« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 771 772 773 774 775 [776]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1426333 times)

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,612
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31000 on: Today at 05:36:25 pm »
Having seen all the analytics on Nunez I dont think a change to 4231 is that likely to be honest
We might play it sometimes but I cant see it being out main set up - not least with how little pre season he has to make a shift like that
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31001 on: Today at 05:37:26 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:09:11 pm
Genuinely can't believe people still moan about our transfer business  ;D
there's people who'll moan about the sun coming up, given half a chance.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31002 on: Today at 05:37:30 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:36:25 pm
Having seen all the analytics on Nunez I dont think a change to 4231 is that likely to be honest
We might play it sometimes but I cant see it being out main set up - not least with how little pre season he has to make a shift like that

I just dont think we have the profile of midfielder to play the 10 role, which that system needs. Arguably Firmino but its all gone quiet on that front and if hes staying or going.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,296
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31003 on: Today at 05:38:36 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:36:25 pm
Having seen all the analytics on Nunez I dont think a change to 4231 is that likely to be honest
We might play it sometimes but I cant see it being out main set up - not least with how little pre season he has to make a shift like that

I think it'll be our break glass option like in the CL final. I don't see Bobby starting nearly as many games next season as a lot on here seem to. I suspect him and Carvalho will mostly be used from the bench to give us another attacking body on the pitch.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31004 on: Today at 05:39:04 pm »
I think Klopp will see a fit Elliott as a replacement for Ox if he leaves. Elliott and Jones are going to play a lot next season.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,296
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31005 on: Today at 05:40:39 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:39:04 pm
I think Klopp will see a fit Elliott as a replacement for Ox if he leaves. Elliott and Jones are going to play a lot next season.

One reason to keep Ox is so that he can cover Salah and allow Elliott to play inside. I was sceptical about it at first and still think we look too narrow when Elliott, Trent and Salah are our right-hand side, but there's no doubt the manager seems to really fancy him there and frankly that's more important than where Ox gets his cameos especially when he's shown he can score goals from an offensive position.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 771 772 773 774 775 [776]   Go Up
« previous next »
 