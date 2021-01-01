« previous next »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:31:26 am
It's quite clear that we need a midfielder given that Ox will leave, Carvalho is just 19 and is an attacker not a midfielder, Thiago, Hendo, and Keita have lots of injury concerns.

The bottom line is we have seen how our attack improved by having 5 solid options that Klopp trusts and can always choose from to START games, we need to replicate that in midfield, and right now it's just Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, and Keita

And who is this midfielder who is available and affordable, and would provide instant competition for Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Keita, pushing for a starting spot?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:56:09 am
And who is this midfielder who is available and affordable, and would provide instant competition for Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Keita, pushing for a starting spot?
Thiago Fabinho Henderson Keita is the core, and we have Milner Elliott Jones to supplement or even the option of going with 5 attackers and two holding midfielders.

Klopp and the staff are doing what they always do and giving young players opportunities to prove how good they are rather then making a purchase for a player who may not be one of our top targets. I dont mind this strategy at all, I want to see Jones Elliott and the likes have a clear path through to prove whether they are or not as good as we think they are, because of the fact our cores so strong we never have to solely rely on them, but they will get more minutes this season, it really is the perfect position to be as a fan in my opinion, get to see local players blossom, and still be able to compete for trophies.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:16:01 pm
I am a believer.

I believe Joycie ;)

We are NOT 'buying' Joycie !!!
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:33:22 am
Thiago Fabinho Henderson Keita is the core, and we have Milner Elliott Jones to supplement or even the option of going with 5 attackers and two holding midfielders.

Klopp and the staff are doing what they always do and giving young players opportunities to prove how good they are rather then making a purchase for a player who may not be one of our top targets. I dont mind this strategy at all, I want to see Jones Elliott and the likes have a clear path through to prove whether they are or not as good as we think they are, because of the fact our cores so strong we never have to solely rely on them, but they will get more minutes this season, it really is the perfect position to be as a fan in my opinion, get to see local players blossom, and still be able to compete for trophies.
All very good players but are you comfortable with any of them starting against Man City?
So the search for the mythical midfielder (tchouameni being complete one preferred Real, Bellingham....cant we just do a Keita like deal?. why wouldnt they accept ?).

If Nunez is in theory Mo's "replacement" if only for the goals aspect, what are we doing with a successor? Gordon? The Polish kid?

Would be fantastic if one of the youth forwards could surprise us and step it up (What's happened to Layton Stewart since coming back from that last injury?).
Probably been posted before, but here's a short documentary feature on Jude Bellingham, given that so many of you want him to sign.

https://youtu.be/yF3m6dJoPdk
Have we ever actually got any of the players that we are told we will look at next year?
Naby
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:10:09 am
All very good players but are you comfortable with any of them starting against Man City?
I would be comfortable with Fabinho One of Thiago/Keita and One of Jones/Elliott vs Manchester City.
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:06:17 pm
Based on last published accounts (20/21) we have 4th highest wage bill. Though difference between us and Chelsea in 2nd is 19M (or less than 6% difference).

We spend nearly 80M more than Arsenal and over 100M more than Spurs (>30% more) in 5th and 6th place.

The point I was trying to make  in my original post was that we are big spenders. We arent tight. We arent skint. We spend well more on our playing squad than teams like Arsenal and Spurs. We are pretty similar to Chelsea and United when transfers and wages are factored in. In essence we spend what we earn, which is a lot.

The link I posted to highlight the figures was a comparison to City and their published financial figures. Take that with a pinch of salt though. Its a side argument to the what should be the main questions:

Do we maximise our income?

Do we spend what we earn (players, coaches, infrastructure improvements)?

Do we maximise that financial power to put a competitive team on the pitch each season?

If the answer to the 3 questions above is yes then I dont think theres much grounds for complaint IMO. We can literally do nothing about other clubs having greater financial power, whether we agree with the source of those finances or not. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position to win with the resources we have. Weve been brilliant at that for 4-5 seasons so Im not sure why theres any/lots of questioning over the clubs strategy this summer.

