The few minutes he'll play it's better saving his wages and getting £10m for him now. New midfielder, Bobby and Salah to replace next summer. We're going to need all the cash we can get.



As ever with players, which some seem to forget...., he might not want to leave. He might feel 'fuck it, its Liverpool. I've just finished another season with two more medals. I'm 29 in two months, if I'm gonna end my career playing for the likes of West Ham and Southampton I might as well fill my boots one last time here before I do'.As with Lallana, as with Sturridge, as with Clyne, as with Moreno. Its all very well wanting to sell a player, its very different actually achieving it if its pretty clear that its going to be a players last season playing at our level.Honestly for actual grown ups, its staggering how much of that sort of thing you see ^^^^. Its the same with Sadio and Mo. 'We shouldn't have let it get to this point' as if there's anything we can do if a players decided thats what they want to do. 'We should just sell him'. Well yes clinical, we probably should. It doesn't work like old Premier Manager though, where you transfer listed someone and a day later he wasn't on your squad list anymore. We need to receive a bid which we accept and Ox needs to agree to move to the club making the bid. If that doesn't happen, he stays.