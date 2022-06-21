I'm glad Ox is staying if we aren't going to sign another midfielder. He'll probably be used as a RW backup more than a centre mid backup to be honest but either way i'd rather have him here than sell for cheap and not replace. My only worry is potentially losing Milner, Ox, Salah and Firmino all on a free next season after losing Origi and Mane on a free this season. Plus Henderson will be 33. I'm sure they have a plan though. Maybe one of Salah or Fimino sign or we get another cheeky jan signing in to soften the blow.



EDIT I'm dumb and didn't mean to include Mane being free



I would have preferred to keep Minamino rather than Ox, seeing as how the latter has not been effective at all recently. But I imagine Minamino played himself into a sale this year with his strike rate, whereas Chamberlain probably has no real value in the transfer market now considering the wages he would demand in a transfer scenario. Plus he can play in five positions in our current setup, something Minamino hasnt been able to do.The squad refresh however is unavoidable. Everyone knew this had to happen sooner rather than later. The issue is whether or not we can continue to find targets that will pan out, that is really hard to do. Thats why I think this winter window will be unique as the World Cup would bring certain scouting opportunities otherwise missing from this summer. We may see a lot more business done this winter compared to other January windows from the past.