Genuinely can't believe people still moan about our transfer business
Having seen all the analytics on Nunez I dont think a change to 4231 is that likely to be honest We might play it sometimes but I cant see it being out main set up - not least with how little pre season he has to make a shift like that
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
I think Klopp will see a fit Elliott as a replacement for Ox if he leaves. Elliott and Jones are going to play a lot next season.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]