Liverpool plan to hold talks with Naby Keita and Joe Gomez over new contracts, while Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott are also in line for fresh deals. [@neiljonesgoal]
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:25:07 pm
Liverpool plan to hold talks with Naby Keita and Joe Gomez over new contracts, while Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott are also in line for fresh deals. [@neiljonesgoal]

Didn't Elliott only sign one a year ago?
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm
Didn't Elliott only sign one a year ago?
First pro contract when he was 17?  He will be 19 soon.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:24:10 pm
Condolences Roy.

A dreadful noise they make.  ;)

He moved to Pwllheli when he was a nipper so hes an odd sounding fella!
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is now likely to stay at Liverpool. [@neiljonesgoal]
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm
He moved to Pwllheli when he was a nipper so hes an odd sounding fella!
I wouldnt sit next to him when he eats soup.  Thats my advice.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:43:00 pm
I wouldnt sit next to him when he eats soup.  Thats my advice.

Well, he does have Parkinsons, haha! (Hed be the first to make that joke, I should clarify.)
Quote from: M4tt on Yesterday at 09:41:20 pm
That's Nunez basically paid for now. Surely with 3 attackers now gone we'd be in for another

How is it?

£40m with £10m add ons vs £64m with £21m add ons.

Quite a way to go yet.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:41:02 pm
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is now likely to stay at Liverpool. [@neiljonesgoal]

It feels as though our failure to sign Tchouameni has led to us keeping Ox (and possibly Milner) around for another season.
We're selling Neco for £15/ 20 million as well.
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:47:27 pm
Well, he does have Parkinsons, haha! (Hed be the first to make that joke, I should clarify.)
:lmao

Bad bad man
I'm glad Ox is staying if we aren't going to sign another midfielder.  He'll probably be used as a RW backup more than a centre mid backup to be honest but either way i'd rather have him here than sell for cheap and not replace.  My only worry is potentially losing Milner, Ox, Salah and Firmino all on a free next season after losing Origi and Mane on a free this season.  Plus Henderson will be 33.  I'm sure they have a plan though.  Maybe one of Salah or Fimino sign or we get another cheeky jan signing in to soften the blow.

EDIT I'm dumb and didn't mean to include Mane being free
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 10:59:15 pm
I'm glad Ox is staying if we aren't going to sign another midfielder.  He'll probably be used as a RW backup more than a centre mid backup to be honest but either way i'd rather have him here than sell for cheap and not replace.  My only worry is potentially losing Milner, Ox, Salah and Firmino all on a free next season after losing Origi and Mane on a free this season.  Plus Henderson will be 33.  I'm sure they have a plan though.  Maybe one of Salah or Fimino sign or we get another cheeky jan signing in to soften the blow.

Better not tell Bayern that Mane is going on a free. Get that 40 million banked quick..
Quote from: calvin on Yesterday at 11:02:21 pm
Better not tell Bayern that Mane is going on a free. Get that 40 million banked quick..

hahaha i fucked that one didn't i.  Didn't mean to include Mane in that.  Think i had him on my mind cause i just commented in his thread. 
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:49:16 pm
It feels as though our failure to sign Tchouameni has led to us keeping Ox (and possibly Milner) around for another season.

Looks like it. Alternatively the asking price has nowhere been met
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:49:16 pm
It feels as though our failure to sign Tchouameni has led to us keeping Ox (and possibly Milner) around for another season.

Also led us to signing Nunez. Wonder who the Mane replacement was if we signed Tchoumeni?
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm

Also led us to signing Nunez. Wonder who the Mane replacement was if we signed Tchoumeni?
Most likely Nunez
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:49:23 pm
We're selling Neco for £15/ 20 million as well.

We could feasibly be in profit by the end of the window if we agree exits for Williams, Phillips & AOC
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:46:43 pm
We could feasibly be in profit by the end of the window if we agree exits for Williams, Phillips & AOC
Net spend boys will be loud tonight.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 11:50:58 pm
Net spend save boys will be loud tonight.

Amended
I think Klopp has a talent for making great footballers playing for Liverpool FC, who when they leave turns to poo when they start playing for other teams.  LOL
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:21:56 am
I think Klopp has a talent for making great footballers playing for Liverpool FC, who when they leave turns to poo when they start playing for other teams.  LOL
Some good players don't just fit into some tactical systems and going from receiving Klopp hugs daily to another manager is a big shift. It also used to happen when he was at Dortmund.
Liverpool agree to sell Takumi Minamino to Monaco for 18 million

Monaco have agreed a 18 million deal to sign Takumi Minamino from Liverpool.

Minamino has agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 side but the deal is subject to a medical as the 27-year-old is still in his native Japan.

Liverpool will receive a fixed fee of 15 million with another 3 million inserted into the deal as a potential add-on.

The former Red Bull Salzburg forward has failed to hold down a first-team spot since moving to Anfield for £7.25 million in January 2020.

Minamino, who spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Southampton, has scored 14 goals in 55 games for Liverpool.

He made just 11 Premier League appearances last season with only one of those coming from the start.

https://theathletic.com/news/liverpool-agree-to-sell-takumi-minamino-to-monaco-for-18-million/g25Eb6Km3afg/
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:48:57 am
https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2022/06/21/striking-differences-in-liverpool-and-man-citys-big-money-deals-for-nunez-and-haaland/

Interesting article from Lynch. Saying we were happy to pay £73m for Sancho but not his wage demands.

City, PSG and Utd have changed the game a bit here.

