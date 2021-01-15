« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1459096 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Now that Ramsay is confirmed, our squad looks something like this ...

Our 20-men match-day squad:

Alisson
Kelleher

TAA
Van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Matip
Gomez
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Keita
Jones
Milner

Salah
Nunez
Diaz
Jota
Firmino

Youngsters (U-20) to pick in case of Injury/suspension:

Pitaluga
Ramsay
Van den Berg
Elliot
Carvalho
Gordon and a few more ...

On the market:

Minamino
Phillips
N.Williams
AOC
Davies
R.Williams
you don't think Elliot, Carvalho and Ramsay will be in our first choice, 20 man matchday squad?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I would be tempted to loan Phillips and Neco Williams again this season to premier league sides as their value will increase with the additional experience. Both have two years left on their deals after this season coming up, so no rush to sell them right now unless we need the cash.

Neco Williams for 12-15 mill this summer might be cheap if he ends up having a good World Cup and plays well on loan at Fulham for example. He could be worth 20-25 mill next summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
you don't think Elliot, Carvalho and Ramsay will be in our first choice, 20 man matchday squad?

If everyone is fit who would you drop to bring them in?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
The only thing which annoyed me with him was the comments on social media when he was always backed by one of the most passionate fanbases around.
Honestly I find this really bizarre. We spill copious amounts of virtual ink on here rightly slagging off the gobshitery within social media LFC fandom and yet when a player makes a relatvely mild comment about the same thing suddenly some of you go all sensetive and get offended.

Gini was right. There are some absolute fucking weapons within LFC social media fandom. Personally I wish he'd used stronger terms, and called them all c*nts.

(My only concern about such comments is that it might empower the twats to turn on other players, if they think their words have an effect)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
you don't think Elliot, Carvalho and Ramsay will be in our first choice, 20 man matchday squad?

Unlikely if all fit , but they wont be
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Honestly I find this really bizarre. We spill copious amounts of virtual ink on here rightly slagging off the gobshitery within social media LFC fandom and yet when a player makes a relatvely mild comment about the same thing suddenly some of you go all sensetive and get offended.

Gini was right. There are some absolute fucking weapons within LFC social media fandom. Personally I wish he'd used stronger terms, and called them all c*nts.

(My only concern about such comments is that it might empower the twats to turn on other players, if they think their words have an effect)

Fucking spot on, some of the grief Sadio has copped on social media (and even on this forum, might I add) is pathetic but "that's football fandom".

I would be tempted to loan Phillips and Neco Williams again this season to premier league sides as their value will increase with the additional experience. Both have two years left on their deals after this season coming up, so no rush to sell them right now unless we need the cash.

Neco Williams for 12-15 mill this summer might be cheap if he ends up having a good World Cup and plays well on loan at Fulham for example. He could be worth 20-25 mill next summer.

It's a fair point, but the risk is that they could easily have a bad season due to injury/selection etc and their value reverses. Not to mention the player also has a say in the matter, they may want to move onto a club where they can establish themselves and give their careers a kickstart (much like Awoniyi) which is something the club has shown that they're willing to do when a suitable offer is tabled.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Honestly I find this really bizarre. We spill copious amounts of virtual ink on here rightly slagging off the gobshitery within social media LFC fandom and yet when a player makes a relatvely mild comment about the same thing suddenly some of you go all sensetive and get offended.

Gini was right. There are some absolute fucking weapons within LFC social media fandom. Personally I wish he'd used stronger terms, and called them all c*nts.

(My only concern about such comments is that it might empower the twats to turn on other players, if they think their words have an effect)

I'm not debating that there isn't c*nts among the certain platforms be it a forum or twitter, instagram etc etc. There's absolutely loads of cretins and the bigger your club is the more of them you attract.

What annoyed me (and it's not just Gini) is that players will often point to social media but won't give any praise to those in the grounds. It's almost like they think the social media stuff matters more than the thousands in stadiums who'll support you for years in good times and bad.

Ultimately I'm not that arsed about it. It just felt like he said it at the time as an excuse to be leaving. Then he joined PSG ... I loved Wijnaldum and remember him fondly, his comments didn't sour his legacy for me at all really. I wish players would collectively just swerve social media to be honest and give all the freaks on your twitters a reminder of how pathetic they are.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
you don't think Elliot, Carvalho and Ramsay will be in our first choice, 20 man matchday squad?

If everyone is fit, they won't be. We have a very deep squad ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
If everyone is fit, they won't be. We have a very deep squad ...

There is  no way Elliot and Jones will not be part of the squad this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
There is  no way Elliot and Jones will not be part of the squad this season.

There will a handful of times where everybody is fit and available so i very much doubt Carvalho and Elliott should worry about making the bench.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I wouldn't be shocked to see some players drop from the squad entirely too when rested, rather than just dropping to the bench.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
There is  no way Elliot and Jones will not be part of the squad this season.

