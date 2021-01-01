« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30680 on: Yesterday at 10:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:39:23 pm
The Keita-type deal (I hope this is in the dictionary now) was only possible for Keita because he had a release clause the following season, so we agreed to pay more than that clause if the deal could be boxed off early. Leipzig literally had nothing to lose and everything to gain by accepting our offer.

If Lynda's lad doesn't have a release clause, as Dortmund claim (though they are known for their sophistry in this regard), or the clause is too high for us to pay even more on top of, then a KTD is not applicable in this instance.

Ofcourse it is. Offer to pay them to have even have first dibs next summer but doing a deal and loaning him back is absolutely an option and has been done many times.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30681 on: Yesterday at 10:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 10:32:35 pm
I'd absolutely look at resigning Raheem Sterling...



*runs away

To do what exactly? He is on £300,000 per week, and has absolutely no chance of getting into our starting XI ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30682 on: Yesterday at 10:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 10:51:59 pm
Ofcourse it is. Offer to pay them to have even have first dibs next summer but doing a deal and loaning him back is absolutely an option and has been done many times.

How much are you willing to pay for Bellingham this summer, and then send him on loan to Dortmund?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30683 on: Yesterday at 10:58:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:55:38 pm
How much are you willing to pay for Bellingham this summer, and then send him on loan to Dortmund?
£27.54p
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30684 on: Yesterday at 11:02:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:52:46 pm
To do what exactly? He is on £300,000 per week, and has absolutely no chance of getting into our starting XI ...

Might be one for next summer but you arent telling me we couldn't convince him to drop his wage to come back. Te to say he has "no chance" is a wild shout. No one will pay him the money he is on at City so he either drops it or well retires.

Last 5 seasons

Sterling 161 (20 as sub) games 78 goals

Mane  179 (12 as sub) games 77 goals

Sterling is also 3 years younger and ticks the homegrown box. We should absolutely be enquiring for next season at the very least.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30685 on: Yesterday at 11:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 10:51:59 pm
Ofcourse it is. Offer to pay them to have even have first dibs next summer but doing a deal and loaning him back is absolutely an option and has been done many times.

*Shrugs*. Anything is possible, and I absolutely don't want to get involved in any of the interminable 'What Dortmund Will/Won't Do' debates that have graced this thread at exhaustive length these last few days.

But while pre-agreed fees and buy and loan back deals have been done, I suspect they haven't often applied to high demand players whose value has no obviously predictable ceiling. With a super hot property any club might be loath, I suspect, to agree a value this year to apply next year. If they did they might find that by the following year the market has changed enough for that price to be seen as too low. Or they might even find other clubs willing to offer more only to be tied in to a deal made imprudently.

But I don't really know, nor care. My only point was to point out that the KTD with Keita was dependent on his having a release clause.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30686 on: Yesterday at 11:20:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:55:38 pm
How much are you willing to pay for Bellingham this summer, and then send him on loan to Dortmund?

£90m, with an £80m loan fee.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30687 on: Yesterday at 11:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:02:09 pm
Might be one for next summer but you arent telling me we couldn't convince him to drop his wage to come back. Te to say he has "no chance" is a wild shout. No one will pay him the money he is on at City so he either drops it or well retires.

Last 5 seasons

Sterling 161 (20 as sub) games 78 goals

Mane  179 (12 as sub) games 77 goals

Sterling is also 3 years younger and ticks the homegrown box. We should absolutely be enquiring for next season at the very least.

Makes sense, if you are a Newcastle fan ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30688 on: Yesterday at 11:46:07 pm »
Sterling has played alot of football & relies on pace. His is probably already past his peak. I wouldnt go near him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30689 on: Yesterday at 11:49:54 pm »
His final decision making is awful, better players out there for the money he'd cost and wages he'd demand.

