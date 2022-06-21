It feels as though our failure to sign Tchouameni has led to us keeping Ox (and possibly Milner) around for another season.
I am deciding to instead hope that we're actually in for Barella and this is all elaborate negotiating tactics from the club to not appear desperate and leave themselves with the ability to walk away if the price is too high.
Benfica were able to get such a high fee out of us for Nunez because they knew we needed him with Mane going. We were in a weak spot and we cant afford to clear our midfield cover out and leave ourselves short or Inter will try and pull our pants down on the fee.
This is my narrative and I'm sticking with it even though Im almost certain to be disappointed.. We were in for Tchouameni and that didnt mean we didn't still want Bellingham next year also.. We must have cash for a big midfield signing. The club surely made record revenues last season, no way we dont have the cash. And Barella is worth it.