Suspect youre right but definitely an argument for loaning Jones at the very least. Hes not a bad player but I dont think anybody could really say hes any better now than he was when he broke through and I believe thats down in part to lack of football. He doesnt play enough for a player of his age in my opinion. Hed really benefit from one. Same with Elliott but he can probably hang on a bit longer if we have to.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
There is  no way Elliot and Jones will not be part of the squad this season.

Exactly, Klopp will use the full quota of players available, whether as a part of their development or to give others a rest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Been seeing a lot of people citing the VVD transfer as an example of how 'if we can't get a player we will wait rather than get someone else'. Indeed, he has become the poster boy for it. I'm not sure I agree with that

I think, in fact, that Virgil is really a bad example of this 'waiting-rather-than-buying-someone-else'. We didn't really 'wait' for VVD in the way that is usually meant. That transfer was pretty much done - everything was agreed with the player and agent and with the selling club - but someone blabbed and Southampton got it in the neck from their fans, and reacted angrily, so, working in agreement with Southampton, we chose to make a judicious and entirely PR-related retreat. It was pretty much an agreed delay to let things cool down after which we anounced the signing before the winter window even opened.

In other words we didn't ever have to even think about looking for someone else because we knew that Virgil was de facto ours already, all through that first half of the season. It was kind of similar to if we'd bought him but he'd immediately got injured.

Konate and even Carvalho are better examples of waiting for a player: the former because we desperately needed a CB but also knew that Konate would be available a few months later, so we hung fire and bought in a loan. And with the latter because although we'd done most of the work, the deal still wasn't totally guaranteed; it wasn't a choice to delay it, whereas it de facto was with VVD.

In reality we sometimes wait for a player we're interested in and sometimes don't. I guess a lot depends on how convinced we are that he is The One, but either way it's a bit more complex than is usually made out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yeah, if we have to replace Salah next year (which won't be cheap) then can we go big on another signing without a big sale?
Sure we can. Didn't we bring in Fabinho, Alisson and Keita in the same window (albeit Keita was agreed earlier)? And though we might well have had part of the Coutinho money left at that time, we also had less overall revenue and wealth back then.

If, say, hypothetically, we need to buy Bellingham and replace Salah, I'm confident we will do it without any issue. Just because we don't do something often (for which read "don't do what fans, I included, want us to do") doesn't mean we can't do it if we have to.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Think it depends who we replace Salah with.  If it's someone like Antony, I don't think he'd be all that expensive.  Good chance he moves on from Ajax this window though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Sure we can. Didn't we bring in Fabinho, Alisson and Keita in the same window (albeit Keita was agreed earlier)? And though we might well have had part of the Coutinho money left at that time, we also had less overall revenue and wealth back then.

If, say, hypothetically, we need to buy Bellingham and replace Salah, I'm confident we will do it without any issue. Just because we don't do something often (for which read "don't do what fans, I included, want us to do") doesn't mean we can't do it if we have to.
We were also going to bring in Fekir before that move broke down.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
We were also going to bring in Fekir before that move broke down.

The Fekir money was patently used on Allison.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
The Fekir money was patently used on Allison.
Source? Are you suggesting if the Fekir move had gone through as planned that we'd have stuck with Karius and not bought Alisson?

I find that hard to believe
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Source? Are you suggesting if the Fekir move had gone through as planned that we'd have stuck with Karius and not bought Alisson?

I find that hard to believe
We'd have stuck with Danny Ward obviously  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Source?


Copyrighted, perhaps...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
If we're finished our recruitment already, and aren't signing a midfielder til next year, does this mean Harrison Reed will have to wait even longer to pull on a Liverpool shirt?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I am quite surprised how amazed people were. For me, the writing was on the wall when we missed out on Tchouaméni. I said at the time that I believed we wouldnt be in for a midfielder because we had a lot of numbers and we probably saw him as a really great opportunity.

The thing i do find funny is that when you express an opinion like that you are automatically told that you are being negative and that of course we have alternatives. Sometimes, we dont.

Where was Tchouameni a year ago? Absolutely nowhere. In another year there's likely to be another Tchouameni.

Admittedly, I was the same after the 18/19 season with the front 3. We didn't buy anyone that summer and boom, we took the league at a canter. We're certainly not setting a precedent by not buying in a position of apparent need.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Where was Tchouameni a year ago? Absolutely nowhere. In another year there's likely to be another Tchouameni.

He's been someone that all the top clubs have had an eye on for a while now, seen his name come up for every one of the big teams over the past couple of years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Where was Tchouameni a year ago? Absolutely nowhere. In another year there's likely to be another Tchouameni.

Admittedly, I was the same after the 18/19 season with the front 3. We didn't buy anyone that summer and boom, we took the league at a canter. We're certainly not setting a precedent by not buying in a position of apparent need.

Tchouameni has been on the radar for ages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Where was Tchouameni a year ago? Absolutely nowhere. In another year there's likely to be another Tchouameni.