Plus, you know, once you burn bridges... fuck off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30690 on: Today at 12:02:41 am »
Sterling is a good player and would get goals and be a threat here. However nope! Been there, done that. At a young age he showed how money driven he was when he left us. He still is. I understand the temptation, based on his footballing attributes, but Id much rather watch exciting new legends emerge at Liverpool than have us go back over old ground.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30691 on: Today at 12:14:27 am »
wouldn't touch Sterling with someone else's 10 foot pole.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30692 on: Today at 12:14:37 am »
Nah, fuck him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30693 on: Today at 12:35:46 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 12:02:41 am
Sterling is a good player and would get goals and be a threat here. However nope! Been there, done that. At a young age he showed how money driven he was when he left us. He still is. I understand the temptation, based on his footballing attributes, but Id much rather watch exciting new legends emerge at Liverpool than have us go back over old ground.
He wouldn't make our bench. Not good enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30694 on: Today at 12:39:52 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:14:27 am
wouldn't touch Sterling with someone else's 10 foot pole.
Lewandowski's not that tall, mate
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30695 on: Today at 01:17:24 am »
We should get Mane in instead. Imagine that squad.
« Reply #30696 on: Today at 04:35:16 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:52:46 pm
To do what exactly? He is on £300,000 per week, and has absolutely no chance of getting into our starting XI ...
Tis so nice to be paid £300,000 per week to sit on the bench.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30697 on: Today at 05:20:50 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:02:09 pm
Might be one for next summer but you arent telling me we couldn't convince him to drop his wage to come back. Te to say he has "no chance" is a wild shout. No one will pay him the money he is on at City so he either drops it or well retires.

Last 5 seasons

Sterling 161 (20 as sub) games 78 goals

Mane  179 (12 as sub) games 77 goals

Sterling is also 3 years younger and ticks the homegrown box. We should absolutely be enquiring for next season at the very least.

Hell no. He just doesnt do enough to start for us. Defensive work non-existent and awful decision making. Good player, just not right for us.
« Reply #30698 on: Today at 06:08:36 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 09:59:33 pm
Why would Dortmund bother selling Bellingham this season? Not like his value will go down next year.

Drink!
« Reply #30699 on: Today at 06:19:28 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:09:57 pm
Not really. We have an agreement with the player, and it seems that there is a bit of haggling about the add-ons. It will be agreed in the coming days ...

Oh, I assure you, as a proud Scotsman myself, once the haggling begins it may go on for quite some time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30700 on: Today at 06:45:35 am »
Quote from: phoenician on Today at 06:19:28 am
Oh, I assure you, as a proud Scotsman myself, once the haggling begins it may go on for quite some time.

Well, I wouldn't mind giving the proud Scotsmen a million or two more for Ramsay, after all the great players they've given us ...
« Reply #30701 on: Today at 07:11:24 am »
From one Mac to another! If only the rest of the Union was so realistic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30702 on: Today at 07:31:52 am »
There's some absolutely wild takes on Sterling in here. He wouldn't make our bench? You can say that after seeing the post outlining his goalscoring stats over the last few years? He doesn't press? You know who he plays for????? As for the idea that he's already past his peak because he relies on pace and has played a lot of football, that may be true but no one would ever have said it about Mane or Salah. You can absolutely not want him here for some very obvious reasons but you don't need to spout nonsense to justify it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30703 on: Today at 07:37:56 am »
Sterling talk must be a piss take?

The lad is woeful
« Reply #30704 on: Today at 07:44:06 am »
I don't even blame Sterling for leaving us. Were we an attractive proposition at the time? Absolutely not, we were woeful. Call him greedy if you want, he was 20 years old and had a shit agent.

Would he get in our team? He'd certainly contribute.

Do I want him back? No, he's a knob.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30705 on: Today at 07:50:22 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:37:56 am
Sterling talk must be a piss take?

The lad is woeful

Don't know why I bother!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30706 on: Today at 07:56:20 am »
Sterling and Newcastle sounds like a match made in heaven.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30707 on: Today at 08:05:39 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:56:20 am
Sterling and Newcastle sounds like a match made in heaven.

Yup, he will inevitably end up there, as a part of their sportswashing project ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30708 on: Today at 08:34:29 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:02:09 pm
Last 5 seasons

Sterling 161 (20 as sub) games 78 goals

Mane  179 (12 as sub) games 77 goals


Those stats are a bit misleading. What someone did 5 years ago isn't necessarily relevant to what they're doing now, unless you're using it as an argument to demonstrate consistency over a long spell, whereas the above is just an absolute total.

