I play in that?'

'Um....I think Dundee United are in it? Oh no wait listen to this....Borac Banja Luka.

'Hahaha'

'Yeah thats a funny name isn't it? See, its all golden mate, so shall I say you'll go?'

'Will I get many games here?'

'You might get a few yeah, in the cups and maybe around the break for the WC. And if you have a good pre-season you never know. Five subs as well'

'And you're not gonna extend my contract?'

'Nah'

'Ok so my choice is either stay here, maybe play a little, maybe a bit more if I do well, and potentially win a few more medals...and then leave next summer. Or....go and play for David Moyes, in front of West Ham fans, listen to that fucking shit song every week, and potentially play Brunos Magpies (they're a real team, look it up)?

'Hi Jurgen? Yeah he's decided to stay'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:41:59 am
I find it hard to believe that this conversation actually happened to be honest. I mean, surely Ox would know who West Ham's manager is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:44:33 am
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 10:41:59 am
I find it hard to believe that this conversation actually happened to be honest. I mean, surely Ox would know who West Ham's manager is.

I can confirm its absolutely true
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:48:47 am
'Hi Alex, we've had an offer from West Ham and think you should consider it.'

'Oh right, why would I want to go there?'

'Well with us you'll start 1 or 2 PL games this season, get a run out in the league and FA cup early rounds and maybe be a sub in some of the early CL games. But you'll also fail to make every match day squad when most of our midfielders and forwards are fit so we wondered whether as a professional footballer you might like to play some football this year.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:50:24 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:26:07 am
David Lynch. Have no idea what his record is like for reliability but he did use to work for the club, I believe.

I think Lynch is giving his opinion. Which let's be honest he's probably right. Bellingham may want to come here but he's not going to accept £100k a week less to come here.


Also I reckon Ox would be happy to leave. We do keep players when they want to leave as well. Lovren wanted to go as did Shaqiri and we kept them for another year. But if we don't get acceptable offers they stay.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:50:32 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:21:41 am
Its a nice idea that we can just let all these players do as they wish and see out their deals with our blessing - but when youre on limited funds competing against sides who can spend spend spend there comes a time where you have to look at that as a pretty poor business decision.

Between Gini, Origi and Ox that could have been an additional £60m in transfer spending and £15m or more saved in wages.

Im not saying we should be forcing these players out but publicly accepting an offer at least makes our position clear as to our preference and youd hope of a fair way to seeing them get a decent move which is good for both them and the club.

I missed this post. I completely agree with you. There has to come a time where we stop allowing players to run down their contract and leave for free. It's hypothetical but it would be a madness imo to allow Salah and Firmino to leave for free next summer especially when you consider it's the club intention to go big on a CM next summer. Having to do that knowing that you also need to replace Firmino, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain etc with no money coming in for them  is going to be a challenge for Julian Ward. I'm sure he will succeed but let's be honest we don't have a bottomless pit like your City's, Newcastle etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:52:12 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:48:47 am
'Hi Alex, we've had an offer from West Ham and think you should consider it.'

'Oh right, why would I want to go there?'

'Well with us you'll start 1 or 2 PL games this season, get a run out in the league and FA cup early rounds and maybe be a sub in some of the early CL games. But you'll also fail to make every match day squad when most of our midfielders and forwards are fit so we wondered whether as a professional footballer you might like to play some football this year.'

'I started 9 PL games last season though and 3 of the 6 CL group games'

'Things change though'

'True I guess. Dyou think West Ham will still want me next summer?'

'Probably yeah'

'I might just stay then'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:54:33 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:49:00 am
Bayern Munich's Sporting Director Salihamidić: "When I heard that Mané rejected all #Liverpool's attempts to extend his contract, I was immediately interested. Two days later, Julian Nagelsmann, Marco and I were on a plane to Liverpool"


If we are to take those quotes as gospel, it suggests the reports that we hadn't opened talks with Mane about renewing his contract were not true. Seems like we offered him a number of proposals and he rejected them. I think we've known for some time he wasn't going to renew.

That's been obvious all along though?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:59:42 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:50:32 am
I missed this post. I completely agree with you. There has to come a time where we stop allowing players to run down their contract and leave for free. It's hypothetical but it would be a madness imo to allow Salah and Firmino to leave for free next summer especially when you consider it's the club intention to go big on a CM next summer. Having to do that knowing that you also need to replace Firmino, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain etc with no money coming in for them  is going to be a challenge for Julian Ward. I'm sure he will succeed but let's be honest we don't have a bottomless pit like your City's, Newcastle etc.

