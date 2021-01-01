« previous next »
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,034
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31560 on: Yesterday at 11:47:45 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:23:01 pm
We've currently got no fans at all in Zamunda. Maybe we'll gain a few through association.
Maybe a sponsorship deal with McDowells Hamburger restaurant might help us gain a few?, we could have the squad munching a few Big Micks in an advert?
Logged

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,957
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31561 on: Yesterday at 11:50:47 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:47:45 pm
Maybe a sponsorship deal with McDowells Hamburger restaurant might help us gain a few?, we could have the squad munching a few Big Micks in an advert?
Their links to well known despot Jaffe Joffer concern me. He might only be interested in sports washing his reputation through our club.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,607
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31562 on: Yesterday at 11:54:31 pm
Respect the King you peasant.
Logged

BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,347
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31563 on: Yesterday at 11:54:37 pm
It is a bit mad that Fabinho is still the only real DM we have in the squad.
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,034
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31564 on: Yesterday at 11:59:24 pm
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:54:37 pm
It is a bit mad that Fabinho is still the only real DM we have in the squad.
What's Fabinho got to do with Arsenio Hall?
Logged

Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31565 on: Yesterday at 11:59:53 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:24:20 pm
I think my feelings about the midfield question is the basically that it is the one area of the squad where, if something were to wrong, it would have the most impact. So, for example, if Salah were to get injured and Nunez underperformed, I would be confident Jota and Firmino could have a huge impact, while Carvalho would be in the wings.

At the back if TAA, Robertson and VVD got injured, You have Gomez, Tsimi and Konate all able to perform at a level that would keep Liverpool competitive at the top of the league.

But in the middle if Fabinho and Thiago got injured, I am less confident about the cover being able to compete for an extended period of time. Milner is 36, Henderson is 32, neither are as effective as they used to be, while Elliott and Jones are very inexperienced. Chamberlain never seems to have recovered from the brutal injuries.

So a CM would be a good option to me, as if the club want to be competitive at the top of the league, it's the one area where the depth could be improved.

Good post DonkeyWan! It's not just Thiago and fab though,  Hendo's always picking up niggles, and last season aside, Keita has been injury prone for his whole Liverpool career. I have to say it does make me uneasy but at the same time I wouldn't want the club making a panic signing, just hope we'll be willing to go back into the market should the opportunity to sign the right player arise.
Logged

Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31566 on: Today at 12:00:27 am
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:54:37 pm
It is a bit mad that Fabinho is still the only real DM we have in the squad.

But now we have Spearing back too.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31567 on: Today at 12:03:14 am
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:54:37 pm
It is a bit mad that Fabinho is still the only real DM we have in the squad.

Think Hendo will be his cover this season, he looked more impressive there, than many times he played the 8 last season in my opinion.
Logged

RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31568 on: Today at 12:06:07 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:13:48 pm
The midfield question is really interesting for me.

Questions were asked for the last year or two about how we would replace "the front three", arguably the best and most exciting attacking line in the history of the club and certainly in the modern era. Each player perfectly suited and effective in their position, a seemingly herculean task and one that might define the lasting success of the club under Klopp and beyond.

Before we'd even sold one of Mo, Bobby and Mane, we'd already signed Jota, Diaz and Nunez. And whilst time will tell whether the three will hit the heights of the forwards who have played such a big role in the Klopp revolution, the signs are promising. Jota has scored 24 league goals in his first 54 league appearances, Diaz sparkled in his first half season, and Nunez's talents have persuaded the club to make an offer that could turn him into our record signing. Exciting times! And that's before you talk about the promise shown by Harvey Elliot, and Fabio Carvalho. All this while Bobby and Salah are still at the club for one more season at least.

A similar approach to succession planning in defence. In Gomez we hope to have one of the replacements for Matip/VVD lined up, even if injury has inhibited his development in the last two seasons, whilst Konate's first season was excellent. Tsimikas is a more than able back up for Robbo and two years his junior, whilst Trent is still so young that any talk of a long term replacement is laughably premature, despite our move to sign the highly promising Ramsay from Aberdeen.