Sterling has played a consistent number of games for city over the last 5 seasons (in the league between 30 and 34 each year, in all comps between 46 and 52). In 17/18, 18/19 and 19/20 he scored between 17-20 league goals each season. In the last two years he's scored 10 and 13, despite City's numbers generally staying high and him having the same number of appearances. He scored 56 goals in all comps in 18/19 and 19/20, but only 31 in the last two seasons. This suggests a fairly significant drop off.

There could be any number of reasons for this, and all players fluctuate in terms of form. And his numbers are still decent. Maybe he peaked early, maybe his pace isn't the weapon it as. Maybe he's being used differently by City? I've no idea. But what he's doing in the last two seasons is ultimately more relevant than what he was doing 4 or 5 years ago, and if he's declining at a time when City generally are being consistently strong in front of goal, then that's a red flag.

Quite apart from the manner of his departure, which for me is reason enough not to have him back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30709 on: Today at 08:51:37 am »
Sterling? Eh?
« Reply #30710 on: Today at 08:53:14 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:37:56 am
Sterling talk must be a piss take?

The lad is woeful

His finishing is a bit mad but I wouldn't say he's woeful, his movement is superb, we're clearly not resigning him but he would absolutely get into our front 5/6 rotation if we did.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30711 on: Today at 09:15:29 am »
Amazing :D

'We should re-sign Sterling (based on absolutely no links whatsover)'

'Nah Sterlings shit, wouldnt get on our bench'

'Nah dont be soft Sterlings amazing'

Bizarre stuff, and the truth is pretty much in between. He's clearly not shit, he's also clearly on a fairly rapid downwards trend. He's played more football than Sadio in his career, who is three years his senior. Thats a pretty major red flag for anyone who might want to sign him. Plus you know....why the fuck would we ever want to sign such a selfish, self-absorbed little twat?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30712 on: Today at 09:29:18 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:44:06 am
I don't even blame Sterling for leaving us. Were we an attractive proposition at the time? Absolutely not, we were woeful. Call him greedy if you want, he was 20 years old and had a shit agent.

Would he get in our team? He'd certainly contribute.

Do I want him back? No, he's a knob.
He's washed mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30713 on: Today at 09:49:11 am »
Sterling .. no fucking way, utter twat of a human.

If all the reported players that are set to leave do so, can see us bringing in another player, aside from Ramsay.

I have a feeling it would be a major signing to, based on nothing but raw hope!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30714 on: Today at 09:51:41 am »
Raphinia

Liverpool have reportedly made a £60m bid for Leeds star Raphinha as a replacement for Sadio Mane at Anfield.

Apparently he wants to go Barca......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30715 on: Today at 09:53:29 am »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 09:51:41 am
Raphinia

Liverpool have reportedly made a £60m bid for Leeds star Raphinha as a replacement for Sadio Mane at Anfield.

Apparently he wants to go Barca......

This has come from the daily star
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30716 on: Today at 09:55:52 am »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 09:51:41 am
Raphinia

Apparently he wants to go Barca......

Its because he wants to go to Barca, put me right off that idea. It does show that Darwin may not have necessarily been Mane's replacement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30717 on: Today at 09:56:24 am »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 09:51:41 am
Raphinia

Liverpool have reportedly made a £60m bid for Leeds star Raphinha as a replacement for Sadio Mane at Anfield.

Apparently he wants to go Barca......
These idiots are throwing shit at the wall and seeing what sticks. There is no chance we're looking for another attacker when midfield is our biggest worry going into the new season.

Barca don't even have the money to sign Lewandowski, they definitely won't prioritise Raphinha over him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30718 on: Today at 09:56:38 am »
There's enough justifiable reasons not to ever want Sterling back.  The scratch on Gomez' face is more than enough.

Petulant little twat.

Anyway, confident it would never even be an option.  I doubt he'd ever want to come back either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30719 on: Today at 10:00:10 am »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 09:51:41 am
Raphinia

Liverpool have reportedly made a £60m bid for Leeds star Raphinha as a replacement for Sadio Mane at Anfield.

Apparently he wants to go Barca......

Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 09:55:52 am
Its because he wants to go to Barca, put me right off that idea. It does show that Darwin may not have necessarily been Mane's replacement.

Amazingly lazy journalism. He literally plays on the opposite side to Sadio (he's a right winger).

