Its a nice idea that we can just let all these players do as they wish and see out their deals with our blessing - but when youre on limited funds competing against sides who can spend spend spend there comes a time where you have to look at that as a pretty poor business decision.



Between Gini, Origi and Ox that could have been an additional £60m in transfer spending and £15m or more saved in wages.



Im not saying we should be forcing these players out but publicly accepting an offer at least makes our position clear as to our preference and youd hope of a fair way to seeing them get a decent move which is good for both them and the club.



I think the only way you can really tell if keeping them was 'worth it' or not, is if we 100% knew that clubs had made bids for them and how much they'd offered. Gini for example, was pretty much ever-present when we were struggling all over the shop with injuries. Would we have finished 3rd without him? Because by most accounts, Thiago was pretty much the Gini replacement anyway. So would we have bought in an additional midfielder? With Origi the manager said last summer that he was expecting a 'proper offer' for him and it didn't arrive. So maybe we just had shit ones. I know there was talk that Fenerbahce maybe had offered us a loan for him, so essentially whatever the loan fee would have been and then leaving on a free.Players running their contracts down and leaving on a free seems to be more and more a thing now, and I expect will get even more 'popular'. I'm sure with certain players (particularly Ox to be honest) we've had a conversation along the lines of 'Look, you're not going to play that much so you really should consider if you're happy with that for one last season' but Klopp isn't the sort of manager that is going to literally force a player out. One, because its a bit shitty. Two, because we don't cultivate the culture we have at the club if he was. And three, because we sign really good characters and we know that players aren't just going to sit on a big contract and will still try to contribute.