Whens the optimum time to 'cash in' on players of that level though...? I keep seeing that 'we shouldn't allow players to run their contract down' but if that players idea is either I stay here, or I go on a free, then there's very little we can do. Thats the problem.

Firmino for example, how do you sell him? Cos he clearly loves it here, he's clearly got great friends here, the manager clearly loves him, the fans clearly love him. If he doesn't get his contract extended, he's probably thinking 'Well at least I'm on a free so I can max out on my next contract'.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:01:07 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:49:00 am
Bayern Munich's Sporting Director Salihamidić: "When I heard that Mané rejected all #Liverpool's attempts to extend his contract, I was immediately interested. Two days later, Julian Nagelsmann, Marco and I were on a plane to Liverpool"


If we are to take those quotes as gospel, it suggests the reports that we hadn't opened talks with Mane about renewing his contract were not true. Seems like we offered him a number of proposals and he rejected them. I think we've known for some time he wasn't going to renew.


2 days later , it was known for weeks before they flew over
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:01:15 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:33:45 am
Ox would have to accept a significant payout to leave, if he's told the club he won't then he won't be going anywhere. But he's not going to command very much on the open market next summer without playing very much this year so he's in a slightly tricky position.

Not signing a midfielder this summer and losing Milner, Ox, Firmino and Salah next summer, with Henderson 33 and Thiago 32, leaves us with a lot to do in one summer window. We'll need at least one forward and to my mind 2 midfielders. And we'll need to do it with no fees from any of them. Although our wage bill will be significantly lighter!

Don't think you understand how we operate or how football contracts are going if they don't accept new offers.

We were due to sign Diaz in the summer but brought that forward. Nunez was brought in already as we knew Mane was going to leave. We have sold Mane and it looks like Mimi is off and Williams will be following. That's around 60m which is the fee for Nunez up front. So now we go to work on next season which will be to try to get Salah to sign a new contract, convince Bellingham to join us and maybe one other.

We have Bobby's replacement in Calvalho but might also try to get Bobby to stay.

We've also signed the likes of Clark, Doak, Trent Kone Doherty(I believe he's signed) highly talent youngsters. We plan for the future like no other.

Many players are letting their contracts go down to one season and nothing a club can do about it.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:01:42 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:59:42 am
Whens the optimum time to 'cash in' on players of that level though...? I keep seeing that 'we shouldn't allow players to run their contract down' but if that players idea is either I stay here, or I go on a free, then there's very little we can do. Thats the problem.

Firmino for example, how do you sell him? Cos he clearly loves it here, he's clearly got great friends here, the manager clearly loves him, the fans clearly love him. If he doesn't get his contract extended, he's probably thinking 'Well at least I'm on a free so I can max out on my next contract'.

I do think 6 year contracts will become the norm soon as clubs try and protect themseleves more. Back in the 90s and early 2000s 4 years used to be standard then it was 5. Now we're seeing quite a few 6 year deals.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:05:31 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:52:12 am


'But Ox the previous season you started twice mate and last season you didn't get a sniff of a PL start after Norwich in Feb. And you didn't even make it onto the pitch in a final, and we played 3 of them.'

If he's staying because he thinks he's going to play much football, he's kidding himself. Like you said, a page back,
Quote
...I find it hard to believe that its not, considering how little he played in the second half of the season. It'd be a hell of a change in direction if we're suddenly thinking he's an important squad member.

And maybe you'd rather be a footballing irrelevance for us instead of playing for David Moyes but I'm not convinced.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:07:16 am
So, we are going to spend the next 12 months in this thread moaning about Bellingham's wages :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:09:47 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:07:16 am
So, we are going to spend the next 12 months in this thread moaning about Bellingham's wages :lmao

We're not signing him. We'll already be looking for alternatives. Better now than getting to next year only to realise this and waiting until 2024 to try again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:12:05 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:07:16 am
So, we are going to spend the next 12 months in this thread moaning about Bellingham's wages :lmao

We've spent the last 12 moaning about how much Mbappe would be on so we need a replacement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:12:31 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:05:31 am
'But Ox the previous season you started twice mate and last season you didn't get a sniff of a PL start after Norwich in Feb. And you didn't even make it onto the pitch in a final, and we played 3 of them.'

If he's staying because he thinks he's going to play much football, he's kidding himself. Like you said, a page back,

And maybe you'd rather be a footballing irrelevance for us instead of playing for David Moyes but I'm not convinced.

