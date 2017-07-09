Don't think we're desperate for a CM in terms of numbers or quality, especially if no-one leaves.
4-3-3
6's - Fab, Hendo, Thiago, Milner, Morton
8's - Thiago, Keita, Henderson, Jones, Elliot, Ox, Carvalho..
4-2-3-1:
2s - Fab, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Milner, Jones, Morton
3s - Salah, Diaz, Firmino, Elliot, Jones, Carvalho, Jota, Ox
We seem pretty well stocked for numbers there, and it's only once I get to 3rd/4th choices that quality really becomes a conversation.
That said, if one leaves, or one of our top targets becomes available - it would make sense to move.
Personally think Barella would be an outstanding addition to our team and would be delighted to see him added, but Bellingham clearly an exciting signing too.
If you're saying to me though that we go into the season with these ins/outs - I'm very happy with the squad:
Ins - Nunez, Ramsey
Outs - Mane, Minamino, Origi, Phillips, Williams