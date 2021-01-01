As ever with players, which some seem to forget...., he might not want to leave. He might feel 'fuck it, its Liverpool. I've just finished another season with two more medals. I'm 29 in two months, if I'm gonna end my career playing for the likes of West Ham and Southampton I might as well fill my boots one last time here before I do'.



As with Lallana, as with Sturridge, as with Clyne, as with Moreno. Its all very well wanting to sell a player, its very different actually achieving it if its pretty clear that its going to be a players last season playing at our level.



Honestly for actual grown ups, its staggering how much of that sort of thing you see ^^^^. Its the same with Sadio and Mo. 'We shouldn't have let it get to this point' as if there's anything we can do if a players decided thats what they want to do. 'We should just sell him'. Well yes clinical, we probably should. It doesn't work like old Premier Manager though, where you transfer listed someone and a day later he wasn't on your squad list anymore. We need to receive a bid which we accept and Ox needs to agree to move to the club making the bid. If that doesn't happen, he stays.



Are you saying that selling players isn't as simple as pressing the Big Red SELL button on the Magic Transfer Machine which is situated somewhere between the Inhaler Room and Mbappe's office at Kirkby?Because the impression I've been getting is that it's that easy; all Klopp has to do is go to the Machine, key in the player's name and press SELL and the machine does the rest. It terminates the player's legally binding contract, while laughing in the face of Employment Law, grabs the player from wherever he is, even if he's on holiday in the Maldives, packages him up and ships him via Deliveroo to West Ham or Newcastle, and then composes a 'Thanks for Everything' statement and a tearful Goodbye Letter from the player which the club's Twitter can publish.Simples. It's bloody outrageous that Kloppo doesn't use the machine more often