Its a season though, thats the problem. If he had 2/3 years left, then yeah sure you're questioning his ambition if he digs his heels in. But its his last season in his career playing for a league title/CL challenging team. Its his last season playing under a manager like Klopp. His last season playing and training with the likes of Salah, Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Trent etc. In his position I'd 100% stick where I am, and see what I can get next summer.

Personally I'd much rather we sell him, he's clearly near the bottom of our midfielder/attacker depth 'charts'. But we seem to have this conversation every season about one or two players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:13:17 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:48:47 am
'Hi Alex, we've had an offer from West Ham and think you should consider it.'

'Oh right, why would I want to go there?'

'Well with us you'll start 1 or 2 PL games this season, get a run out in the league and FA cup early rounds and maybe be a sub in some of the early CL games. But you'll also fail to make every match day squad when most of our midfielders and forwards are fit so we wondered whether as a professional footballer you might like to play some football this year.'

"Nah, I like being at one of the biggest clubs in the World, and winning every possible trophy. And I've just got engaged, so I'd hate to move. I will reconsider my options next summer, but for the time being, I'll stay and fight for my place on the team under the best manager in the World" ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:14:15 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:09:47 am
We're not signing him. We'll already be looking for alternatives. Better now than getting to next year only to realise this and waiting until 2024 to try again.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:15:05 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:50:32 am
I missed this post. I completely agree with you. There has to come a time where we stop allowing players to run down their contract and leave for free. It's hypothetical but it would be a madness imo to allow Salah and Firmino to leave for free next summer especially when you consider it's the club intention to go big on a CM next summer. Having to do that knowing that you also need to replace Firmino, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain etc with no money coming in for them  is going to be a challenge for Julian Ward. I'm sure he will succeed but let's be honest we don't have a bottomless pit like your City's, Newcastle etc.
How?

It's funny because I feel there has to come a time when people start realisng that 'sell a player' is just a a term of convenience with no operative component when applied to football transfers. The term does not actually apply to football transfers in the way it meaningfully does when we say, for example, 'sell a car' or 'sell a house'.

It seems to me that the phrase might have to be banned by law before some people start to realise that football clubs can't 'sell a player'. They can only get involved in the transfer of the registration of a player IF they indicate a wish to move to another club.

Feels like there's still a lot of 20th century thinking on this issue.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:18:38 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:12:05 am
We've spent the last 12 moaning about how much Mbappe would be on so we need a replacement.

Some people may have, The adults knew full well we had zero chance of signing him due to the finances involved.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:20:08 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:41:07 am
Has there been anything, anywhere, suggesting Bellingham wants astronomical wages on his next move at the age of 19/20?

Define astronomical
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:20:43 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:15:05 am
How?

It's funny because I feel there has to come a time when people start realisng that 'sell a player' is just a a term of convenience with no operative component when applied to football transfers. The term does not actually apply to football transfers in the way it meaningfully does when we say, for example, 'sell a car' or 'sell a house'.

It seems to me that the phrase might have to be banned by law before some people start to realise that football clubs can't 'sell a player'. They can only get involved in the transfer of the registration of a player IF they indicate a wish to move to another club.

Feels like there's still a lot of 20th century thinking on this issue.

Semantics. Buy and sell a player means buying and selling the rights for them to play for your club, same difference.

And the fact is clubs can sell players, not against their will as there is a contract of course, but they can certainly push a player in the direction of the door - you know by hardly playing them (see Origi, see Taki, see Ox even), by accepting offers, by making it clear in the media there is unlikely to be much game time for them. We've done all those in the past, including under Klopp.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:21:58 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:20:08 am
Define astronomical

Excessively large. I'll use it in a sentence...

"Adama Traoré is astronomical in size, especially given he has never touched a weight in his life."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:22:20 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:20:43 am
Semantics. Buy and sell a player means buying and selling the rights for them to play for your club, same difference.

And the fact is clubs can sell players, not against their will as there is a contract of course, but they can certainly push a player in the direction of the door - you know by hardly playing them (see Origi, see Taki, see Ox even), by accepting offers, by making it clear in the media there is unlikely to be much game time for them. We've done all those in the past, including under Klopp.

Definitely.

Not so much for the likes of Mo, Sadio, Bobby, Gini etc. The ones people really moan about us 'letting them run their contracts down'.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:26:08 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:22:20 am
Definitely.

Not so much for the likes of Mo, Sadio, Bobby, Gini etc. The ones people really moan about us 'letting them run their contracts down'.

Yeah agreed. Maybe less so Bobby as think if we wanted we maybe could have pushed the issue this summer, however I do think he is one of the players who you wouldn't mind going for a free as he will likely contribute his value we could get this summer over the course of next season (and potentially beyond).
