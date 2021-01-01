I'd put money on him never playing for us. Dortmund will want a bidding war and we won't offer him £300k like other clubs will. We're waiting for a player we'll never get imo.



Thing is, we are not stupid. I very much doubt anyone in Liverpool's set up thinks they are getting him for 50/60m and thinks he is taking £100k a week in wages. They will know that the guy from Monaco and Bellingham's profile has inflated his fee close to the £80-100m mark as of right now.I do think that his strengths and his position puts a ceiling on his value. He isn't an attacker and nobody is going north of £100m for Bellingham. Therefore, we will know right now whether we are in the race or not.I do think the press are doing their usual thing which is bigging up our links to Bellingham, not only to make a years worth of clicks out of it, but also make idiots believe that its no doubt we get him. They needed someone to replace Mbappe in that regard.