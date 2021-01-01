« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:28:56 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 11:20:17 am
Yep and that's the point I'm (maybe badly) making. Waiting a year for Bellingham is fine, but he won't be cheap. Even lowballing the deal you're looking at minimum £60m and that's being optimistic, would we have much left then to get someone to replace Salah? Based on how we've historically operated and the funds we've had available, it's hard for anyone to argue that we'll have enough to sign both next summer considering we won't get any money for Salah or Bobby even.

I'm of the opinion that it's easier to get someone who's maybe 70% of the level of Bellingham at a decent price than it is to get someone who's close to Salah level for a decent price which is why I'd prefer for us to make a midfield signing now and next summer focus solely on replacing one of our most important players.

Totally agree with this. I've found myself caring less and less about signings over the last few seasons, partly no doubt because we were just off the back of a UCL and PL title win, but signing a midfielder felt necessary last season.

Can't remember who it was atm, but someone on Twitter pointed out that a few of the matches we lost points in last season (Brentford, Brighton, City, Chelsea) were in games in which the midfield were poor in defensive transition, an area which Gini specialised in. Broadly speaking, Thiago was the Gini replacement of course, but you're talking about a player who played constantly for us vs one who struggles with fitness. I know we tend to go for very specific targets and a very specific profile of player, but given our lack of depth in midfield it does feel like signing anyone who'd broadly fit the bill would do for the time being.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:28:57 am
Maybe Salah signs the contract with us ? Then we dont have to worry about replacing him 😂
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:29:15 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 11:20:17 am
Yep and that's the point I'm (maybe badly) making. Waiting a year for Bellingham is fine, but he won't be cheap. Even lowballing the deal you're looking at minimum £60m and that's being optimistic, would we have much left then to get someone to replace Salah? Based on how we've historically operated and the funds we've had available, it's hard for anyone to argue that we'll have enough to sign both next summer considering we won't get any money for Salah or Bobby even.

I'm of the opinion that it's easier to get someone who's maybe 70% of the level of Bellingham at a decent price than it is to get someone who's close to Salah level for a decent price which is why I'd prefer for us to make a midfield signing now and next summer focus solely on replacing one of our most important players.

Diaz was Mane's replacement. Nunez is Salah's (in terms of expected goalscoring output) and Jota was Bobby's. Next summer, we'll be looking to add another attacker if Mo leaves but it wont be a player at that price range because we've done those deals already. We'll be looking at an undervalued attacker who's about to make the jump, much like how Mo and Mane were before they arrived.
There is no chance out people will buy a 70% player on a compromise. We dont operate like that. We buy players who we are reasonably certain can come in and fit the system, even if that means waiting a year to get him, and I am fine with that. They've done pretty much everything right in the last 6 years with regards to transfers, so I'll just trust these and not lose any sleep because none of us here know better than these even if we pretend we do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:32:44 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 11:20:17 am
Yep and that's the point I'm (maybe badly) making. Waiting a year for Bellingham is fine, but he won't be cheap. Even lowballing the deal you're looking at minimum £60m and that's being optimistic, would we have much left then to get someone to replace Salah? Based on how we've historically operated and the funds we've had available, it's hard for anyone to argue that we'll have enough to sign both next summer considering we won't get any money for Salah or Bobby even.

I'm of the opinion that it's easier to get someone who's maybe 70% of the level of Bellingham at a decent price than it is to get someone who's close to Salah level for a decent price which is why I'd prefer for us to make a midfield signing now and next summer focus solely on replacing one of our most important players.

Of course its easier. But its also a terrible idea. Thats how we used to operate.

We now buy players to improve the team or as direct replacements. If we signed the 70% player then we wouldnt be able to sign Bellingham and we will have weakened our team for the next five seasons, whereas we can wait a season, like with Van Dijk (half a season ok...), then sign an elite midfielder.