I generally agree with the main thrust of what you're saying, and the post I was referring to wasn't yours. I'm not at all critical of our owners or how we do our business. We do spend the money we make and that's reflected in the wage bill especially, which has grown significantly since 2017.

What I have a problem with is this thing of somehow equating what we spend on wages with the obviously false figures put up by Man City. Neil Atkinson on TAW is brilliant, but even he does this all the time, with his repeated 'we are a superclub' line. All that does is help legitimise what Man City are doing, when in reality, the budgets of both clubs are enormously different.

I'd also say that the most recent figures that had us as 4th highest wage bill don't even tell the full story, since United signed Ronaldo, Sancho and Varane (probably around £1.2m per week extra in wages) and Chelsea added Lukaku (£350k a week extra). The gap from us to the others in the past season would be bigger than most recent figures.
We hit the pause button on Dahuad (remember him) but I never was impressed by him. I think that was just rumours. I genuinely think we saving our money for Bellingham.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:30:55 am
We hit the pause button on Dahuad (remember him) but I never was impressed by him. I think that was just rumours. I genuinely think we saving our money for Bellingham.

Well, considering the way we operate, I won't be surprised if we've already had a conversation with Bellingham's agent, and the player has told us that he is willing to move to us ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:56:09 am
And who is this midfielder who is available and affordable, and would provide instant competition for Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Keita, pushing for a starting spot?
Already gave options, why don't you read
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:22:54 am
Well, considering the way we operate, I won't be surprised if we've already had a conversation with Bellingham's agent, and the player has told us that he is willing to move to us ...
I would be staggered if that wasn't the case. If we're dropping his name I'm sure we've talked to him. A bunch of other clubs will have done so too, of course, so no one can really predict yet where he ends up, but I'm pleased we seem to be in that competition.

The question I wonder is whether we also want a player who's more of a 6, but I'm not sure we'll want to be buying two midfielders as well as possibly replacing Mo next year.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:33:22 am
Thiago Fabinho Henderson Keita is the core, and we have Milner Elliott Jones to supplement or even the option of going with 5 attackers and two holding midfielders.

Klopp and the staff are doing what they always do and giving young players opportunities to prove how good they are rather then making a purchase for a player who may not be one of our top targets. I dont mind this strategy at all, I want to see Jones Elliott and the likes have a clear path through to prove whether they are or not as good as we think they are, because of the fact our cores so strong we never have to solely rely on them, but they will get more minutes this season, it really is the perfect position to be as a fan in my opinion, get to see local players blossom, and still be able to compete for trophies.
That core doesn't work for 433 or 4231 we are still one player short and bringing one more in doesn't stop the young players from getting their chance. In terms of numbers, it will still be less than what we had last season and the young players go lots of chances.
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 07:31:55 am
Already gave options, why don't you read

You haven't given any realistic or good enough options ...
I'm not sure how it doesn't work for 433 when we've won so many games using it. If you need 8 players to play midfield you need to get rid of the ones you can't trust to stay fit that means you need 8 players. Different systems/finances etc. But City went in to last Season with Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva and Fernandinho as their midfield options, but we need 8 players?
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 07:35:38 am
That core doesn't work for 433 or 4231 we are still one player short and bringing one more in doesn't stop the young players from getting their chance. In terms of numbers, it will still be less than what we had last season and the young players go lots of chances.

Jones and Elliott have barely played in the second half of the season. It is time for them to get more playing time, as well as the new signing Carvalho. This is Jurgen Klopp we are talking about. He is the best talent developer in the World ...
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 07:35:38 am
That core doesn't work for 433 or 4231 we are still one player short and bringing one more in doesn't stop the young players from getting their chance. In terms of numbers, it will still be less than what we had last season and the young players go lots of chances.
If we sell Oxlade-Chamberlain we will indeed be down one midfielder from last year. But given that he was behind Harvey Elliott (who was behind Henderson and Keita) for that right-sided 8 role, I doubt he was going to play very much. Let's assume Elliott doesn't get an injury that rules him out for three-quarters of the season, and then Elliott probably gets all of AOC's minutes. Carvalho is another possible option there too.

