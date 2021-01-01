Would be very surprised we don't pick up a midfield option yet as only Fabinho is nearing / at his peak while the others are 31/32 and / or very injury prone over the past few years. It's a bit of a risk to say the least to be heading into a very busy season with 60 plus games possibly and your 4th or 5th option is Milner. Fingers crossed we will get lucky again with injuries as we will need it but surely in the next season we need to shifting Henderson to the Milner role and bringing an experience starter into the mix. Maybe Trent is penciled in for that role as he often ends up in wing back / CM role anyway as his positional map highlights how often he roams in the right side of CM.