Im quite relaxed about a midfielder coming in.

Tchouameni was the one but gone to Madrid.



There isnt really all that many CM's available we could get. Nunes of Sporting looks good on highlights but teh club im sure are following him.



We have signed Carvalho,Diaz & Nunez. Only lost Mane so far most likely. Our squad will be very strong



Carvalho looks a really good talent. I think the fact he cots 8m its gone under the radar a bit

He couldplay in midfield too. Firmino can play as #10 too if we go 4-2-3-1.



Keita had his best season for the club last season although he does lack pace.



Lets say if we get in someone like Nunes or Kone there is no gurantee they would be better than what we have

Better to wiat & get Bellinghan next summer or someone of that standard



Looks like it will be next summer when we go big in CM.