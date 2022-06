It's probably unlikely he leaves this summer Bellingham, but a near certainty he does next summer. He could probably have a poor year and still find the big clubs offering top dollar for him. Said it the other day but can't help thinking from his point of view the best move would be staying two more years at Dortmund instead of just one. Run the contract down to the final year so more teams can come in. Regardless of that though he's a fierce professional and will back himself to succeed regardless of how much has been spent on him and whatever pressure is on him. If he was to move in two years time he'd still only be 21 with five full years of football behind him which is mad. Just can't help but feel he still might not be ready to walk in to the best teams in the world in 12 months time.