I think Klopp will see a fit Elliott as a replacement for Ox if he leaves. Elliott and Jones are going to play a lot next season.



One reason to keep Ox is so that he can cover Salah and allow Elliott to play inside. I was sceptical about it at first and still think we look too narrow when Elliott, Trent and Salah are our right-hand side, but there's no doubt the manager seems to really fancy him there and frankly that's more important than where Ox gets his cameos especially when he's shown he can score goals from an offensive position.