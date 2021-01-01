« previous next »
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32080 on: Today at 08:52:26 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:39:21 am
Personally I think the club covets both but doesn't have strong hopes that we'll sign either, so we've just decided to go for them as they become available. If it becomes clear early on next season that Bellingham is expecting wages in the realm of £300k/week and up I think we'll quickly move on from both and look for someone else.

I think its more the fact that I dont see us spending the best part of £160-180m on two midfielders. It could be that with Mo likely to leave we think that our forward line wont score as many so we may need the midfield to chip in with more and reconfigure our play, but still I think as it stood we probably would find better value.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32081 on: Today at 08:53:50 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:52:26 am
I think its more the fact that I dont see us spending the best part of £160-180m on two midfielders.

Yeah I don't think we'd buy both regardless, I just think we've gone for both expecting that we'll get one at most.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32082 on: Today at 08:54:04 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:41:07 am
Has there been anything, anywhere, suggesting Bellingham wants astronomical wages on his next move at the age of 19/20?
Not that Ive seen. His Dad seems to be a sensible bloke too, who wants the best for Bellinghams career - the best being developing into the best possible footballer he can be and winning team honours, not earning the most he possibly can.

If Bellingham came here, hed be a teenager on £150k+ and if he proved as good as he can be, by the time hes 21 hes be on an extension putting him over £200k per week. Its just ensuring that whatever we can offer him looks more appealing than City, who would be the only other real players for him I feel.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32083 on: Today at 08:57:40 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:34:45 am
Billy Koumetio going to Austria Vienna on loan for the season.
Good Move for him, good to get the young CB a place to play on loan that benefits everybody
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32084 on: Today at 08:59:02 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:54:04 am
Not that Ive seen. His Dad seems to be a sensible bloke too, who wants the best for Bellinghams career - the best being developing into the best possible footballer he can be and winning team honours, not earning the most he possibly can.

If Bellingham came here, hed be a teenager on £150k+ and if he proved as good as he can be, by the time hes 21 hes be on an extension putting him over £200k per week. Its just ensuring that whatever we can offer him looks more appealing than City, who would be the only other real players for him I feel.
His Dad was pretty good non league footballer too.
From the sounds of it looking for the best situations for both of his Son's to develop as footballers regardless if they end up playing together or not at the senior level.
No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32085 on: Today at 09:04:42 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:41:07 am
Has there been anything, anywhere, suggesting Bellingham wants astronomical wages on his next move at the age of 19/20?
There's supposedly a feeling among our hierarchy that other clubs are offering him a lot more and we don't fancy our chances. The inference is that Bellingham is swayed by money. But we don't know if he's spoken to Klopp yet.  :wave
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32086 on: Today at 09:06:09 am
Liverpool may not be actively trying to sell Ox but the player may push for a move especially if he thinks he has a shot at making the England squad.
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32087 on: Today at 09:07:49 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:06:09 am
Liverpool may not be actively trying to sell Ox but the player may push for a move especially if he thinks he has a shot at making the England squad.

Cant see any way he makes it, whether he stays or leaves. Hes so out of favour with Southgate that the level of form hed have to show to make it is what he was producing about half a decade ago. He doesnt have that in him anymore. Not only that hed have 3 months of the season to find it even if he did. No chance.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32088 on: Today at 09:17:00 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:04:42 am
There's supposedly a feeling among our hierarchy that other clubs are offering him a lot more and we don't fancy our chances. The inference is that Bellingham is swayed by money. But we don't know if he's spoken to Klopp yet.  :wave

Who reported that mate?
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32089 on: Today at 09:18:18 am
The club will go by what the player decides with Ox. If he wants to leave we'll let him go, if he wants to see out his last year we aren't going to force him to go.

I see it as similar to Lallana and Sturridge in that the player - if he decides to stay - wants to make the most of his last year at a top club challenging at the top, even if it's only a peripheral role. Playing 30 games for a Southampton side, for example, in 13th place all season is not necessarily a more attractive proposition. A move back to London with West Ham, who are in Europe and with a good chance of winning that competition, you'd think might appeal though.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32090 on: Today at 09:19:21 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:41:07 am
Has there been anything, anywhere, suggesting Bellingham wants astronomical wages on his next move at the age of 19/20?