But in midfield we don't quite seem, yet, to have been as proactive. I'm far from concerned given our general depth, and things can change very quickly, but we don't yet appear to have signed the long term replacements for any of our first choice midfield trio. In some ways we've not made particularly significant improvements to our midfield since 2018, when we signed Keita. Thiago has come in and largely replaced Gini, and Elliot and Jones are obviously options we didn't have back then, but they have largely taken minutes from Oxlade-Chamberlain who has been on the decline. Keita remains something of an enigma; statistics suggest him an exceptionally effective player, but Liverpool fans remain divided as to his contribution, and a lack of goals and assists (at least partly explained by the system we play in and the focus on our full backs/front three) doesn't help his cause. He's also only got one year left on his contract. Given the links to Ox leaving this summer (and noting Milner's advancing years), it is possible that on 1 July 2023, we will have just three first team midfielders under 30 - Fabinho, Jones and Elliot.

It's obviously possible to get carried away about this. Footballers don't break down after the age of 30. But our system is demanding, we play huge numbers of games, and all three of our key midfield trio have missed a fair few games in the last 2 seasons. In fact between them they've amassed 77 absences from games in that time, a fair number of those being Thiago's.

It would be fascinating to know our plans for the next couple of seasons. Tchouameni feels like he would have been an obvious long term replacement for one of the three. Bellingham may be another. Given our approach with both our forwards and defenders, you'd have to assume that we have similar plans for our midfielders. And you'd assume that the club would want to have these players well settled at the club before Klopp moves on to pastures new in 2026.
I would say Fabinho Prime age and probably going to be higher level even into his early 30s, For his spot probably good not to buy unless looks like Henderson close to retirement(see if a young player can work there way up into this role also)
Thiago role is the controller 8, Keita can play here I would think he ends up resigning but Also Jones has been developing in this spot for the last 2 years too, would think he the long term plan currently. The 10 role(attacking MF) in the MF Elliott looks set to be that guys, Keita and Jones can also play here.
With Thiago contract up in 2024, I would think you want another MF in 2023 to get up speed for the year as Thiago either leaves or comes back to a more reduced role.
Carvalho may end up as a 10 in the 4231 set up but possibly more of the second striker role more then Link Player we will see. Elliott/Keita/Jones can all be link player from inside right spot too.
Probably need 1 more MF type who can play 8 and 10 role to have the number/Quality when Thiago contract is up. Probably have not brough MF since Keita and Thiago because getting Elliott cheap at 16 developing him and Jones coming though is better then spending money.
Keita signing a new contract would be great.

I think with MF it a the hardest spot to plug and play guys, so being able to have player to bring though and Develop is better then Spending money on guy with more questions then a huge talent target is best way to do. When you need to be big talent target make sure it the right guy.

Would think if Youth doesnt produce a future 6 then buying one in the summer of 2024 or 2025 would be the plan
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,503
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31569 on: Today at 12:09:28 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:23:01 pm
We've currently got no fans at all in Zamunda. Maybe we'll gain a few through association.

:D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,476
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31570 on: Today at 12:12:10 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:50:47 pm
Their links to well known despot Jaffe Joffer concern me. He might only be interested in sports washing his reputation through our club.
Sports washing isn't ideal, but if the funds were to come from Zamunda that would make my Soul Glo
Logged

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,797
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31571 on: Today at 12:20:05 am
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:54:37 pm
It is a bit mad that Fabinho is still the only real DM we have in the squad.

Henderson is perfectly fine as the DM against certain opposition. In fact, Henderson should play as the DM against certain opposition to offer racking passes from deep and to give Fabinho a rest.
Logged

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,860
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31572 on: Today at 12:23:14 am
Arsenios been spotted looking at flats in Queens Drive apparently.
Logged

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,607
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31573 on: Today at 12:25:20 am
Good barbers down there mate.
Logged

duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,016
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31574 on: Today at 01:08:41 am
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 12:03:14 am
Think Hendo will be his cover this season, he looked more impressive there, than many times he played the 8 last season in my opinion.
Ive been thinking this too. Reckon well see more of Henderson there as next season goes on, hopefully as the likes of Elliott and possibly Jones become more integral in the other roles.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,034
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31575 on: Today at 01:43:18 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:25:20 am
Good barbers down there mate.
Joe Louis has been known to pop in for a trim.
Logged

Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31576 on: Today at 02:03:29 am
He looks pretty good in this video

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/rzlbq--DlDg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/rzlbq--DlDg</a>
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,081
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31577 on: Today at 03:35:48 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:32:14 pm
I make that seven years in a row now.

And we havent signed him. Shocking work on our part

If he hasn't at least had some peri-peri chicken or gone on holiday in Albufeira Julian isn't interested
Logged
