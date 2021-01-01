« previous next »
So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,418
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31320 on: Today at 03:32:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:56:58 pm
hmmmmm.... erm ... "extreme" negativity maybe?

With a dash of gloom and a soupçon of despair.
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31321 on: Today at 03:36:37 pm »
If someone told me back in April that in several weeks time we'd sell Mane for £27m with add ons and bring in Jay Spearing on the same day though  ;D
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,079
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31322 on: Today at 03:37:11 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:29:22 pm
Think the add-ons being achievable are the main thing. From reports they were utterly ridiculous in the first two offers, so if we've got them based on mostly appearances and/or goals then it's a decent deal.

Yeah if the add-ons are actually not pie in the sky stuff, which it seems, then it should be decent post-pandemic
Logged

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,860
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31323 on: Today at 03:38:50 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:36:37 pm
If someone told me back in April that in several weeks time we'd sell Mane for £27m with add ons and bring in Jay Spearing on the same day though  ;D

It'll keep you going for weeks :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31324 on: Today at 03:40:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:12:02 pm
Also Newcastle, who are richer than Real Madrid and Man City ...
..... put together.
Logged

Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,451
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31325 on: Today at 03:40:32 pm »
41 million for Mane - Get in Julian lad

Its in euros not pounds - Get out Julian lad
Logged

Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,069
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31326 on: Today at 03:42:46 pm »
As a word of warning, this is a long post. Can I please suggest the posters try and resist replying if are going to pick up on a small minor point or a nuance. Take the post for the holistic message.

It would be good to see where people diverge from this type of thinking and how poster think can do things better in terms of midfield recruitment and it's impact on playing time, player development, future impact on financial resources etc...

Midfield seems to be the crux of some peoples unease and angst heading into next season.

For the 2022/23 season, I think we will prioritise the PL and CL. I think winning both domestic cups last season plays a role in that. The way the domestic cup fixtures fall post Xmas (virtually all post Xmas) in next seasons schedule will also mean well de-prioritise the cups.

So if we take the 38 PL games and the potential 13 CL games, that equates to a maximum 153 midfield starts on the premise that 3 midfielders start every game. Thats 10260 midfield minutes in the PL and 3510 minutes in the CL (total 13770 minutes).

In 2021/22 we got the following minutes out of the current midfielders at the club:

Fabinho            3693 mins (all comps) with 848 min in UCL and 2316 in PL

Thiago              2386 mins (all comps) with 604 min in UCL and 1537 in PL

Keita                 2086 mins (all comps) with 487 min in UCL and 1174 in PL

Henderson        3876 mins (all comps) with 666 min in UCL and 2602 in PL

Milner               1371 mins (all comps) with 211 min in UCL and 843 in PL

Elliott                585 mins (all comps) with 59 min in UCL and 345 in PL

Jones                1530 mins (all comps) with 185 min in UCL and 853 in PL

AOC                 1526 mins (all comps) with 300 min in UCL and 787 in PL

Morton             544 mins (all comps) with 180 min in UCL and 66 in PL

I think most people would consider that we have 4 primary options in midfield- Fabinho, Keita, Henderson and Thiago. The combined minutes for them in 2021/22 was:

F/K/H/T      12,041 mins (all comps) with 2605 min in UCL and 7629 in PL

I think last season was relatively typical with regards to those players availabilities. Maybe Keita was more durable last season and that may indicate successful work the fitness and rehab team have done with Naby to improve his resilience to injury.

At this juncture, in terms of minute played in UCL and PL I dont think its unreasonable to ask for similar output out of those 4 midfielders next season (2022/23)

2605 minutes in CL represents ~ 74% of the midfield minutes available if we play 3 midfielders every game and reach the final. In this scenario we are looking at a deficit of 905 minutes from the other midfielders (Jones, Elliott, Milner and potentially AOC/Morton). This could come from 10 starts or a combination of sub appearances and starts.

7629 minutes in the PL represents ~ 74% of the midfield minutes available if we play 3 midfielder for each of the 38 PL games.  Thats a deficit of 2631 minutes to be shared between Elliott, Jones, Milner and potentially AOC/Morton. Even if it was the 1st 3 players it would be about 850 minutes each. Milner and Jones played that last season in the PL. Elliott would need to play about 500 minutes more.

