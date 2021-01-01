The club will go by what the player decides with Ox. If he wants to leave we'll let him go, if he wants to see out his last year we aren't going to force him to go.
I see it as similar to Lallana and Sturridge in that the player - if he decides to stay - wants to make the most of his last year at a top club challenging at the top, even if it's only a peripheral role. Playing 30 games for a Southampton side, for example, in 13th place all season is not necessarily a more attractive proposition. A move back to London with West Ham, who are in Europe and with a good chance of winning that competition, you'd think might appeal though.