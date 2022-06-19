« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 789 790 791 792 793 [794]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1463270 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,775
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31720 on: Today at 08:42:51 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:10:11 am
Echo claiming we've no plans now to sell Ox. Feels like posturing, but in my view if we're not signing anyone else then there's no harm in keeping him.

Absolutely. Whats the point in weakening our options? We might as well keep him and reduce our risk of being left weak in midfield.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,305
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31721 on: Today at 08:44:02 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:40:05 am
"We're desperate for another midfielder!"
"We have Jones and Elliott"
"But we need someone with experience given Henderson/Thiago/Keita's injury records!"
"What about Wijnaldum on loan?"
"He'd take away minutes from Jones and Elliott!"

Ultimately, it will be Jurgen's decision. Only he and his staff know what their plans are for Jones and Elliott. They are at an age when they need to play, so I expect to see quite a lot from them in the domestic cups, and more than last season in the PL and the CL ...
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31722 on: Today at 08:44:40 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:32:03 am
If we're not in for another midfielder, then I don't have an issue with keeping AOC on for his last year.  Don't think it'll do him any favours, though, he'll be behind pretty much every other midfielder in the pecking order.

Of all the players on the fringes of our squad, Ox is the most valuable to us I think given that he can cover Salah as well. Obviously not to the same level, but it's an option if required.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,164
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31723 on: Today at 08:55:13 am »
Diaby may be one of those who won't want to move and potentially compromise playing time until after the World Cup.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,076
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31724 on: Today at 09:02:55 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:55:13 am
Diaby may be one of those who won't want to move and potentially compromise playing time until after the World Cup.

It's an interesting point. Not just about Diaby either.

Mid season world cup may change certain players desire to want to move away. Particularly players on the edges of a World Cup squad.

The other aspect of this season is that clubs will get a 6 week break prior to the transfer window opening. It provides time for teams to assess how the 1st half the season has gone. It allows teams to line up deals for January and for the selling clubs to get replacements in. Unlike any other season, the World Cup and the break may make the January transfer window more like a summer window.

The dynamic will be changed for both clubs and players with a 6 week break. Just think it may provide time and more of a desire for clubs and players to engage with transfers in January.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31725 on: Today at 09:04:17 am »
Would be nice if this had some meat to it.

Quote
REPORT: LIVERPOOL WILLING TO INCLUDE 27-YEAR-OLD IN DEAL TO SIGN £77.5M-RATED STAR

Italian site CMW claim that Liverpool are willing to include Naby Keita in a player-plus-cash deal to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nico Barella. Inter are said to rate the Italian in the region of £77.5million.

Barella, 25, has become one of the first names on Inters team sheet in recent seasons. A player that initially joined the Nerrazzuri on loan from Cagliari in the summer of 2019  before a move became permanent in 2020.

He has gone on to play 135 times in just three seasons. Rarely injured and always making himself available, Barella might just have a bit of what Liverpool are lacking in the middle of the park ahead of 22-23.

Goals and assists are hardly the Liverpool midfields strong point. But last season, Barella had a hand in 17 goals  scoring four, creating 13. He has 11 goals and 34 assists in his three seasons at Inter.

A strong total  and it is no surprise to see Liverpool interested. Even ahead of last seasons Champions League tie, Jurgen Klopp said he was really happy to see Barella was unavailable for the two legs due to suspension.

Keita, meanwhile, has failed to hit the heights expected of him when joining Liverpool in 2018. Just 11 goals and seven assists in 116 games  19 less than Barella has clocked up, despite Barella being at Inter a season less.

Keitas contract ends next summer and Liverpool  if they are not going to offer him a new deal  need to sell him this summer, in order to bring in some cash. Or, use him to pull down Barellas £77.5million price tag. It makes sense.

https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2022/06/20/report-liverpool-willing-to-include-27-year-old-in-deal-to-sign-77-5m-rated-star/

https://www.calciomercatoweb.it/2022/06/19/calciomercato-inter-liverpool-barella-keita/
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,305
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31726 on: Today at 09:05:51 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:02:55 am
It's an interesting point. Not just about Diaby either.

Mid season world cup may change certain players desire to want to move away. Particularly players on the edges of a World Cup squad.

The other aspect of this season is that clubs will get a 6 week break prior to the transfer window opening. It provides time for teams to assess how the 1st half the season has gone. It allows teams to line up deals for January and for the selling clubs to get replacements in. Unlike any other season, the World Cup and the break may make the January transfer window more like a summer window.

The dynamic will be changed for both clubs and players with a 6 week break. Just think it may provide time and more of a desire for clubs and players to engage with transfers in January.

Agreed. The winter World Cup will certainly change the dynamics of the January transfer window ...
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,197
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31727 on: Today at 09:07:08 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:04:17 am
Would be nice if this had some meat to it.

Might be good for everyone?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,775
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31728 on: Today at 09:07:34 am »
Barella would be my first choice for a midfield signing. Him and Gnabry for next summer, please.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,885
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31729 on: Today at 09:07:46 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:02:19 pm
With Bellingham its going to take him to accept less money to come to us. Likely that both City and Madrid want him, both of whom win trophies and pay more.

Saka will have some big offers as well and its probably not the sort of player we need.

They might not want him.

