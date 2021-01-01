

Liverpool will prioritise signing a midfielder in the summer of 2023, but are now happy with their squad going into the new season and do not plan to deviate from that stance even if there are outgoings before the window shuts. #lfc [paul joyce - times]



Liverpool are confident that they have enough depth in midfield in the meantime. Their strategy is not to sign stop-gaps  rather, they are prepared to wait for the right player and disregard any criticism that comes their way, as per @_pauljoyce





A bit late to the party since this news broke but I just dont understand this line of reporting. Why wouldnt a club deviate from their plan, even if there are outgoings? Its kind of baffling wording and unnecessary to even report. You react to the market, and the transfer window can occasionally have a butterfly effect which prompts you into action. The window has just opened, its only June. Even if inside the walls of the club the feeling is that it would be hard to bring more players in why does that have to become public knowledge? Thats on the basis of taking this at face value and not a feeler that club has fed reporters themselves when actually their true intentions are unknown as not allow certain clubs to use them as leverage in new contracts negotiations or their own pursuits.I know we were on the brink of an unprecedented quadruple with the midfield we currently have but wed be relying an awful lot on Fabinho and Thiago again. Are we going to get as lucky next season with Thiagos injury record? And he was still injured quite a few times last season. Naby was better with injuries last season too but historically he has not been fit often. Im not saying they all wouldnt do a perfectly capable job but with Hendo being 32, Thiago 31, and Fabinho 28 we should really be looking this summer to think ahead. What exactly is the point of keeping Ox? He hadnt started a match for months before the season ended. I like Jones, a good young player whos improving every season but he isnt a number 6.If its Bellingham or bust then I dont understand what makes us so confident of getting him next summer. If he becomes available there will undoubtedly be other clubs involved who will offer more than we will.