If we could get a real top level midfielder this summer, someone who's going to play just about every game, then go for it. But players who are that good, are affordable and have reasonable wage demands are very rare. We thought Tchouameni might be one, and now it looks like we might consider Bellingham to be one. If no one like that is available now, I'd rather we give Jones and Elliott the chances to progress. Bringing in someone just to have another body in the squad blocking the paths of our youngsters doesn't seem the sort of thing we're likely to do.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:39:19 am
You haven't given any realistic or good enough options ...
More likely you just don't get it. Try to expand your thinking.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:42:38 am
I'm not sure how it doesn't work for 433 when we've won so many games using it. If you need 8 players to play midfield you need to get rid of the ones you can't trust to stay fit that means you need 8 players. Different systems/finances etc. But City went in to last Season with Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva and Fernandinho as their midfield options, but we need 8 players?
We need 8 players because for one reason or the other we cannot rely on the players as much as we would like and that's fine, we create more redundancy so we can manage through a season with those uncertainties. City can play with 5 midfielders because they can rely on each one in the same way we played a long time with 3 - 4 reliable attackers. For us, adding one more reliable midfielder and keeping the numbers the same would be ideal.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:23:25 am

I'd also say that the most recent figures that had us as 4th highest wage bill don't even tell the full story, since United signed Ronaldo, Sancho and Varane (probably around £1.2m per week extra in wages) and Chelsea added Lukaku (£350k a week extra). The gap from us to the others in the past season would be bigger than most recent figures.

Itll be interesting to see this.

We gave contract renewals to van Dijk, Trent, Fabinho, Robertson during this period. Wouldn't be surprised if that added a bit plus we bought Konate.

Id guess Uniteds wages will go up more than ours & Chelsea. Suspect the gap between us and 2nd highest wage bill may get a little wider but still less than 10% difference. Wouldn't be surprised if gap between us and 5th and 6th stays the same or gets slightly bigger.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:42:38 am
I'm not sure how it doesn't work for 433 when we've won so many games using it. If you need 8 players to play midfield you need to get rid of the ones you can't trust to stay fit that means you need 8 players. Different systems/finances etc. But City went in to last Season with Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva and Fernandinho as their midfield options, but we need 8 players?
They also had Foden and Grealish who are more fluid and have been part of the midfield as well as the forwards at time. They blooded Palmer and Zinchenko got double digit appearances in midfield. They had enough for sure.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:01:57 am
They also had Foden and Grealish who are more fluid and have been part of the midfield as well as the forwards at time. They blooded Palmer and Zinchenko got double digit appearances in midfield. They had enough for sure.
We've got 7 plus Carvalho and let's say Morton if we're considering Grealish, Foden and palmer. And that's assuming we do move Oxlade-Chamberlain on.


 
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 07:50:24 am
We need 8 players because for one reason or the other we cannot rely on the players as much as we would like and that's fine, we create more redundancy so we can manage through a season with those uncertainties. City can play with 5 midfielders because they can rely on each one in the same way we played a long time with 3 - 4 reliable attackers. For us, adding one more reliable midfielder and keeping the numbers the same would be ideal.
If we bring in someone who we can rely.on to play 30+ league games you scale back the numbers and use that resource better than having 7th and 8th choice senior midfielders
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 01:23:05 pm
True , not accepted with 2 years left then sell while value high

Again easier  said than done

Insane attitude to want to "sell your best players while they have some value". People need to get that out of their head. We aren't going to sell our best players.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:10:09 am
All very good players but are you comfortable with any of them starting against Man City?

Yes, and so is the manager - Jones started against City at Anfield last season. Before he was injured, Elliott started against Chelsea at Anfield and when he came back he started a CL round of 16 game away at the San Siro.

They're not untested youngsters, they've started in big games for us and will do so again.
