We have, but its also fairly clear that Nunez would not have happened were it not for Mane wanting to leave, and when you factor in the other potential outgoings (Mane, Taki, Ox, Williams, Origi either have left or could leave) we could break even almost.





We'll get 35M for Mane, Minamino 15M, AOC 10M absolute max, Williams 10M, Phillips 10M. It's 80M max.Bought Nunez (65-80M), Carvalho and Ramsay. Total spend is only about 10-15M with add ons.The previous 2 seasons are net spend has been about 50-60M per season.I think there is a potential trend that we are becoming less reliant on player sales to make purchases (within reason). However, what we have done in the last few seasons is not grow the wage bill considerably. There was a 50% increase in wages in 2017 to 2019 (from about 208M to about 310M). Our wage bill, up to the last accounts, has been quite similar since 2019. Generally that has resulted in us probably being able to spend more on transfer fees as the revenues increase. Or not rely so heavily on incoming fees to purchase the likes of Thiago, Jota, Konate, Diaz and Nunez.As a very simplistic way of looking at things I think we are pretty much at a point where we can spend 380-400M on wages and net transfers spend each season. Transfer fee may not be just counted for in a single transaction from a financial perspective.As revenues continue to rebound back from Covid, the Nike deal kicks in, other commercial deals come to fruition (shirt sponsorship for example), Anfield road expansion we should be able to grow that cumulative spend on wages and transfer fees. That's why I'm personally relaxed about our ability to buy replacements for older players. The club are obviously pretty relaxed too since they seem happy for certain players to run down their contracts and either leave for a smaller feee or leave on a free. Multiple examples of this already.