Obviously theres nuances here and the numbers dont exactly align. Sometimes we may have lined up with 4 midfielders. Some of AOCs minutes may have been in the front 3. Occasionally Minamino has played in midfield.

But the take home message is that if we can get similar minutes out of the main 4 midfielders next season, as we got in 2021/22, there isnt that many minutes needed from the other centre mids. Its not like we are asking Jones, Elliott and Milner to start 15-20 PL and UCL combined each. They may end up doing so because of form, injury and to a degree schedule.

Maybe is coincidental or maybe it isnt that the main 4 midfielder got ~75% of the playing time in both the CL and PL. The other 4-5 options got the other 25%. Maybe thats by design.

Based on looking at these numbers then Im not necessarily concerned about depth. If its quality you are concerned about then what type of midfielder are you targeting. If its someone to be 5th choice (i.e, a squad player) then you are buying a CM to play minimal games and potentially take time away from Elliott and Jones. If its a Tchouameni or Bellingham type who would supplant one of the 4 main midfielders over time and get some of their minutes then thats a more strategic use of long term resources IMO.

The only other concern is durability. We are carrying 2 main midfielders who consistently dont play as many minutes as the other 2 main midfielders. I think we do this because of the quality they have. I think we do this in the knowledge that a) we get 2000-2500 quality minutes out of them and (b) we carry 3 or 4 other midfield options that can pick up the slack. My opinion is that we shouldnt be buying a 30-40M midfielder who is a squad option  and would be 5th choice. If people are concerned about going into big games without 1 or 2 of the main 4 midfielders then maybe the better thing to do is get midfielders with the same quality who are more durable. That in essence means binning off Keita and/or Thiago. Thats the realistic alternative to what we are currently doing. It may actually be what we do next summer with Bellingham. It may have been our plan with Tchouameni. Buying a 30-40M midfielder to potentially play <10% of the available minutes doesnt make sense in terms of allocation of resources. Thats why I dont think well buy a midfielder unless one of main long term targets for the position is available at the right price.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31327 on: Today at 03:44:10 pm »
It's a low fee IMO, but we're basically getting back what we paid for him after six phenomenal seasons of service. Can't really complain at all with that. What a player. One of the greats.
Logged

Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,451
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31328 on: Today at 03:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:44:10 pm
It's a low fee IMO, but we're basically getting back what we paid for him after six phenomenal seasons of service. Can't really complain at all with that. What a player. One of the greats.

I think its a tough one to negotiate when there is only a year left and there is one club trying to buy him as the player wants to go there. Think we did ok to be honest, and the alternative of keeping him for another season just wasnt a realistic option unfortunately. Good work from Ward I reckon.
Logged

Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31329 on: Today at 03:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:44:10 pm
It's a low fee IMO, but we're basically getting back what we paid for him after six phenomenal seasons of service. Can't really complain at all with that. What a player. One of the greats.

We will be getting more than we paid for him and he has been amazing for 6 years. Shame it ended how it did. Didn't think he was like that but suppose hes got what he wanted and we all move on.
Logged

MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31330 on: Today at 03:50:15 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:25:49 pm
His last ten games as a DM there, they had an aggregate score of 35-6 and won all but one (which was the semi against us). I guess they chose his games wisely, but then there's no reason we can't do the same with Milly. I wouldn't particularly want him starting away at Stamford Bridge or whatever Spurs faceless bowl is called, but I wouldn't be shitting myself if he was starting against Bournemouth at home.
Fernandinho was hopeless against us and looked past it in other games.
Logged

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,261
  • 🇺🇦
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31331 on: Today at 03:51:44 pm »
Fees are stated as the whole amount when we purchase a player, so it should be the same when we sell. 35 mill for Mane is what it is, an ok fee for a 30 year old forward who doesnt want to be here and would only sign for one club.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,860
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31332 on: Today at 03:52:37 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:50:15 pm
Fernandinho was hopeless against us and looked past it in other games.