Klopp already has Mr.70% in Milner. Hed rather give minutes to him than waste money on someone who isnt good enough and doesnt know our style of play. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:45:51 am
At the end of next season we could be losing Milner, Bobby and Salah.

3 massive players. We will be working on next season recruitments now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:54:16 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:45:51 am
At the end of next season we could be losing Milner, Bobby and Salah.

3 massive players. We will be working on next season recruitments now.

Thiago and Matip as well, right?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:05:02 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 11:54:16 am
Thiago and Matip as well, right?

Both of those have contracts until 2024 I think. Oxlade Chamberlain and Keita both have their current deals running out next summer though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:10:47 pm
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 10:34:25 am
They will, but they have no right to that spot until they earn it.

Really? They have been buying it regularly for years, but no one gives a shit, because it stops or makes it harder for Liverpool to win, so all good in the world of English football.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:24:31 pm
Would you have Wijnaldum back if it was a free transfer .
Loan ? with PSG paying most his wages
« Last Edit: Today at 12:27:38 pm by rocco »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:27:46 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:24:31 pm
Would you have Wijnaldum back if it was a free transfer .

I'm usually a believer of 'not going back' and I imagine Klopp is too but I certainly would. I'd have him on loan for a year even. Think a lot of people would say no but I couldn't understand it personally. Don't think it happens regardless and I can't see us signing a midfielder this summer but if the deal was right I'd absolutely have him back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:27:58 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:24:31 pm
Would you have Wijnaldum back if it was a free transfer .
No because we've moved on from him. He's available on loan though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:31:21 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:27:58 pm
No because we've moved on from him. He's available on loan though.

Loan for a year Id give serious consideration
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:31:46 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:24:31 pm
Would you have Wijnaldum back if it was a free transfer .
Loan ? with PSG paying most his wages

No.

As great as he was for us, we've moved on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:32:24 pm
Don't need Wijnaldum back now that we brought Spearing back
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:33:27 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:24:31 pm
Would you have Wijnaldum back if it was a free transfer .
Loan ? with PSG paying most his wages

If we won't replace him then we may as well have the real thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:33:32 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:31:46 pm
No.

As great as he was for us, we've moved on.

Personally Id give it big consideration if were signing no one else
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:33:52 pm
Ps. Sorry gini if you are reading  :-\
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:37:31 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:24:31 pm
Would you have Wijnaldum back if it was a free transfer .
Loan ? with PSG paying most his wages

Can't believe I'm saying this, but yes. We're desperate for a player of that profile.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:37:41 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:33:52 pm
Ps. Sorry gini if you are reading  :-\

Think he does :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:38:13 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:33:27 pm
If we won't replace him then we may as well have the real thing.

What if real thing unavailable this summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:39:08 pm
He's not been much good since the first half of our title winning season, rather give the minutes to younger players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:39:39 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 11:54:16 am
Thiago and Matip as well, right?

Yep and the managers contract nearly expired. Worrying times TM
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:43:00 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:39:39 pm
Yep and the managers contract nearly expired. Worrying times TM

And other teams might sign players. Catastrophe!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:43:24 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 11:08:21 am
We have, but its also fairly clear that Nunez would not have happened were it not for Mane wanting to leave, and when you factor in the other potential outgoings (Mane, Taki, Ox, Williams, Origi either have left or could leave) we could break even almost.


We'll get 35M for Mane, Minamino 15M, AOC 10M absolute max, Williams 10M, Phillips 10M. It's 80M max.

Bought Nunez (65-80M), Carvalho and Ramsay. Total spend is only about 10-15M with add ons.

The previous 2 seasons are net spend has been about 50-60M per season.

I think there is a potential trend that we are becoming less reliant on player sales to make purchases (within reason). However, what we have done in the last few seasons is not grow the wage bill considerably. There was a 50% increase in wages in 2017 to 2019 (from about 208M to about 310M). Our wage bill, up to the last accounts, has been quite similar since 2019. Generally that has resulted in us probably being able to spend more on transfer fees as the revenues increase. Or not rely so heavily on incoming fees to purchase the likes of Thiago, Jota, Konate, Diaz and Nunez.

