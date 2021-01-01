It's quite clear that we need a midfielder given that Ox will leave, Carvalho is just 19 and is an attacker not a midfielder, Thiago, Hendo, and Keita have lots of injury concerns.



The bottom line is we have seen how our attack improved by having 5 solid options that Klopp trusts and can always choose from to START games, we need to replicate that in midfield, and right now it's just Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, and Keita



And who is this midfielder who is available and affordable, and would provide instant competition for Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Keita, pushing for a starting spot?