I know it seems to be an absolute given that everyone wants to sign him, but they might not. Real have got Tchouameni, Camavinga and Valverde. They might decide next summer is the one to go big on the defence, or a Benzema replacement. Man City don't really play with 'box to box' midfielders, again they may well just have different targets.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,305
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31730 on: Today at 09:08:59 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:04:17 am
Would be nice if this had some meat to it.

We certainly rate and follow Barella, but I doubt there is any truth in this swap deal rumour ...
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,350
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31731 on: Today at 09:12:16 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:04:17 am
Would be nice if this had some meat to it.



Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,076
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31732 on: Today at 09:13:22 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:44:02 am
Ultimately, it will be Jurgen's decision. Only he and his staff know what their plans are for Jones and Elliott. They are at an age when they need to play, so I expect to see quite a lot from them in the domestic cups, and more than last season in the PL and the CL ...

The interesting thing about next season is the schedule. Before the mid-season break in November we have to play the following:

16 x PL games
6 x CL games
1 x EFL Cup game

What's interesting is how we use the likes of Carvalho, Elliott, Jones, Ramsay. If they are part of the squad then the domestic cups won't really be an option for them to get game time pre-Xmas. Even the 2nd EFL Cup game, if we get through, is the 1st game back after the World Cup and therefore won't be used like a normal cup game. Suspect we'll play a strong team for rhyme before PL starts again a few days later.

If we want those younger players to get game time pre-Xmas and they are truly part of the squad then I suspect they'll be coming off the bench a fair bit or starting more than people expect.

If we get to QF of EFL cup or beyond then there'll be loads of domestic cup games in January February. EFL Cup combined with FA Cup could easily mean 5 or 6 domestic cup games between January and start of March (maximum is 7 between 11th January and 1st March). That change how we may view squads where pre-Jan 31st is viewed as a time for younger players to get games in domestic cups. Next season it'll primarily be January and February if we get through the 1st 2 round of the EFL cup.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31733 on: Today at 09:26:32 am »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,029
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31734 on: Today at 09:27:04 am »
Think we are done with any more signings now this summer (incoming).
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,029
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31735 on: Today at 09:28:54 am »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,305
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31736 on: Today at 09:41:41 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:28:54 am
Makes sense. I'd keep Taki as well.

Minamino will like to play regularly ahead of the World Cup, and we have already replaced him on the squad with Carvalho. I like Taki, but he will be sold this summer ...
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31737 on: Today at 09:42:24 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:08:59 am
We certainly rate and follow Barella, but I doubt there is any truth in this swap deal rumour ...
Liverpool have been following him since Cagliari days irc.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,305
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31738 on: Today at 09:45:09 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:26:32 am
Told you all OX won't be leaving this summer:

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/chamberlain-williams-liverpool-transfer-stance-24267492

If he is willing to accept the bit part role on the squad, I have no problem with that ...
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31739 on: Today at 09:45:52 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:41:41 am
Minamino will like to play regularly ahead of the World Cup, and we have already replaced him on the squad with Carvalho. I like Taki, but he will be sold this summer ...

I expect him to be sold after the tour.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31740 on: Today at 09:46:00 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:19:21 am
It's relevant in that there seem to be swathes of people who think they can look at Fbref rather than looking at football matches and tell what happened during football matches when, in fact, you cannot.
It helps give context there skill set. He is very good, he still young and has not put it all together but he has elite numbers in multiple areas already.
Like FBref/Statsbomb doesnt get the data from watching the games?
They are a piece of the puzzle not everything
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,305
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31741 on: Today at 09:49:09 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:42:24 am
Liverpool have been following him since Cagliari days irc.

I am just not sure that he will be willing to leave Italy. Otherwise, I'd take him ahead of Tchouameni, Bellingham or any other midfielder. He would be awesome on Jurgen's team ...
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,885
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31742 on: Today at 09:49:25 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:26:32 am
Told you all OX won't be leaving this summer

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:41:41 am
I like Taki, but he will be sold this summer ...

Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:45:52 am
I expect him to be sold after the tour.



We've got Samie trying to tease us with silly twitter links, but I think its oft forgotten that the two most reliable sources we have are right here.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,207
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31743 on: Today at 09:55:27 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:45:52 am
I expect him to be sold after the tour.



???
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,720
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31744 on: Today at 10:00:11 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:05:51 am
Agreed. The winter World Cup will certainly change the dynamics of the January transfer window ...

We've got a great record overall with January signings.

I thought the bigger mistake in 20/21 was not not signing a CB that summer but not reacting quickly in January to the injury crisis that happened. I think we were still top at the turn of the year but it very nearly cost us top 4.

The way we reacted sharply to.get Diaz was a game changer for our season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31745 on: Today at 10:04:37 am »
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31746 on: Today at 10:14:58 am »
Next summer could be wild for freeing up wages, should allow a big spend that we'll likely need if we lost Mo, Bobby etc. Think Bobby will be quite awkward to renew in that he could easily go to Spain or Italy, get a massive wedge on a 3-4 year contract but isn't really worth that to us so will have to compromise a lot to stay. Don't see any chance for an Ox contract, Mo seems unlikely and we'll have to see on Naby.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,170
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31747 on: Today at 10:21:49 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:27:04 am
Think we are done with any more signings now this summer (incoming).

LOCK THE THREAD.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 789 790 791 792 793 [794]   Go Up
« previous next »
 