I dont think there's any suggestion of what he wants, which is why its all pure speculation.

Not sure about the loans over the last couple of days. Bradley going to a League One side doesn't shout out to me that he's majorly got a future here, particularly with the signing of Ramsay. But he's only about to turn 19, so if he has a good season there and returns next summer he's still only 20 and can potentially get a better loan to see where we are. But it looks more likely that he ends up in a similar place to Harry Wilson. Koumetio turns 20 soon so a good age to be getting regular first team football, but not really feeling the Austrian league and I dont think Austria Vienna are a particularly good team in that league.
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32091 on: Today at 09:21:22 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:06:09 am
Liverpool may not be actively trying to sell Ox but the player may push for a move especially if he thinks he has a shot at making the England squad.

I doubt he'd make the World Cup squad now.

He should be looking to move on just to play football - he was struggling to make the matchday squad towards the end of the season, Jones and Elliott were being selected ahead of him so it seems he's well down the pecking order in the manager's thinking. If we get a decent offer I think we'd happily take it and let him move on, he's good enough to go and play regularly elsewhere in the PL so I hope someone does come in for him this summer.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32092 on: Today at 09:21:41 am
Its a nice idea that we can just let all these players do as they wish and see out their deals with our blessing - but when youre on limited funds competing against sides who can spend spend spend there comes a time where you have to look at that as a pretty poor business decision.

Between Gini, Origi and Ox that could have been an additional £60m in transfer spending and £15m or more saved in wages.

Im not saying we should be forcing these players out but publicly accepting an offer at least makes our position clear as to our preference and youd hope of a fair way to seeing them get a decent move which is good for both them and the club.
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32093 on: Today at 09:29:45 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:21:41 am
Its a nice idea that we can just let all these players do as they wish and see out their deals with our blessing - but when youre on limited funds competing against sides who can spend spend spend there comes a time where you have to look at that as a pretty poor business decision.

Between Gini, Origi and Ox that could have been an additional £60m in transfer spending and £15m or more saved in wages.

Im not saying we should be forcing these players out but publicly accepting an offer at least makes our position clear as to our preference and youd hope of a fair way to seeing them get a decent move which is good for both them and the club.

Yeah, exactly. In real terms the 3 players you listed as leaving for free couldve almost paid for a transfer fee for somebody like Bellingham or Tchouameni. Going to be similar next summer, were likely losing a 100m pound asset for nothing. Firmino could go the same way. You cant let everybody run their contract down, youve got to try and cash in.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32094 on: Today at 09:33:17 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:21:41 am
Its a nice idea that we can just let all these players do as they wish and see out their deals with our blessing - but when youre on limited funds competing against sides who can spend spend spend there comes a time where you have to look at that as a pretty poor business decision.

Between Gini, Origi and Ox that could have been an additional £60m in transfer spending and £15m or more saved in wages.

Im not saying we should be forcing these players out but publicly accepting an offer at least makes our position clear as to our preference and youd hope of a fair way to seeing them get a decent move which is good for both them and the club.

You need an offer to accept first though. In reality we were looking to sell Origi, Taki and Ox last year, to earn funds/free up squad space before we could sign a forward, as was regularly briefed from the club to the local journos, but there seemed fuck all in the way of offers in what was not a seller's market. We've just accepted an offer for Minamino because the offer was actually there.

If a player is in the last year of their deal they call the shots ultimately.  Hence Mane wants to go = sold, Salah or Gini chooses to see his contract out = stays.

The club don't have the power at that point and in keeping a happy ship aren't going to go to war with a popular player in the hope he'll take the hint and fuck off to earn the club a few quid. We can advise Ox he's not going to play much and to take an offer but you need a firm offer on the table first.

El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32095 on: Today at 09:46:04 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:21:41 am
Its a nice idea that we can just let all these players do as they wish and see out their deals with our blessing - but when youre on limited funds competing against sides who can spend spend spend there comes a time where you have to look at that as a pretty poor business decision.