Admittedly, I was the same after the 18/19 season with the front 3. We didn't buy anyone that summer and boom, we took the league at a canter. We're certainly not setting a precedent by not buying in a position of apparent need.

Yep exactly. Also why I dont buy the line that we are waiting for Bellingham. We could be, but its just as likely its someone else or nobody at the moment and we have some other links that we are wanting to see how they perform for another year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Tchouameni has been on the radar for ages.

I am sure a lot of players are on the radar, but it takes a season of performances for us to be sure he is right for us. It could be thats what we are doing now, in that we have a lot of targets and we want to see how they perform.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yep exactly. Also why I dont buy the line that we are waiting for Bellingham. We could be, but its just as likely its someone else or nobody at the moment and we have some other links that we are wanting to see how they perform for another year.

It could all just be part of a negotiating strategy.

But it sounds a lot like the chatter and news regarding Van Dijk before we signed him. Exactly the same announcements that we arent signing alternatives and were willing to wait, etc.  maybe the players need some assurances that the club wont change their mind and sign someone else, while the player rebuffs offers from other clubs. I can imagine they wouldnt be happy if we made some agreement but then signed another midfielder in the meantime, and theyve also told other clubs theyre not interested.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
There is  no way Elliot and Jones will not be part of the squad this season.

Of course that they will be part of the squad. They just won't always be part of the 20-men match-day squad, when everyone is fit. As well as Ramsay and Carvallho ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
The only thing that concerns me is that if Salah does leave us next year that means we need to spend heavily in two areas - midfield and RW. We don't usually tend to spend big money on 2 players in the same window, so this is a concern.

Let's hope Mo signs the new deal! As I'm happy and open to accepting no new midfielders this summer if we can only get Jude (for example) in 2023. Though I'd like us to do a deal like we did with Naby and secure the signing now for 2023, if Dortmund don't want to let him go before then.

But what's concerning if that doesn't happen and Mo leaves then we'll need to spend money on his replacement and that leaves us with perhaps a lack of funds for a midfielder, or two.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Diaz and Nunez would have been bought this summer had Spurs not jumped the gun in January so not sure about the, 'we won't buy 2 in a window' thing. That said, I don't know why we were going to wait till this summer to signgifantly overhaul our frontline. It looks fine now given Diaz came in early and had half a season bedding in time but we'd have most likely been looking at 2/3s of a new strikforce in August if we'd played it like we were planning, which seems slightly too much transition in one go. Perhaps Jota plays at 9 a lot more whilst Nunez is getting up to speed but it still feels like a bit much. That could happen next summer too with us needing 2 CMs potentially.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
We don't usually tend to spend big money on 2 players in the same window, so this is a concern.

Where has this weird theory come from? Mane and Wijnaldum were both big money signings and Salah and Van Dijk would have been the same window had we not fucked up. Then we had the Keita, Alisson and Fabinho window, and more recently Jota and Thiago. Diaz and Nunez could have easily been the same window, or Tchouameni and Nunez (or another forward).

We might not make two separate £100 million signings but who would/could? And if Nunez hits the ground running we won't need to replace Salah with a 30-goal a season player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
The only thing that concerns me is that if Salah does leave us next year that means we need to spend heavily in two areas - midfield and RW. We don't usually tend to spend big money on 2 players in the same window, so this is a concern.

Let's hope Mo signs the new deal! As I'm happy and open to accepting no new midfielders this summer if we can only get Jude (for example) in 2023. Though I'd like us to do a deal like we did with Naby and secure the signing now for 2023, if Dortmund don't want to let him go before then.

But what's concerning if that doesn't happen and Mo leaves then we'll need to spend money on his replacement and that leaves us with perhaps a lack of funds for a midfielder, or two.



Saka will be down to 1 year in his contract next summer. I know this forum is a bit hit and miss with him, but he looks/sounds like such a Klopp player that I could really see us going all out for him.

Think we would be keen on Bellingham too, but I have a feeling it could end very much like a Haaland situation where everyone is after him and it becomes who can finance the biggest package. I just cannot see us being drawn in to that situation unless we turn Bellingham's head beforehand like we did with Van Dijk.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I would be tempted to loan Phillips and Neco Williams again this season to premier league sides as their value will increase with the additional experience. Both have two years left on their deals after this season coming up, so no rush to sell them right now unless we need the cash.

Neco Williams for 12-15 mill this summer might be cheap if he ends up having a good World Cup and plays well on loan at Fulham for example. He could be worth 20-25 mill next summer.

When has this ever happened?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
When has this ever happened?

When has a players value increased after a loan period in the Premier League? I would suggest plenty of times. Dean Hendersons value increased considerably after a premier league loan at Sheffield Utd, but Man United decided not to sell. Ben White had a loan at Leeds and became a 50mill player a year later.

A years experience of regular football in the Premier League will absolutely increase the players value as long as they do well, its common sense.
