Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:56:25 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:02:18 pm
Can anyone actually think of a midfield player that would improve us?
Nunes at Sporting been mentioned looks good but i cant think of many more

Tielemans - Too slow
Sangare - Eredivisie too risky
Kone - Bundesliga prospect bit of a risk
Bellingham - Not available
Rice - Far too expensive
Neves - Too slow
Bissouma - Poor character
Valverde - would be ideal unavailable
De Jong - Wages far too high
Neuhaus - Too slow
Vitinha - Poor at Wolves probably not at or level
Gavi - Staying at Barcelona
Barella - Very risky considering how Italians are performing abroad.

Can see why we were so keen on Tchouameni. There isnt really many available or good enough CM's with pace & technical ability that are good enough for us.




And that is why Klopp and his team will wait until we can sign the player we want, not just any old stop gap.
Scouse not English

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:57:13 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 05:37:30 pm
I just dont think we have the profile of midfielder to play the 10 role, which that system needs. Arguably Firmino but its all gone quiet on that front and if hes staying or going.
Carvalho is literally a pure number 10 and played there the whole season for Fulham. He's not a winger, and he's not a false 9. And we obviously targeted him. Not saying it's indicative, but it's not nothing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:02:38 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:02:18 pm
Can anyone actually think of a midfield player that would improve us?
Nunes at Sporting been mentioned looks good but i cant think of many more

Tielemans - Too slow
Sangare - Eredivisie too risky
Kone - Bundesliga prospect bit of a risk
Bellingham - Not available
Rice - Far too expensive
Neves - Too slow
Bissouma - Poor character
Valverde - would be ideal unavailable
De Jong - Wages far too high
Neuhaus - Too slow
Vitinha - Poor at Wolves probably not at or level
Gavi - Staying at Barcelona
Barella - Very risky considering how Italians are performing abroad.

Can see why we were so keen on Tchouameni. There isnt really many available or good enough CM's with pace & technical ability that are good enough for us.



Sangare for a DM is the clear option. Your reason for not targeting him isn't even a good one. I get it for forward targets when looking at attacking stats in Eredivisie (although Suarez...), but there's been plenty of quality mids come out of Holland. Sangare is arguably a more well rounded player than Tchouameni. Nunes is another, and you didn't mention Vitinha's midfield partner Viera for more attacking midfield targets.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:06:17 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:45:39 pm
Yep. I eye-rolled at the post you quoted. Sure, our wage bill is higher than a lot of teams, but there's absolutely no chance its anything more than 4th highest in the PL.

Based on last published accounts (20/21) we have 4th highest wage bill. Though difference between us and Chelsea in 2nd is 19M (or less than 6% difference).

We spend nearly 80M more than Arsenal and over 100M more than Spurs (>30% more) in 5th and 6th place.

The point I was trying to make  in my original post was that we are big spenders. We arent tight. We arent skint. We spend well more on our playing squad than teams like Arsenal and Spurs. We are pretty similar to Chelsea and United when transfers and wages are factored in. In essence we spend what we earn, which is a lot.

The link I posted to highlight the figures was a comparison to City and their published financial figures. Take that with a pinch of salt though. Its a side argument to the what should be the main questions:

Do we maximise our income?

Do we spend what we earn (players, coaches, infrastructure improvements)?

Do we maximise that financial power to put a competitive team on the pitch each season?

If the answer to the 3 questions above is yes then I dont think theres much grounds for complaint IMO. We can literally do nothing about other clubs having greater financial power, whether we agree with the source of those finances or not. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position to win with the resources we have. Weve been brilliant at that for 4-5 seasons so Im not sure why theres any/lots of questioning over the clubs strategy this summer.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:14:33 pm
I understand the point about the Eredivisie being a lesser league, so Sangare might be too risky. To counter that, presumably we have more sophisticated metrics we are looking at when we assess a player, besides the league they are coming from. Im as certain as can be that our army of stattos will have a good idea on what he might reasonably do in the Prem, should we sign him.