While that article makes some good points, it still drastically underestimates the total cost of the Haaland deal, based on the known fees beyond the transfer, the true figure is closer to the 150m level even before you consider the relative cost of the salaries.

Mad thing is that we are hardly skimping on the salary for Nunez, he'll still make over £40m from us, even without the inevitable contract renewal in a few years if he's doing well.
Billy Koumetio going to Austria Vienna on loan for the season.
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:46:43 pm
We could feasibly be in profit by the end of the window if we agree exits for Williams, Phillips & AOC

Diaz will have been the main budget for the year though while Nunez is paid for by sales.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:34:45 am
Billy Koumetio going to Austria Vienna on loan for the season.

Really interested to see how he gets on.  So much talent but lacking in concentration.  Hopefully a loan helps focus him.
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:40:26 pm
£3m a year for next 5 years. Should have kept him.

Its also about £4m a year in wages off the books
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:49:16 pm
It feels as though our failure to sign Tchouameni has led to us keeping Ox (and possibly Milner) around for another season.

I am deciding to instead hope that we're actually in for Barella and this is all elaborate negotiating tactics from the club to not appear desperate and leave themselves with the ability to walk away if the price is too high.

Benfica were able to get such a high fee out of us for Nunez because they knew we needed him with Mane going. We were in a weak spot and we cant afford to clear our midfield cover out and leave ourselves short or Inter will try and pull our pants down on the fee.

This is my narrative and I'm sticking with it even though Im almost certain to be disappointed.. We were in for Tchouameni and that didnt mean we didn't still want Bellingham next year also.. We must have cash for a big midfield signing. The club surely made record revenues last season, no way we dont have the cash. And Barella is worth it.
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 10:59:15 pm
I'm glad Ox is staying if we aren't going to sign another midfielder.  He'll probably be used as a RW backup more than a centre mid backup to be honest but either way i'd rather have him here than sell for cheap and not replace.  My only worry is potentially losing Milner, Ox, Salah and Firmino all on a free next season after losing Origi and Mane on a free this season.  Plus Henderson will be 33.  I'm sure they have a plan though.  Maybe one of Salah or Fimino sign or we get another cheeky jan signing in to soften the blow.

EDIT I'm dumb and didn't mean to include Mane being free

Yeah its simply too much, no way we dont in an ideal world score Barella this window and flog Ox late once the deal is done.
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Today at 07:51:30 am
I am deciding to instead hope that we're actually in for Barella and this is all elaborate negotiating tactics from the club to not appear desperate and leave themselves with the ability to walk away if the price is too high.

Benfica were able to get such a high fee out of us for Nunez because they knew we needed him with Mane going. We were in a weak spot and we cant afford to clear our midfield cover out and leave ourselves short or Inter will try and pull our pants down on the fee.

This is my narrative and I'm sticking with it even though Im almost certain to be disappointed.. We were in for Tchouameni and that didnt mean we didn't still want Bellingham next year also.. We must have cash for a big midfield signing. The club surely made record revenues last season, no way we dont have the cash. And Barella is worth it.

We're just relaxed about not signing a midfielder if we can't get our main targets and after two big signings this year it's whether we can stretch to another anyway.

If Ox wanted to leave we'd let him go.  If he wants to stay for his last year there's not much we can do. It's a bit like Lallana or Sturridge perhaps in that he knows it would be his last year at a top club. Lallana stayed and won the title, Sturridge a CL and Ox two cups last season. Lallana has just spent two years in lower mid table, he'll hardly be envious.
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Today at 07:51:30 am
I am deciding to instead hope that we're actually in for Barella and this is all elaborate negotiating tactics from the club to not appear desperate and leave themselves with the ability to walk away if the price is too high.

Benfica were able to get such a high fee out of us for Nunez because they knew we needed him with Mane going. We were in a weak spot and we cant afford to clear our midfield cover out and leave ourselves short or Inter will try and pull our pants down on the fee.

This is my narrative and I'm sticking with it even though Im almost certain to be disappointed.. We were in for Tchouameni and that didnt mean we didn't still want Bellingham next year also.. We must have cash for a big midfield signing. The club surely made record revenues last season, no way we dont have the cash. And Barella is worth it.

What makes you sure we would still go in for Bellingham if we got Tchouameni? Maybe we would have, but my opinion is that would be optimistic.
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 10:59:15 pm
I'm glad Ox is staying if we aren't going to sign another midfielder.  He'll probably be used as a RW backup more than a centre mid backup to be honest but either way i'd rather have him here than sell for cheap and not replace.  My only worry is potentially losing Milner, Ox, Salah and Firmino all on a free next season after losing Origi and Mane on a free this season.  Plus Henderson will be 33.  I'm sure they have a plan though.  Maybe one of Salah or Fimino sign or we get another cheeky jan signing in to soften the blow.

EDIT I'm dumb and didn't mean to include Mane being free

I would have preferred to keep Minamino rather than Ox, seeing as how the latter has not been effective at all recently. But I imagine Minamino played himself into a sale this year with his strike rate, whereas Chamberlain probably has no real value in the transfer market now considering the wages he would demand in a transfer scenario. Plus he can play in five positions in our current setup, something Minamino hasnt been able to do.

The squad refresh however is unavoidable. Everyone knew this had to happen sooner rather than later. The issue is whether or not we can continue to find targets that will pan out, that is really hard to do. Thats why I think this winter window will be unique as the World Cup would bring certain scouting opportunities otherwise missing from this summer. We may see a lot more business done this winter compared to other January windows from the past.
