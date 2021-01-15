Honestly I find this really bizarre. We spill copious amounts of virtual ink on here rightly slagging off the gobshitery within social media LFC fandom and yet when a player makes a relatvely mild comment about the same thing suddenly some of you go all sensetive and get offended.



Gini was right. There are some absolute fucking weapons within LFC social media fandom. Personally I wish he'd used stronger terms, and called them all c*nts.



(My only concern about such comments is that it might empower the twats to turn on other players, if they think their words have an effect)



I'm not debating that there isn't c*nts among the certain platforms be it a forum or twitter, instagram etc etc. There's absolutely loads of cretins and the bigger your club is the more of them you attract.What annoyed me (and it's not just Gini) is that players will often point to social media but won't give any praise to those in the grounds. It's almost like they think the social media stuff matters more than the thousands in stadiums who'll support you for years in good times and bad.Ultimately I'm not that arsed about it. It just felt like he said it at the time as an excuse to be leaving. Then he joined PSG ... I loved Wijnaldum and remember him fondly, his comments didn't sour his legacy for me at all really. I wish players would collectively just swerve social media to be honest and give all the freaks on your twitters a reminder of how pathetic they are.