If we are genuinely happy with our current midfield options until next summer, Im ok with that. At that point I think we would see more of Jones and Elliot, and given the attacking depth we would have, relative to midfield, we might even see 4-2-3-1 as an option.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:14:42 pm
Quote from: Dundalis on Today at 06:57:13 pm
Carvalho is literally a pure number 10 and played there the whole season for Fulham. He's not a winger, and he's not a false 9. And we obviously targeted him. Not saying it's indicative, but it's not nothing.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:22:21 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:54:03 pm
Nunes 'rejects' Everton, Wolves and Newcastle.

https://www.abola.pt/nnh/2022-06-16/ingleses-insistem-mas-matheus-nunes-torce-o-nariz/945556

He's probably targeting a higher level of club (he's been linked with us and Man City) unless Sporting force him out
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:23:04 pm
Theres no way we signed a 19 yr old championship player with a view to making him our 10 in a new system though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:25:05 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:32:55 pm
Imagine if we'd bought Saul like a few people were suggesting last season.
Just because he was shite with the plastics doesn't mean he'd have been shite with Jurgens Reds, he's a quality player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:41:40 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:23:04 pm
Theres no way we signed a 19 yr old championship player to make though.
Our system has to evolve before teams get used to it. Our games against Everton, Wolves, Spurs, and Madrid gives our opponents a template to beat us- defend deep, counter attacking passes to deep runners...

No system is perfect. The two weaknesses I see in our system last season were our inability to hold it up (which Núñez will hopefully help resolve) and our lack of threat from long range. Darwin will also offer us the possibility of crossing from deep which will add another dimension to our game while Carvalho will add more creativity in the number 10 zone.

It's better to continue adapting rather than having a fixed system.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:42:22 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:22:21 pm
He's probably targeting a higher level of club (he's been linked with us and Man City) unless Sporting force him out
Hopefully it's us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:54:40 pm
Jota will be our number 10 / shadow striker.

Klopp:"He can play all three positions up front, and in a 4-2-3-1 as a number 10"

Asensio squad number at Madrid is 20. Jota squad number for us is 20.

Jota takes the 10 shirt. Asensio takes the 20.

It all makes sense now 😂
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:59:33 pm
Quote from: Dundalis on Today at 07:02:38 pm
Sangare for a DM is the clear option. Your reason for not targeting him isn't even a good one. I get it for forward targets when looking at attacking stats in Eredivisie (although Suarez...), but there's been plenty of quality mids come out of Holland. Sangare is arguably a more well rounded player than Tchouameni. Nunes is another, and you didn't mention Vitinha's midfield partner Viera for more attacking midfield targets.

Genuine question.. had you heard of or watched Sangare play prior to him being linked to us? If he wasn't linked to us would you be sat here now saying he is "the clear option"?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:06:29 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:02:18 pm
Can anyone actually think of a midfield player that would improve us?
Nunes at Sporting been mentioned looks good but i cant think of many more

Tielemans - Too slow
Sangare - Eredivisie too risky
Kone - Bundesliga prospect bit of a risk
Bellingham - Not available
Rice - Far too expensive
Neves - Too slow
Bissouma - Poor character
Valverde - would be ideal unavailable
De Jong - Wages far too high
Neuhaus - Too slow
Vitinha - Poor at Wolves probably not at or level
Gavi - Staying at Barcelona
Barella - Very risky considering how Italians are performing abroad.

Can see why we were so keen on Tchouameni. There isnt really many available or good enough CM's with pace & technical ability that are good enough for us.

I realise I might be repetitive, but Fabian Ruiz ticks a lot of boxes. One year left on his deal at Napoli, who are looking to reduce their wage bill, just turned 26, reportedly available for 30M Euros. Can play both in a midfield two and a 3, big lad, great technique, one of the top players in Europe at shooting from distance. Not the greatest athlete, but not a liability either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:07:27 pm
Quote from: Evil Red on Today at 07:54:40 pm
Jota will be our number 10 / shadow striker.

Klopp:"He can play all three positions up front, and in a 4-2-3-1 as a number 10"

Asensio squad number at Madrid is 20. Jota squad number for us is 20.

Jota takes the 10 shirt. Asensio takes the 20.

It all makes sense now 😂

The AI podcast suggested Salah as our 10. Would much rather him there than Jota. Salah is a creator and a goalscorer. Jota not so much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:09:38 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:32:55 pm
Imagine if we'd bought Saul like a few people were suggesting last season.

