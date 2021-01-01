As a word of warning, this is a long post. Can I please suggest the posters try and resist replying if are going to pick up on a small minor point or a nuance. Take the post for the holistic message.



It would be good to see where people diverge from this type of thinking and how poster think can do things better in terms of midfield recruitment and it's impact on playing time, player development, future impact on financial resources etc...



Midfield seems to be the crux of some peoples unease and angst heading into next season.



For the 2022/23 season, I think we will prioritise the PL and CL. I think winning both domestic cups last season plays a role in that. The way the domestic cup fixtures fall post Xmas (virtually all post Xmas) in next seasons schedule will also mean well de-prioritise the cups.



So if we take the 38 PL games and the potential 13 CL games, that equates to a maximum 153 midfield starts on the premise that 3 midfielders start every game. Thats 10260 midfield minutes in the PL and 3510 minutes in the CL (total 13770 minutes).



In 2021/22 we got the following minutes out of the current midfielders at the club:



Fabinho 3693 mins (all comps) with 848 min in UCL and 2316 in PL



Thiago 2386 mins (all comps) with 604 min in UCL and 1537 in PL



Keita 2086 mins (all comps) with 487 min in UCL and 1174 in PL



Henderson 3876 mins (all comps) with 666 min in UCL and 2602 in PL



Milner 1371 mins (all comps) with 211 min in UCL and 843 in PL



Elliott 585 mins (all comps) with 59 min in UCL and 345 in PL



Jones 1530 mins (all comps) with 185 min in UCL and 853 in PL



AOC 1526 mins (all comps) with 300 min in UCL and 787 in PL



Morton 544 mins (all comps) with 180 min in UCL and 66 in PL



I think most people would consider that we have 4 primary options in midfield- Fabinho, Keita, Henderson and Thiago. The combined minutes for them in 2021/22 was:



F/K/H/T 12,041 mins (all comps) with 2605 min in UCL and 7629 in PL



I think last season was relatively typical with regards to those players availabilities. Maybe Keita was more durable last season and that may indicate successful work the fitness and rehab team have done with Naby to improve his resilience to injury.



At this juncture, in terms of minute played in UCL and PL I dont think its unreasonable to ask for similar output out of those 4 midfielders next season (2022/23)



2605 minutes in CL represents ~ 74% of the midfield minutes available if we play 3 midfielders every game and reach the final. In this scenario we are looking at a deficit of 905 minutes from the other midfielders (Jones, Elliott, Milner and potentially AOC/Morton). This could come from 10 starts or a combination of sub appearances and starts.



7629 minutes in the PL represents ~ 74% of the midfield minutes available if we play 3 midfielder for each of the 38 PL games. Thats a deficit of 2631 minutes to be shared between Elliott, Jones, Milner and potentially AOC/Morton. Even if it was the 1st 3 players it would be about 850 minutes each. Milner and Jones played that last season in the PL. Elliott would need to play about 500 minutes more.



Obviously theres nuances here and the numbers dont exactly align. Sometimes we may have lined up with 4 midfielders. Some of AOCs minutes may have been in the front 3. Occasionally Minamino has played in midfield.



But the take home message is that if we can get similar minutes out of the main 4 midfielders next season, as we got in 2021/22, there isnt that many minutes needed from the other centre mids. Its not like we are asking Jones, Elliott and Milner to start 15-20 PL and UCL combined each. They may end up doing so because of form, injury and to a degree schedule.



Maybe is coincidental or maybe it isnt that the main 4 midfielder got ~75% of the playing time in both the CL and PL. The other 4-5 options got the other 25%. Maybe thats by design.



Based on looking at these numbers then Im not necessarily concerned about depth. If its quality you are concerned about then what type of midfielder are you targeting. If its someone to be 5th choice (i.e, a squad player) then you are buying a CM to play minimal games and potentially take time away from Elliott and Jones. If its a Tchouameni or Bellingham type who would supplant one of the 4 main midfielders over time and get some of their minutes then thats a more strategic use of long term resources IMO.



The only other concern is durability. We are carrying 2 main midfielders who consistently dont play as many minutes as the other 2 main midfielders. I think we do this because of the quality they have. I think we do this in the knowledge that a) we get 2000-2500 quality minutes out of them and (b) we carry 3 or 4 other midfield options that can pick up the slack. My opinion is that we shouldnt be buying a 30-40M midfielder who is a squad option and would be 5th choice. If people are concerned about going into big games without 1 or 2 of the main 4 midfielders then maybe the better thing to do is get midfielders with the same quality who are more durable. That in essence means binning off Keita and/or Thiago. Thats the realistic alternative to what we are currently doing. It may actually be what we do next summer with Bellingham. It may have been our plan with Tchouameni. Buying a 30-40M midfielder to potentially play <10% of the available minutes doesnt make sense in terms of allocation of resources. Thats why I dont think well buy a midfielder unless one of main long term targets for the position is available at the right price.

