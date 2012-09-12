Yep. I eye-rolled at the post you quoted. Sure, our wage bill is higher than a lot of teams, but there's absolutely no chance its anything more than 4th highest in the PL.



Based on last published accounts (20/21) we have 4th highest wage bill. Though difference between us and Chelsea in 2nd is 19M (or less than 6% difference).We spend nearly 80M more than Arsenal and over 100M more than Spurs (>30% more) in 5th and 6th place.The point I was trying to make in my original post was that we are big spenders. We arent tight. We arent skint. We spend well more on our playing squad than teams like Arsenal and Spurs. We are pretty similar to Chelsea and United when transfers and wages are factored in. In essence we spend what we earn, which is a lot.The link I posted to highlight the figures was a comparison to City and their published financial figures. Take that with a pinch of salt though. Its a side argument to the what should be the main questions:Do we maximise our income?Do we spend what we earn (players, coaches, infrastructure improvements)?Do we maximise that financial power to put a competitive team on the pitch each season?If the answer to the 3 questions above is yes then I dont think theres much grounds for complaint IMO. We can literally do nothing about other clubs having greater financial power, whether we agree with the source of those finances or not. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position to win with the resources we have. Weve been brilliant at that for 4-5 seasons so Im not sure why theres any/lots of questioning over the clubs strategy this summer.