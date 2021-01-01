« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 792 793 794 795 796 [797]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1467600 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31840 on: Today at 04:18:14 pm »
Asensio is overrated and is a bit of a plonker. Their fans can't wait to shift him.

Steer clear.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31841 on: Today at 04:18:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:15:36 pm
£15m for Neco. We're quite good at transfers These Days.

Good deal that for both us and the buying club. He's a good player, steady. You'd imagine he will definitely want to go with the World Cup. Good luck to him
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31842 on: Today at 04:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:24:32 pm
Jon Percy in the Telegraph says that Newcastle and Fulham are competing to sign Neco Williams.  We're looking for £15 million.

Now this might be news, or it might be on one of the 25 pages posted here since I last looked Saturday morning.

So many clubs after him. Wonder if price will go up a bit.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,320
  • The first five yards........
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31843 on: Today at 04:28:50 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:28:04 pm
We've got another ten and a half weeks until the window closes.

This is what football is about. The buying and selling of players. The boring stuff that actually happens on the pitch doesn't interest anyone, except that it generates statistics and graphs that can later be used to 'mark' transfer targets (I almost said 'players') in the close-season when the real excitement begins. It's only a matter of time now before cups and awards are given for transfer activity during the 'window'.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,321
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31844 on: Today at 04:46:40 pm »
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,901
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31845 on: Today at 04:49:46 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:16:33 pm
or Mbappe

Fuck sake you've done it now
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,731
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31846 on: Today at 04:52:09 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:43:59 pm
All this talk of Klopp going to a 4231, when he should be considering a 4331
Reckon a 4331 would work well if the 1 was Alisson upfront
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,730
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31847 on: Today at 04:54:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:18:14 pm
Asensio is overrated and is a bit of a plonker. Their fans can't wait to shift him.

Steer clear.

Always saw him as a decent grafter but not the best ability, maybe a Kuyt type. Don't know what his character is like.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,731
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31848 on: Today at 05:00:17 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:43:37 am
As ever with players, which some seem to forget...., he might not want to leave. He might feel 'fuck it, its Liverpool. I've just finished another season with two more medals. I'm 29 in two months, if I'm gonna end my career playing for the likes of West Ham and Southampton I might as well fill my boots one last time here before I do'.

As with Lallana, as with Sturridge, as with Clyne, as with Moreno. Its all very well wanting to sell a player, its very different actually achieving it if its pretty clear that its going to be a players last season playing at our level. 

Honestly for actual grown ups, its staggering how much of that sort of thing you see ^^^^. Its the same with Sadio and Mo. 'We shouldn't have let it get to this point' as if there's anything we can do if a players decided thats what they want to do. 'We should just sell him'. Well yes clinical, we probably should. It doesn't work like old Premier Manager though, where you transfer listed someone and a day later he wasn't on your squad list anymore. We need to receive a bid which we accept and Ox needs to agree to move to the club making the bid. If that doesn't happen, he stays.
Are you saying that selling players isn't as simple as pressing the Big Red SELL button on the Magic Transfer Machine which is situated somewhere between the Inhaler Room and Mbappe's office at Kirkby?

Because the impression I've been getting is that it's that easy; all Klopp has to do is go to the Machine, key in the player's name and press SELL and the machine does the rest. It terminates the player's legally binding contract, while laughing in the face of Employment Law, grabs the player from wherever he is, even if he's on holiday in the Maldives,  packages him up and ships him via Deliveroo to West Ham or Newcastle, and then composes a 'Thanks for Everything' statement and a tearful Goodbye Letter from the player which the club's Twitter can publish.

Simples. It's bloody outrageous that Kloppo doesn't use the machine more often
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31849 on: Today at 05:02:38 pm »
theres a market for attacking full back this season. Djed spence rumored going for 20m. Think we could at least get that amount with add ons regarding Neco if there is some kind of bidding war between the clubs that want him.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,085
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31850 on: Today at 05:06:36 pm »


Phil McNulty@philmcnulty
Aston Villa will not be making any move to sign Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their position on Luis Suarez remains unchanged. No move planned.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,286
  • Truthiness
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31851 on: Today at 05:13:40 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:06:36 pm

Phil McNulty@philmcnulty
Aston Villa will not be making any move to sign Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their position on Luis Suarez remains unchanged. No move planned.
Fuck. Has Gerrard been sacked and we all missed the news?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,040
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31852 on: Today at 05:39:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:08:55 pm
We arent signing Asensio
He's no use unless we sign Murphy too.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,944
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31853 on: Today at 05:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:39:25 pm
He's no use unless we sign Murphy too.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,691
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31854 on: Today at 06:02:02 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:14:14 pm
Or Barella
Or Barilla. Good enough pasta though it may be.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,627
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31855 on: Today at 06:02:40 pm »
Corriere dello Sport are runnig with the Barella/Keita+Cash rumour now.  ;D
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,208
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31856 on: Today at 06:06:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:40:43 pm


We aren't signing Joe Lewis or Rocky Marciano!

Say it "ROCKY MARCIANO!!!"



*btw, how old were these guys in CTA2, like 107?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,750
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31857 on: Today at 06:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:02:40 pm
Corriere dello Sport are runnig with the Barella/Keita+Cash rumour now.  ;D

Well if anybody likes a cash/player/swap deal it's an Italian club.

Like Naby a lot but feel like Barella is one of a select few central midfield players who could really come into our side and take it up a level.

Test them with a lowball offer that they can lump on Lukaku IMO  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 06:10:06 pm by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 792 793 794 795 796 [797]   Go Up
« previous next »
 