Off the charts punnery, for starters...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:13:07 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:56:32 pm
We clearly have the numbers but it's also pretty clear we don't have the quality or the robustness in midfield we could do with. And if we don't sign anyone that'll probably cost us this coming season. It probably cost us last season when you look at the games where we dropped points and who we had playing midfield in those games. And Milner, Henderson and Thiago are all a year older this time round. Plus Ox is definitely surplus to requirements which means we'll be a body down, and also have his wages off the bill, hopefully.

Having said that, Elliott and Jones are also a year older in a good way and I hope their injuries were 'freak' ones and we should expect them to be more available this coming season. Plus we're very happy to avoid pulling the trigger on occasion if the player isn't available.

We're also happy to move down the list (from Brandt to Salah for example) if the 1st choice doesn't work out but maybe the list in this case had 2 names on it, and the 2nd is at Dortmund.
Jones was Eye injury from a poke during training(Accidental) and Elliott got his leg broken they are classified as more Freak injuries as it they not overwork muscle injuries plus Elliott Injury Ligament damage sounded minimal
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:15:58 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:36:01 pm
Ramesses, Egyptian King, Alexandria - all joining forces to dominate that right wing.
Rameses II maybe, we already have a Rameses in goal
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:16:36 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 08:09:38 pm
Off the charts punnery, for starters...

Good call!

or maybe...better call?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:26:29 pm
Would have preferred if the club had let us sign Ramsay and left it a week before announcing that we wont be signing anyone else, purely because the vast majority of interactions Ive seen to the news that a fee has been agreed is people moaning that were not signing anyone else, rather than discussing the promising player which we have signed.


Transfers are fun and we all love them but I dont get the obsession, anyone who genuinely watched last season and still isnt convinced that well be absolutely fine are clearly well beyond help.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:28:38 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:07:27 pm
The AI podcast suggested Salah as our 10. Would much rather him there than Jota. Salah is a creator and a goalscorer. Jota not so much.
https://fbref.com/en/players/178ae8f8/Diogo-Jota Jota is 86 percentile for Xa Per 90 with with some comparison to Martinez and Nkunku in other leagues.
He not the #10 Link type of player but he can play 2nd striker as a forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:29:48 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:58:46 pm
For some reason, many of our fans are dismissing Jones and Elliott as genuine squad options. Two of the most talented English players of their age group. Playing under the best talent developer in the World ...
Agreed They are very talented wont shock if they play so well Henderson becomes basically the backup 6 to help manage Fabinho minutes more
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:35:16 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:36:25 pm
Having seen all the analytics on Nunez I dont think a change to 4231 is that likely to be honest
We might play it sometimes but I cant see it being out main set up - not least with how little pre season he has to make a shift like that
it already a 4231 in terms of roles the Right side CM is more of a 7/10 as Salah the wide striker.
It would just look more traditional style with Nunez central.
It has been Both winger tuck in FBs provide width 2 CM stay behind the ball to protect the counter. Right side been more flexible on who stays wide because Trent is so good but Generally that how Klopp has ran his team. Bellingham coming in to play 8 here would be behind the ball more.
City plays a 433 but keeps it wingers to provide width and tucks it FB in to prevent vs Counter and pushes both CM ahead of the ball.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:38:57 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:07:27 pm
The AI podcast suggested Salah as our 10. Would much rather him there than Jota. Salah is a creator and a goalscorer. Jota not so much.

Yeah I heard that too! So who would play on the right then? and do you really see Jota becoming a 2nd string player for us after all those goals he scored? Me I'm buzzing at the thought of him playing off a physical striker like he did with Jimenez at Wolves sometimes. Can see Darwin & Diogo heading in goals for fun!   
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:45:14 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:11:48 pm
Posters need to think of Diaz purchase as a summer purchase. And once you do that its clear weve spent a lot this summer. Diaz, Núñez, Ramsey, Carvalho. No outgoings yet.


While the club seemingly moved earlier than they had intended due to Spurs stepping up their interest, you could easily argue that they were also lax in not having signed a front three replacement in the window prior to that, so giving them credit by adding him in as a summer purchase in this window seems overly generous.
