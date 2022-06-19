Ultimately, it will be Jurgen's decision. Only he and his staff know what their plans are for Jones and Elliott. They are at an age when they need to play, so I expect to see quite a lot from them in the domestic cups, and more than last season in the PL and the CL ...



The interesting thing about next season is the schedule. Before the mid-season break in November we have to play the following:16 x PL games6 x CL games1 x EFL Cup gameWhat's interesting is how we use the likes of Carvalho, Elliott, Jones, Ramsay. If they are part of the squad then the domestic cups won't really be an option for them to get game time pre-Xmas. Even the 2nd EFL Cup game, if we get through, is the 1st game back after the World Cup and therefore won't be used like a normal cup game. Suspect we'll play a strong team for rhyme before PL starts again a few days later.If we want those younger players to get game time pre-Xmas and they are truly part of the squad then I suspect they'll be coming off the bench a fair bit or starting more than people expect.If we get to QF of EFL cup or beyond then there'll be loads of domestic cup games in January February. EFL Cup combined with FA Cup could easily mean 5 or 6 domestic cup games between January and start of March (maximum is 7 between 11th January and 1st March). That change how we may view squads where pre-Jan 31st is viewed as a time for younger players to get games in domestic cups. Next season it'll primarily be January and February if we get through the 1st 2 round of the EFL cup.