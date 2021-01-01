That core doesn't work for 433 or 4231 we are still one player short and bringing one more in doesn't stop the young players from getting their chance. In terms of numbers, it will still be less than what we had last season and the young players go lots of chances.



If we sell Oxlade-Chamberlain we will indeed be down one midfielder from last year. But given that he was behind Harvey Elliott (who was behind Henderson and Keita) for that right-sided 8 role, I doubt he was going to play very much. Let's assume Elliott doesn't get an injury that rules him out for three-quarters of the season, and then Elliott probably gets all of AOC's minutes. Carvalho is another possible option there too.If we could get a real top level midfielder this summer, someone who's going to play just about every game, then go for it. But players who are that good, are affordable and have reasonable wage demands are very rare. We thought Tchouameni might be one, and now it looks like we might consider Bellingham to be one. If no one like that is available now, I'd rather we give Jones and Elliott the chances to progress. Bringing in someone just to have another body in the squad blocking the paths of our youngsters doesn't seem the sort of thing we're likely to do.