As a very simplistic way of looking at things I think we are pretty much at a point where we can spend 380-400M on wages and net transfers spend each season. Transfer fee may not be just counted for in a single transaction from a financial perspective.

As revenues continue to rebound back from Covid, the Nike deal kicks in, other commercial deals come to fruition (shirt sponsorship for example), Anfield road expansion we should be able to grow that cumulative spend on wages and transfer fees. That's why I'm personally relaxed about our ability to buy replacements for older players. The club are obviously pretty relaxed too since they seem happy for certain players to run down their contracts and either leave for a smaller feee or leave on a free. Multiple examples of this already.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:44:35 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:33:32 pm
Personally Id give it big consideration if were signing no one else

Then it's a signing for the sake of making a signing, which is never a good idea and something we won't do.

If we wanted Wijnaldum as a squad option, we'd have made him an acceptable contract offer. We were happy to let him move on and, with all due respect to what he achieved with us, we haven't really missed him. We don't need to look backwards, Tchouameni is the right profile of midfielder we need to bring in and that's the type of player we should be signing, not settling for stopgaps if the right option isn't available now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:50:08 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:24:31 pm
Would you have Wijnaldum back if it was a free transfer .
Loan ? with PSG paying most his wages

Nah he left cause he couldnt take the abuse he got off social media apparently  ::)

Im sure he wouldnt want to come back to that again
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:52:49 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 11:28:56 am
Can't remember who it was atm, but someone on Twitter pointed out that a few of the matches we lost points in last season (Brentford, Brighton, City, Chelsea) were in games in which the midfield were poor in defensive transition

With the exception of City, all those games came in the 1st half of the season. We showed with the currently available players that this could be resolved in the main. I'm unsure whether that was due to tactical changes in midfield and/or the centre backs reaching a higher level as the season went. What I am sure of is that we got better in this regard as the season wore on. The 2nd half of the season we were much less vulnerable on the whole and the incidents of vulnerability became more isolated (Wolves last home game is an example).

The key to winning the PL next season is being able to show the consistent ability to win games 1-0 or 2-0. Grind out win after win after win. You only really do that when the defensive side of the game is very good. That's what we did in 2019/20. It's what we did in the 2nd half of 2021/22. That shows me we still have that capability over long stretches of games with this set of players. Just need to do it from the start of the season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:53:45 pm
Think weve got midfield covered

Ramsay: I can play a few positions, I think Im quite composed on the ball, can find a pass, get shots away.

I can play centre-mid, right-back, right wing. Anywhere really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:55:37 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:24:31 pm
Would you have Wijnaldum back if it was a free transfer .
Loan ? with PSG paying most his wages

I like Wijnaldum but no.

If Milner left then I could see the value. I think bringing in Wijnaldum now just takes minutes away from Jones and Elliott. We've moved and whilst I don't think we'll rely heavily on Jones and Elliott this season, they do need some minutes to develop. Getting Wijnaldum back prevents that in my opinion (even if it does give potential short term gain).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:56:36 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:24:31 pm
Would you have Wijnaldum back if it was a free transfer .
Loan ? with PSG paying most his wages

Not a chance. His LFC story is firmly over..apart from maybe being the poster boy for the grass-isn't always-greener player award. A classic case of being richer, but worse off..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:02:09 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 12:56:36 pm
Not a chance. His LFC story is firmly over..apart from maybe being the poster boy for the grass-isn't always-greener player award. A classic case of being richer, but worse off..

Surely that would fall to Coutinho? I don't think Wijnaldum should be considered in that manner at all. He had a contract which he saw out and was massive in helping us win the biggest honours which eluded us for far too long. I don't think his departure was anywhere near as controversial as people made it out to be. Would have been nice if he hadn't went to PSG like, but still. The only thing which annoyed me with him was the comments on social media when he was always backed by one of the most passionate fanbases around.