Between Gini, Origi and Ox that could have been an additional £60m in transfer spending and £15m or more saved in wages.

Im not saying we should be forcing these players out but publicly accepting an offer at least makes our position clear as to our preference and youd hope of a fair way to seeing them get a decent move which is good for both them and the club.

I think the only way you can really tell if keeping them was 'worth it' or not, is if we 100% knew that clubs had made bids for them and how much they'd offered. Gini for example, was pretty much ever-present when we were struggling all over the shop with injuries. Would we have finished 3rd without him? Because by most accounts, Thiago was pretty much the Gini replacement anyway. So would we have bought in an additional midfielder? With Origi the manager said last summer that he was expecting a 'proper offer' for him and it didn't arrive. So maybe we just had shit ones. I know there was talk that Fenerbahce maybe had offered us a loan for him, so essentially whatever the loan fee would have been and then leaving on a free.

Players running their contracts down and leaving on a free seems to be more and more a thing now, and I expect will get even more 'popular'. I'm sure with certain players (particularly Ox to be honest) we've had a conversation along the lines of 'Look, you're not going to play that much so you really should consider if you're happy with that for one last season' but Klopp isn't the sort of manager that is going to literally force a player out. One, because its a bit shitty. Two, because we don't cultivate the culture we have at the club if he was. And three, because we sign really good characters and we know that players aren't just going to sit on a big contract and will still try to contribute.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32096 on: Today at 09:46:45 am
I fail to believe there haven't been some semi-decent (given last 12 months) offers in for Ox - or at least would be by the end of the window. However we've seemingly leaked that we're happy to keep him (now if this is a move to keep offers coming in as high as possible remains to be seen).

I mean accepting £8-10m at this stage, on top of his like £5m wages over the next year, is likely better value than what he'll contribute next season.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32097 on: Today at 09:49:00 am
Bayern Munich's Sporting Director Salihamidić: "When I heard that Mané rejected all #Liverpool's attempts to extend his contract, I was immediately interested. Two days later, Julian Nagelsmann, Marco and I were on a plane to Liverpool"


If we are to take those quotes as gospel, it suggests the reports that we hadn't opened talks with Mane about renewing his contract were not true. Seems like we offered him a number of proposals and he rejected them. I think we've known for some time he wasn't going to renew.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32098 on: Today at 09:51:17 am
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 09:21:22 am
I doubt he'd make the World Cup squad now.

He should be looking to move on just to play football - he was struggling to make the matchday squad towards the end of the season, Jones and Elliott were being selected ahead of him so it seems he's well down the pecking order in the manager's thinking. If we get a decent offer I think we'd happily take it and let him move on, he's good enough to go and play regularly elsewhere in the PL so I hope someone does come in for him this summer.

Alternatively, in a year someone is going to pick up Ox on a free so he is due a huge signing on fee. So maybe Ox want ask to leave if he isn't being forced out.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32099 on: Today at 09:52:49 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:49:00 am
Bayern Munich's Sporting Director Salihamidić: "When I heard that Mané rejected all #Liverpool's attempts to extend his contract, I was immediately interested. Two days later, Julian Nagelsmann, Marco and I were on a plane to Liverpool"

If we are to take those quotes as gospel, it suggests the reports that we hadn't opened talks with Mane about renewing his contract were not true. Seems like we offered him a number of proposals and he rejected them. I think we've known for some time he wasn't going to renew.

I think I maybe won't take Bayern quotes as gospel :D

CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32100 on: Today at 09:53:56 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:49:00 am
Bayern Munich's Sporting Director Salihamidić: "When I heard that Mané rejected all #Liverpool's attempts to extend his contract, I was immediately interested. Two days later, Julian Nagelsmann, Marco and I were on a plane to Liverpool"

Is that an admission of tapping up?  ???
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32101 on: Today at 09:55:02 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:52:49 am
I think I maybe won't take Bayern quotes as gospel :D

Haha on a serious, I do believe we tried to extend it but a deal wasn't agreed.