In the other games where they won all nine games with an aggregate score of 33 goals to 3?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,739
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31333 on: Today at 03:53:12 pm »
Really cool news about Spearing. I loved him when he was here, even if it was always clear that he'd never be quite at our level. The player-coach thing is great for him.
Logged
Quote from: cptrios on March 10, 2012, 06:22:45 pm
You know what, I'm writing this here now and I'm going to put it in my signature and leave it there for the next 5 years, no matter how embarrassing it might or might not turn out to be: Jordan Henderson is going to be a fantastic player.

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,341
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31334 on: Today at 03:58:52 pm »
We should have waited for Lewa to be sold first then sell them Mane, I think, could have squeezed a few more quid from them. That seems rather obvious, doesn't it? So, the fact that we did it so early in the window would indicate that we are not done yet. Klopp likes to bring new signings in for preseason, maybe that's what gave the Mane deal the push to happen now.

Who's coming in? (Other than Jay Spearing)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31335 on: Today at 04:00:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:52:37 pm
In the other games where they won all nine games with an aggregate score of 33 goals to 3?
They could afford to carry him in some games but at the business end of the season, he made errors that cost them the CL, FA cup and almost cost them the league. He was clearly done.
Logged

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,860
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31336 on: Today at 04:00:55 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:58:52 pm
We should have waited for Lewa to be sold first then sell them Mane, I think, could have squeezed a few more quid from them. That seems rather obvious, doesn't it? So, the fact that we did it so early in the window would indicate that we are not done yet. Klopp likes to bring new signings in for preseason, maybe that's what gave the Mane deal the push to happen now.

Who's coming in? (Other than Jay Spearing)

Or maybe they really pissed us off, and instead of holding out for an extra few million we decided to unexpectedly accept a low offer from them and leave them with the Lewandowski problem.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,069
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31337 on: Today at 04:00:59 pm »
Roughly speaking, fees + wages for Mane and Nunez will be approximately equal over the 3 year period of Mane's contract.

Mane's wages of ~300k p/w and a 35M transfer fee equates to a cost of 82M for Mane. Might be a bit less if the add-ons aren't met.

Nunez's wages of 100k p/w and a 65M transfer fee equates to a cost of 80M for Nunez over the 1st 3 years of his contract, Might be more if add-ons are met.

The above is relatively simplistic way to look at it but Mane is costing Bayern a similar amount to what Nunez is costing us. After 3 years Mane will be 33 and out of contract. Likely to be a declining force but may not be. Nunez will be 25, still have 3 years left on his contract and is hopefully an emerging or established attacking force on the World stage.

I'm quite sad about Mane going and think it leaves us potentially weaker in the short term. From a financial and long term planning perspective it arguably makes sense to let him leave though.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,448
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31338 on: Today at 04:04:18 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:08:35 am
No shit Sherlock, that happens with every single transfer regardless of whether its successful or not

We would have been engaged with Tchouameni and his team in the same way, players play the game, theres no harm in having 3-4 clubs on the back burner, it gives you options, same situation with Bellingham unless he tells us outright that were his Preferred and even then we could get blown out of the water with better wages such as what happened with sancho.

We have a clear weakness in midfield today, lets address it now rather than wait a year for a player who is 50-50 at best, if we did a buy now and loan him back move Id be fine with it but we would still need someone in on loan as a minimum to cover

there were fans saying this after we missed out on Van Dijk in the summer before we signed him. If the club has a target, then theyre not buying a weaker player on a 5 year contract for the sake of one year.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,261
  • 🇺🇦
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31339 on: Today at 04:04:28 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:00:59 pm
Roughly speaking, fees + wages for Mane and Nunez will be approximately equal over the 3 year period of Mane's contract.

Mane's wages of ~300k p/w and a 35M transfer fee equates to a cost of 82M for Mane. Might be a bit less if the add-ons aren't met.

Nunez's wages of 100k p/w and a 65M transfer fee equates to a cost of 80M for Nunez over the 1st 3 years of his contract, Might be more if add-ons are met.

The above is relatively simplistic way to look at it but Mane is costing Bayern a similar amount to what Nunez is costing us. After 3 years Mane will be 33 and out of contract. Likely to be a declining force but may not be. Nunez will be 25, still have 3 years left on his contract and is hopefully an emerging or established attacking force on the World stage.

