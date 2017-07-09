« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30880 on: Today at 01:56:44 pm
So based on what Joyce is saying after all the talk of Aberdeen wanting £10m, the price is pretty much what was discussed for weeks
kloppismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30881 on: Today at 01:56:51 pm
Trent in midfield.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30882 on: Today at 01:58:12 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:02:32 pm
Ramsay deal agreed but that will be the last deal of the summer, says Joyce.

Too soon?

Dench57

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30883 on: Today at 01:58:47 pm
fuck are we gonna talk about til August
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

-Willo-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30884 on: Today at 01:58:53 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 01:56:51 pm
Trent in midfield.

Highly doubt we mess with our most valuable attacking threat because of a kid from Aberdeen, may be wrong though.
jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30885 on: Today at 01:59:24 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:58:47 pm
fuck are we gonna talk about til August
Bears? Mbappe?
jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30886 on: Today at 02:01:32 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 01:56:51 pm
Trent in midfield.
Jokes aside he did spend a substantial part of last season in midfield.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30887 on: Today at 02:01:54 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:49:13 pm
On the 'no more signings' front - I think we've learned by now that's code for 'We have specific players we want and we're waiting for the chance to sign them'. (It explains the Diaz sudden early signing, and it explains the Tchouameni and Mbappe stuff.)
yep.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30888 on: Today at 02:05:50 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:56:44 pm
So based on what Joyce is saying after all the talk of Aberdeen wanting £10m, the price is pretty much what was discussed for weeks

Excited to see him play - looks fantastic technically (but Im only judging from clips)
Its a big fee for a Scottish league based teenager and we wouldnt be paying it if we didnt think he had legitimate first team potential at some point.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30889 on: Today at 02:06:31 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:58:47 pm
fuck are we gonna talk about til August

January 2021 I assume
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30890 on: Today at 02:08:42 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:05:50 pm
Excited to see him play - looks fantastic technically (but Im only judging from clips)
Its a big fee for a Scottish league based teenager and we wouldnt be paying it if we didnt think he had legitimate first team potential at some point.

Just watched him on Youtube now. Probably the most two footed player I've seen in quite a long time.
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30891 on: Today at 02:09:30 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:06:31 pm
January 2021 I assume
The Ben Davies window
Mister Flip Flop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30892 on: Today at 02:14:20 pm
Love the way we do our transfer business early in the window no farting around at the last minute in desperation. Proper run club.
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30893 on: Today at 02:19:06 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:58:47 pm
fuck are we gonna talk about til August

United will blow 100 million on someone soon and theyll be plenty of people on here shitting it that theyre going to win the league.
bornandbRED

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30894 on: Today at 02:20:52 pm
Relatively confident well get a CM in. This is just our way of letting the market know were not desperate.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30895 on: Today at 02:23:41 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:56:44 pm
So based on what Joyce is saying after all the talk of Aberdeen wanting £10m, the price is pretty much what was discussed for weeks

Aberdonians. They invented copper wire fighting over a 2 pence piece.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30896 on: Today at 02:26:04 pm
I'd prefer to keep Ox if we're not planning on bringing a midfielder in. Provides cover for the front line too, and fared well there in January.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30897 on: Today at 02:28:25 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:13:04 pm
We were saying the same thing about our centrebacks two seasons ago.

Hendo, Naby, and Thiago are injury-prone while Fab is prone to picking up the occasional knock. Elliott and Jones and youngsters so expectations have to be tempered for them. We NEED another midfielder to give ourselves the best possible chance to compete again.

Not particularly no, we've a lot more options in midfield. And more to the point, it was still an absolute freak circumstance that saw us paying for that 'mistake'. 7 for 3 positions, and potentially a few more in an emergency is fine. I'd like one more, not because we particularly need it in terms of numbers but because obviously at some point we're going to need to start the succession planning process in midfield like we have up front.

We also currently have a LOT of players who would need to be registered for the PL/CL because of their age. We've got Adrian, Kelleher, Neco, Nat, Rhys, Van Den Berg, Ox, Minamino and obviously Sadio to deal with who may or may not be leaving. I dont think its particularly crazy to think we're saying thats us done, because we now need to concentrate on getting bodies out.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30898 on: Today at 02:29:34 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:49:13 pm
On the 'no more signings' front - I think we've learned by now that's code for 'We have specific players we want and we're waiting for the chance to sign them'. (It explains the Diaz sudden early signing, and it explains the Tchouameni and Mbappe stuff.)

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:55:45 pm
Yup, this is it exactly. If we can get that player this summer, or forced to move if we genuinely aren't planning to, then we will, but otherwise we'll wait.

As long as Klopp is happy with that then can't complain.

Bang on. I totally agree. I've got a few Liverpool fans in my WhatsApp group having a meltdown over Joyce's news :lmao
wige

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30899 on: Today at 02:32:12 pm
Don't think we're desperate for a CM in terms of numbers or quality, especially if no-one leaves.

4-3-3

6's - Fab, Hendo, Thiago, Milner, Morton
8's - Thiago, Keita, Henderson, Jones, Elliot, Ox, Carvalho..

4-2-3-1:

2s - Fab, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Milner, Jones, Morton
3s - Salah, Diaz, Firmino, Elliot, Jones, Carvalho, Jota, Ox

We seem pretty well stocked for numbers there, and it's only once I get to 3rd/4th choices that quality really becomes a conversation.

That said, if one leaves, or one of our top targets becomes available - it would make sense to move.

Personally think Barella would be an outstanding addition to our team and would be delighted to see him added, but Bellingham clearly an exciting signing too.

If you're saying to me though that we go into the season with these ins/outs - I'm very happy with the squad:

Ins - Nunez, Ramsey
Outs - Mane, Minamino, Origi, Phillips, Williams
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30900 on: Today at 02:34:43 pm
Play Ramsay as a midfielder, IMO.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30901 on: Today at 02:36:01 pm
Ramesses, Egyptian King, Alexandria - all joining forces to dominate that right wing.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Zlen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30902 on: Today at 02:37:23 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 02:32:12 pm
Don't think we're desperate for a CM in terms of numbers or quality, especially if no-one leaves.


Desperate? No.
Light on quality? Yes, a bit.

Five subs will hopefully help to avoid some injuries - but we could certainly do with more quality in the midfield.
I can see a scenario where we're perfectly ok, but also one where we're up a shit creek.
We'll see.

Ox will definitely leave btw, he's more certain to leave than Mane imo.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30903 on: Today at 02:41:59 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:58:47 pm
fuck are we gonna talk about til August

Contract renewals, player sales, how not buying another midfielder is a dereliction of duty/negligence and Trent  in midfield. Therell also be some worrying about what other teams have in the transfer market and a few posters declaring its a fight for Top 4 rather than challenging for the big trophies in 22/23.

Thats my guess.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
