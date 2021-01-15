« previous next »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:36:49 pm
Now that Ramsay is confirmed, our squad looks something like this ...

Our 20-men match-day squad:

Alisson
Kelleher

TAA
Van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Matip
Gomez
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Keita
Jones
Milner

Salah
Nunez
Diaz
Jota
Firmino

Youngsters (U-20) to pick in case of Injury/suspension:

Pitaluga
Ramsay
Van den Berg
Elliot
Carvalho
Gordon and a few more ...

On the market:

Minamino
Phillips
N.Williams
AOC
Davies
R.Williams
you don't think Elliot, Carvalho and Ramsay will be in our first choice, 20 man matchday squad?
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I would be tempted to loan Phillips and Neco Williams again this season to premier league sides as their value will increase with the additional experience. Both have two years left on their deals after this season coming up, so no rush to sell them right now unless we need the cash.

Neco Williams for 12-15 mill this summer might be cheap if he ends up having a good World Cup and plays well on loan at Fulham for example. He could be worth 20-25 mill next summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:14:50 pm
you don't think Elliot, Carvalho and Ramsay will be in our first choice, 20 man matchday squad?

If everyone is fit who would you drop to bring them in?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:02:09 pm
The only thing which annoyed me with him was the comments on social media when he was always backed by one of the most passionate fanbases around.
Honestly I find this really bizarre. We spill copious amounts of virtual ink on here rightly slagging off the gobshitery within social media LFC fandom and yet when a player makes a relatvely mild comment about the same thing suddenly some of you go all sensetive and get offended.

Gini was right. There are some absolute fucking weapons within LFC social media fandom. Personally I wish he'd used stronger terms, and called them all c*nts.

(My only concern about such comments is that it might empower the twats to turn on other players, if they think their words have an effect)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:14:50 pm
you don't think Elliot, Carvalho and Ramsay will be in our first choice, 20 man matchday squad?

Unlikely if all fit , but they wont be
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:20:28 pm
Honestly I find this really bizarre. We spill copious amounts of virtual ink on here rightly slagging off the gobshitery within social media LFC fandom and yet when a player makes a relatvely mild comment about the same thing suddenly some of you go all sensetive and get offended.

Gini was right. There are some absolute fucking weapons within LFC social media fandom. Personally I wish he'd used stronger terms, and called them all c*nts.

(My only concern about such comments is that it might empower the twats to turn on other players, if they think their words have an effect)

Fucking spot on, some of the grief Sadio has copped on social media (and even on this forum, might I add) is pathetic but "that's football fandom".

Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 02:18:27 pm
I would be tempted to loan Phillips and Neco Williams again this season to premier league sides as their value will increase with the additional experience. Both have two years left on their deals after this season coming up, so no rush to sell them right now unless we need the cash.

Neco Williams for 12-15 mill this summer might be cheap if he ends up having a good World Cup and plays well on loan at Fulham for example. He could be worth 20-25 mill next summer.

It's a fair point, but the risk is that they could easily have a bad season due to injury/selection etc and their value reverses. Not to mention the player also has a say in the matter, they may want to move onto a club where they can establish themselves and give their careers a kickstart (much like Awoniyi) which is something the club has shown that they're willing to do when a suitable offer is tabled.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:20:28 pm
Honestly I find this really bizarre. We spill copious amounts of virtual ink on here rightly slagging off the gobshitery within social media LFC fandom and yet when a player makes a relatvely mild comment about the same thing suddenly some of you go all sensetive and get offended.

Gini was right. There are some absolute fucking weapons within LFC social media fandom. Personally I wish he'd used stronger terms, and called them all c*nts.

(My only concern about such comments is that it might empower the twats to turn on other players, if they think their words have an effect)

I'm not debating that there isn't c*nts among the certain platforms be it a forum or twitter, instagram etc etc. There's absolutely loads of cretins and the bigger your club is the more of them you attract.

What annoyed me (and it's not just Gini) is that players will often point to social media but won't give any praise to those in the grounds. It's almost like they think the social media stuff matters more than the thousands in stadiums who'll support you for years in good times and bad.

Ultimately I'm not that arsed about it. It just felt like he said it at the time as an excuse to be leaving. Then he joined PSG ... I loved Wijnaldum and remember him fondly, his comments didn't sour his legacy for me at all really. I wish players would collectively just swerve social media to be honest and give all the freaks on your twitters a reminder of how pathetic they are.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:14:50 pm
you don't think Elliot, Carvalho and Ramsay will be in our first choice, 20 man matchday squad?

If everyone is fit, they won't be. We have a very deep squad ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:09:03 pm
If everyone is fit, they won't be. We have a very deep squad ...

There is  no way Elliot and Jones will not be part of the squad this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:11:18 pm
There is  no way Elliot and Jones will not be part of the squad this season.

There will a handful of times where everybody is fit and available so i very much doubt Carvalho and Elliott should worry about making the bench.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I wouldn't be shocked to see some players drop from the squad entirely too when rested, rather than just dropping to the bench.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:11:18 pm
There is  no way Elliot and Jones will not be part of the squad this season.

Suspect youre right but definitely an argument for loaning Jones at the very least. Hes not a bad player but I dont think anybody could really say hes any better now than he was when he broke through and I believe thats down in part to lack of football. He doesnt play enough for a player of his age in my opinion. Hed really benefit from one. Same with Elliott but he can probably hang on a bit longer if we have to.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:11:18 pm
There is  no way Elliot and Jones will not be part of the squad this season.

Exactly, Klopp will use the full quota of players available, whether as a part of their development or to give others a rest.