I'm quite sad about Mane going and think it leaves us potentially weaker in the short term. From a financial and long term planning perspective it arguably makes sense to let him leave though.

Exactly (on all counts!).

Bayern dont often sign older players (they have a strict policy for contracts for current players older than 30 as well), this is a stop gap for them.  An expensive one at that, as there will be no-resale value, but worth it if they win the CL.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,860
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31340 on: Today at 04:05:36 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:00:10 pm
They could afford to carry him in some games but at the business end of the season, he made errors that cost them the CL, FA cup and almost cost them the league. He was clearly done.

:D

He wasn't 'clearly done' he was a more than serviceable option for them in midfield in the vast majority of games (which again, broken record, the absolutely smashed their opponents in) and fell down when he was played in midfield against better teams (us and Madrid). Which is the whole point with Milner, without even mentioning that Milly is in better shape than Fernandinho. We dont particularly want him playing against Man City or Madrid. But against Southampton (MOTM) or Newcastle (MOTM) its absolutely fine.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,576
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31341 on: Today at 04:06:21 pm »
Quote
Calvin Ramsay is undergoing a medical at Liverpool today ahead of his move from Aberdeen.

[@SportsPeteO]
Logged

MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31342 on: Today at 04:07:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:05:36 pm
:D

He wasn't 'clearly done' he was a more than serviceable option for them in midfield in the vast majority of games (which again, broken record, the absolutely smashed their opponents in) and fell down when he was played in midfield against better teams (us and Madrid). Which is the whole point with Milner, without even mentioning that Milly is in better shape than Fernandinho. We dont particularly want him playing against Man City or Madrid. But against Southampton (MOTM) or Newcastle (MOTM) its absolutely fine.
True. Milner is better and fitter.
Logged

Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31343 on: Today at 04:09:34 pm »
Great post Jookie. Are there any players out of the ones you've listed who you'd want to play less minutes next season? AOC is an obvious one and he may well be off. Then Morton, it slightly depends how good we think he is. I'd say Henderson's minutes need to be increasingly managed so not sure we want him playing all of those. Then we're basically asking Jones and Elliott to take more minutes which shouldn't be an issue in the abstract. 

That said, I do have questions about the makeup of the players as well as total minutes. Some of the potential midfield combinations wouldn't work very well. We very much need either Fabinho or Henderson at 6 and we really need Thiago at 8. If they're available I don't think it actually matters very much who plays in the other 8. I'd be very happy with Keita, Jones or Elliott. 2 players for the 6 feels fine but I'm less comfortable without Thiago. Perhaps we're moulding Jones for a deep lying controller type role but it just seems to mute too many of his unique gifts. Then we've got physicality issues in that our options don't include much stength/ speed. It feels like a very different midfield these days to the midfields we used to have where we were stronger, faster and fitter than other teams. At points last season midfield was visibly dysfunctional, can we sort those problems with our current options? Perhaps, but it relies a lot on Jones and Elliott progression.

Logged

MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31344 on: Today at 04:09:34 pm »
what was Mane on? 100 or 200k a week. Seen conflicting reports on that. Would think it was surely about 200k

I think paying Mane 300k would have been a mistake.
Great servant for us but past his best imo

Logged

Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,469
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31345 on: Today at 04:10:02 pm »
Goodbye Sadio! You will always be a Liverpool legend. Will never forget all those highlights over these years.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31346 on: Today at 04:12:56 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:09:34 pm
what was Mane on? 100 or 200k a week. Seen conflicting reports on that. Would think it was surely about 200k

I think paying Mane 300k would have been a mistake.
Great servant for us but past his best imo
It was £150k before bonuses of course.
Logged

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,448
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31347 on: Today at 04:14:54 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:52:52 pm
According the sky Germany Mane fee is agreed for less than 40m euros including the add ons. They got their way it seems.

https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1537793229164273669?s=20&t=hHDG0AwYipvPzht6mKWYbw

If weve accepted the deal, then weve got our way, as the offer must have matched or exceeded the minimum we set. Add-ons must be achievable also.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,448
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31348 on: Today at 04:16:16 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:09:34 pm
what was Mane on? 100 or 200k a week. Seen conflicting reports on that. Would think it was surely about 200k

