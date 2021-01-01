Last 5 seasons



Sterling 161 (20 as sub) games 78 goals



Mane 179 (12 as sub) games 77 goals





Those stats are a bit misleading. What someone did 5 years ago isn't necessarily relevant to what they're doing now, unless you're using it as an argument to demonstrate consistency over a long spell, whereas the above is just an absolute total.Sterling has played a consistent number of games for city over the last 5 seasons (in the league between 30 and 34 each year, in all comps between 46 and 52). In 17/18, 18/19 and 19/20 he scored between 17-20 league goals each season. In the last two years he's scored 10 and 13, despite City's numbers generally staying high and him having the same number of appearances. He scored 56 goals in all comps in 18/19 and 19/20, but only 31 in the last two seasons. This suggests a fairly significant drop off.There could be any number of reasons for this, and all players fluctuate in terms of form. And his numbers are still decent. Maybe he peaked early, maybe his pace isn't the weapon it as. Maybe he's being used differently by City? I've no idea. But what he's doing in the last two seasons is ultimately more relevant than what he was doing 4 or 5 years ago, and if he's declining at a time when City generally are being consistently strong in front of goal, then that's a red flag.Quite apart from the manner of his departure, which for me is reason enough not to have him back.