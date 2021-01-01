« previous next »
pathetic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31760 on: Today at 11:21:11 am
I think it's been mentioned here before that we would sell one, resign one and let another one go on a free but I never thought that Salah would be the one we would let go on a free. Not sure we had a say on it anyway. It was always gonna be a problem to sign up both as Mane was sure to ask parity with any offer we made to Salah. Firmino I think would be willing to agree an extension on reduced/current wages and I would be happy with that to be honest. I think it was quite obvious that Diaz was the Mane replacement from the get go.
jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31761 on: Today at 11:25:03 am
It's not a proper silly season without rumours of an Italian swap deal.
BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31762 on: Today at 11:28:08 am
Don't really see the logic in paying Ox what we do to sit on the bench for a year and then leave on a free.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31763 on: Today at 11:34:42 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:28:08 am
Don't really see the logic in paying Ox what we do to sit on the bench for a year and then leave on a free.
It's better than selling him and not replacing him.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31764 on: Today at 11:35:42 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:34:42 am
It's better than selling him and not replacing him.

The few minutes he'll play it's better saving his wages and getting £10m for him now. New midfielder, Bobby and Salah to replace next summer. We're going to need all the cash we can get.
peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31765 on: Today at 11:36:13 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:28:08 am
Don't really see the logic in paying Ox what we do to sit on the bench for a year and then leave on a free.

I'd sell him. Keeping Milner around to barely play is fair enough but the amounts of minutes #ox would play is so small it's not worth it. Even if for a game or two we had to play 442 or 4231 because we only had 2 central midfielders.

£10m and saving on his wages for almost no negative impact.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31766 on: Today at 11:42:28 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:08:58 am
I'm probably in the minority here but I'm happy we're keeping him.

If we aren't going to buy a midfielder then I'm happy for AOC to stay.

Buying someone who is an incremental improvement on AOC isn't a likely strategy based on the club's current recruitment. In that scenario I'd rather have AOC and sacrifice the 5-10M fee. He can provide an option as a No.8, wide right in a front 3 and potential wide right in 4-2-3-1 if we go that way.

It's not the ideal situation but equally it's not a bad compromise either.

Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31767 on: Today at 11:42:42 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:35:42 am
The few minutes he'll play it's better saving his wages and getting £10m for him now. New midfielder, Bobby and Salah to replace next summer. We're going to need all the cash we can get.

You do realise that we aren't skint ?
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31768 on: Today at 11:43:37 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:35:42 am
The few minutes he'll play it's better saving his wages and getting £10m for him now. New midfielder, Bobby and Salah to replace next summer. We're going to need all the cash we can get.

As ever with players, which some seem to forget...., he might not want to leave. He might feel 'fuck it, its Liverpool. I've just finished another season with two more medals. I'm 29 in two months, if I'm gonna end my career playing for the likes of West Ham and Southampton I might as well fill my boots one last time here before I do'.

As with Lallana, as with Sturridge, as with Clyne, as with Moreno. Its all very well wanting to sell a player, its very different actually achieving it if its pretty clear that its going to be a players last season playing at our level. 

Honestly for actual grown ups, its staggering how much of that sort of thing you see ^^^^. Its the same with Sadio and Mo. 'We shouldn't have let it get to this point' as if there's anything we can do if a players decided thats what they want to do. 'We should just sell him'. Well yes clinical, we probably should. It doesn't work like old Premier Manager though, where you transfer listed someone and a day later he wasn't on your squad list anymore. We need to receive a bid which we accept and Ox needs to agree to move to the club making the bid. If that doesn't happen, he stays.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31769 on: Today at 11:46:13 am
Ox is another player where 5 subs may help get him minutes where he just wasn't going to get them before. I get that you can say that about most of the squad - but he did play a decent amount in the first half of the season and looked decent enough.

Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31770 on: Today at 11:52:46 am
Have you seen the rock that Ox put on Perrie's finger? No way he's taking a pay cut to move elsewhere.
lolowalsh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31771 on: Today at 11:52:46 am
Saka should be our number 1 priority to replace Salah.
irc65

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31772 on: Today at 11:58:46 am
I guess with the new 5 subs rule Milner will continue to be the go to person for late game low level shithousery and will make quite a few 10 minute or so appearances when we are closing down games. Plus he can cover a few positions. He was also very good in a few games when he started last season (Newcastle away for example).

there is a less convincing case for Ox as he is unlikely to even make the bench if everyone is fit and is on quite high wages. he hardly featured in the latter part of last season and his minutes could go to Jones, Elliot, Carvalho and maybe Morton. I think Klopp will probably leave it up to Ox to decide. If he wants to be playing first team football this season he will probably leave.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31773 on: Today at 11:59:16 am
Think Barrella would just sort of suit us to be honest, obviously can't see it happening but would be lovely. He's experienced now but should have the best years of his career to come. Shame Inter aren't deciding to lump on Lukaku again which might open the door for them entertaining offers. As some pointed out on here recently though a lot of the top Italians in Serie A do seem to stay over there for their entire careers and I can see it being the same case with him.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31774 on: Today at 12:00:13 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:35:42 am
The few minutes he'll play it's better saving his wages and getting £10m for him now. New midfielder, Bobby and Salah to replace next summer. We're going to need all the cash we can get.

I'm sympathetic to this view but wanted to ask a few Q's:

1. If AOC stays, how many minutes do you think he'll get across all comps next season? He got about 1500 minutes last season for reference (without hardly playing post March).

2. If we assume we have Jota, Diaz, Nunez and Carvalho for the front 3 positions next season (2022/23), do we need to buy 2 new front 3 players (to replace Firmino and Salah)?

3. If so, what's you expectation on what type of player we'll target to replace either? A Nunez/Diaz/Jota type player (50-70M fee with 100k p/w wages), a much younger cheaper player (e.g. Carvalho type) or an elite level replacement (fee anywhere between 40-80M but high wages (250-300k p/w))?

4. Depending on the questions above, how much do you think we need to spend? For reference I think we would probably be saving about 20M on base salary alone by letting Bobby and Salah walk.