I think paying Mane 300k would have been a mistake.
Great servant for us but past his best imo

With bonuses he would have been making around 300k Id guess. Salah was earning over £400k in the PL and CL winning seasons.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,069
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31349 on: Today at 04:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:09:34 pm
Great post Jookie. Are there any players out of the ones you've listed who you'd want to play less minutes next season? AOC is an obvious one and he may well be off. Then Morton, it slightly depends how good we think he is. I'd say Henderson's minutes need to be increasingly managed so not sure we want him playing all of those. Then we're basically asking Jones and Elliott to take more minutes which shouldn't be an issue in the abstract. 

That said, I do have questions about the makeup of the players as well as total minutes. Some of the potential midfield combinations wouldn't work very well. We very much need either Fabinho or Henderson at 6 and we really need Thiago at 8. If they're available I don't think it actually matters very much who plays in the other 8. I'd be very happy with Keita, Jones or Elliott. 2 players for the 6 feels fine but I'm less comfortable without Thiago. Perhaps we're moulding Jones for a deep lying controller type role but it just seems to mute too many of his unique gifts. Then we've got physicality issues in that our options don't include much stength/ speed. It feels like a very different midfield these days to the midfields we used to have where we were stronger, faster and fitter than other teams. At points last season midfield was visibly dysfunctional, can we sort those problems with our current options? Perhaps, but it relies a lot on Jones and Elliott progression.



I think the midfield combinations point is a good one. If I had more time it would be good to look at breakdown of playing time in each position.

My personal opinion is that we'll see more of Henderson in the No.6 position this year. Schedule and potentially Fabinho and Henderson going to the World Cup may mean we need to mange their minutes. I think Henderson not playing No.8 as much on the RHS opens up the potential for Elliott to play more minutes and potentially Keita to play more minutes. Keita was on the bench for about 18 PL+UCL games last season, where he either came on as sub or didn't play at all. I think we may have been carefully managing his minutes after his recent injury record. The minutes Keita played last season don't necessarily reflect his availability. According to the Tranfermrkt he only missed about 10 Liverpool games due to injury (out of about 60).. He obviously also missed time due to AFCON which won't be a concern this season.

I think Henderson at 6 on occasions and more Keita/Elliott may help with the balance issues. Having 3 of Thiago, Fabinho, Keita and Henderson available for most games is the key. Playing 2 of them in most games is also fine. The current challenge is when we only have 1 of them playing. I think that can be mitigated by a combination Keita's availability and Elliott and Jones progression.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,977
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31350 on: Today at 04:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:09:34 pm
Great post Jookie. Are there any players out of the ones you've listed who you'd want to play less minutes next season? AOC is an obvious one and he may well be off. Then Morton, it slightly depends how good we think he is. I'd say Henderson's minutes need to be increasingly managed so not sure we want him playing all of those. Then we're basically asking Jones and Elliott to take more minutes which shouldn't be an issue in the abstract. 

That said, I do have questions about the makeup of the players as well as total minutes. Some of the potential midfield combinations wouldn't work very well. We very much need either Fabinho or Henderson at 6 and we really need Thiago at 8. If they're available I don't think it actually matters very much who plays in the other 8. I'd be very happy with Keita, Jones or Elliott. 2 players for the 6 feels fine but I'm less comfortable without Thiago. Perhaps we're moulding Jones for a deep lying controller type role but it just seems to mute too many of his unique gifts. Then we've got physicality issues in that our options don't include much stength/ speed. It feels like a very different midfield these days to the midfields we used to have where we were stronger, faster and fitter than other teams. At points last season midfield was visibly dysfunctional, can we sort those problems with our current options? Perhaps, but it relies a lot on Jones and Elliott progression.

Yep, we dont have the power & athleticism and are relying on experience & nous, when we do get counter attacked the legs arent there to get back

So concerns over the attributes in midfield as well as availability
Logged

Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,604
  • Klopptimistic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31351 on: Today at 04:39:25 pm »
Bit sad really. :(

In Uruguayan Pesos, Sadio leaves a $U 1.7 billion sized hole.

Sorry Jay, not even you can fill that.
Logged
