Been seeing a lot of people citing the VVD transfer as an example of how 'if we can't get a player we will wait rather than get someone else'. Indeed, he has become the poster boy for it. I'm not sure I agree with that



I think, in fact, that Virgil is really a bad example of this 'waiting-rather-than-buying-someone-else'. We didn't really 'wait' for VVD in the way that is usually meant. That transfer was pretty much done - everything was agreed with the player and agent and with the selling club - but someone blabbed and Southampton got it in the neck from their fans, and reacted angrily, so, working in agreement with Southampton, we chose to make a judicious and entirely PR-related retreat. It was pretty much an agreed delay to let things cool down after which we anounced the signing before the winter window even opened.



In other words we didn't ever have to even think about looking for someone else because we knew that Virgil was de facto ours already, all through that first half of the season. It was kind of similar to if we'd bought him but he'd immediately got injured.



Konate and even Carvalho are better examples of waiting for a player: the former because we desperately needed a CB but also knew that Konate would be available a few months later, so we hung fire and bought in a loan. And with the latter because although we'd done most of the work, the deal still wasn't totally guaranteed; it wasn't a choice to delay it, whereas it de facto was with VVD.



In reality we sometimes wait for a player we're interested in and sometimes don't. I guess a lot depends on how convinced we are that he is The One, but either way it's a bit more complex than is usually made out.