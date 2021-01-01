« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1408593 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:57:58 am
Sadio Mané has reached full verbal agreement with Bayern on personal terms. Three year contract ready - talks will enter into final stages with Liverpool, new bid set to be submitted.

LFC are aware of his decision: Mané wants Bayern - and it's really close now.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1536982591823171584
No news then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:33:41 pm
Manchester Guardian saying £85m which is at least an improvement on the 100 million they were going with the other day.

Isn't that difference simply a case of £85m vs 100m with previous reports having originated outside the uk before uk journos copied the tweets/articles verbatim?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:51:10 am
I might decide to move next year. Or even this year, if someone offers me a ridiculous price for my house ...

So you live in a house which you really like, have no reason to sell, but you might still sell it this year or move next year? :D

It doesn't need any daft analogies. Dortmund are a club that have lost literally every single big player (and manager....) they've had over the last decade or so, besides Reus. They've not won a major trophy for a decade (not one that's going to scream to players to join them, not to diminish the domestic cups). Someone said they're a 'top ten' club. At the moment their co-efficient is 19th. They're a pretty classic quarter final and done team. They're not a club that is notoriously difficult to deal with, or notoriously stubborn. Quite the opposite, they haven't got a reputation as a selling club by mistake.  You've spent the last few months calling people out for not recognising that 'we're the richest English club besides the sportswashers', 'we're the biggest draw around' and yet you don't think we could get a Dortmund player if we wanted. Doesn't really stack up, does it?

If part of our plan is that we go big on a CM next summer, then I imagine thats why the talk is that we try to go big on him next summer and feel like we can cope in the meantime (as we've done before). Not that we just can't get him now. This idea that Dortmund 'just wouldn't sell two big names in one summer' is fanciful. At best.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
We should see more activity in the coming weeks regarding the outgoings. Here is how much some of the confirmed and the possible outgoings have played for us this season:

Mane - 3.938'
Oxlade-Chamberlain - 1.526'
Minamino - 1.008'
Origi - 598'
N.Williams - 388'
Phillips - 134'
Adrian - 90'
Dixon-Bonner - 64'
Karius - 0'
Davies - 0'
Woodburn - 0'
Ojo - 0'

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:29:19 am
We should see more activity in the coming weeks regarding the outgoings. Here is how much some of the confirmed and the possible outgoings have played for us this season:

Mane - 3.938'
Oxlade-Chamberlain - 1.526'
Minamino - 1.008'
Origi - 598'
N.Williams - 388'
Phillips - 134'
Adrian - 90'
Dixon-Bonner - 64'
Karius - 0'
Davies - 0'
Woodburn - 0'
Ojo - 0'
Nunez, Carvalho, Elliott, Jones, Jota,Diaz should be able to handle most of Ox, Minamino, Mane,Origi Minutes?
Neco with Gomez/Milner. Gomez for Phillps minutes?
Kelleher for Adrian.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:18:01 am
So you live in a house which you really like, have no reason to sell, but you might still sell it this year or move next year? :D

It doesn't need any daft analogies. Dortmund are a club that have lost literally every single big player (and manager....) they've had over the last decade or so, besides Reus. They've not won a major trophy for a decade (not one that's going to scream to players to join them, not to diminish the domestic cups). Someone said they're a 'top ten' club. At the moment their co-efficient is 19th. They're a pretty classic quarter final and done team. They're not a club that is notoriously difficult to deal with, or notoriously stubborn. Quite the opposite, they haven't got a reputation as a selling club by mistake.  You've spent the last few months calling people out for not recognising that 'we're the richest English club besides the sportswashers', 'we're the biggest draw around' and yet you don't think we could get a Dortmund player if we wanted. Doesn't really stack up, does it?

If part of our plan is that we go big on a CM next summer, then I imagine thats why the talk is that we try to go big on him next summer and feel like we can cope in the meantime (as we've done before). Not that we just can't get him now. This idea that Dortmund 'just wouldn't sell two big names in one summer' is fanciful. At best.

In terms of revenues, they are the 12th biggest club in Europe.

https://www2.deloitte.com/uk/en/pages/sports-business-group/articles/deloitte-football-money-league.html

They won't sell Bellingham this summer unless a ridiculous offer arrives, no matter how much you try to prove otherwise. And we won't make a ridiculous offer for Bellingham this summer. Sometimes, you just need to accept reality, and move forward ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:32:09 am
Nunez, Carvalho, Elliott, Jones, Jota,Diaz should be able to handle most of Ox, Minamino, Mane,Origi Minutes?
Neco with Gomez/Milner. Gomez for Phillps minutes?
Kelleher for Adrian.

Ramsay would probably get Neco's minutes in the cups ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:36:32 am
Ramsay would probably get Neco's minutes in the cups ...
Agree on that with Gomez at CB in the Cups.
I expect Sepp to go back on Loan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
The vast majority of Origi and Minaminos minutes came before Diaz signed in January, so you'd imagine he'll take most of them. Nunez for Mane is pretty obvious. Ramsay for Neco Williams. I don't think we need to worry about replacing Nat Phillips, Adrian and Dixon-Bonners minutes with new signings. And Ox was much the same as Origi and Minamino, and barely played after Xmas. I'm pretty sure Harvey, Curtis and Fabio between them can cover his minutes.

The bigger issue with midfield is that we're likely to have Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago going off to the WC, so could probably do with one more for depth (particularly considering Hendo, Thiago and Naby are a little more prone to injury than we'd like).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:09:19 am
Micah Richards was playing for England at 18.
So Bellingham could become a prime Gerrard or a cackling knobhead never off the telly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:35:23 am
In terms of revenues, they are the 12th biggest club in Europe.

https://www2.deloitte.com/uk/en/pages/sports-business-group/articles/deloitte-football-money-league.html

They won't sell Bellingham this summer unless a ridiculous offer arrives, no matter how much you try to prove otherwise. And we won't make a ridiculous offer for Bellingham this summer. Sometimes, you just need to accept reality, and move forward ...

Unfortunately I don't have £80 million to prove my point :) So we'll have to just go on past experience, which is that Dortmund have never been averse to selling two or three big players in one go. If you don't think we're an attractive enough proposition to get him this summer though.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:35:23 am
In terms of revenues, they are the 12th biggest club in Europe.

https://www2.deloitte.com/uk/en/pages/sports-business-group/articles/deloitte-football-money-league.html

They won't sell Bellingham this summer unless a ridiculous offer arrives, no matter how much you try to prove otherwise. And we won't make a ridiculous offer for Bellingham this summer. Sometimes, you just need to accept reality, and move forward ...

What's a ridiculous offer though?

Bottom line is they do sell players and it seems even if so rich don't allow their players under contract to run it down.

Their model recently is to go after young and upcoming players. Offer the players agent a lot of money and it seems have release clauses in the players contract to get them to sign.

Like El Lobo states they are not a big club and players clearly use them as a stepping stone. Bellingham will leave them but its a question of when. but I wouldn't rule him moving this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
So Jude doesn't a have a release clause?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:44:52 am
Is this move by Real going to force us into action like when Spurs moved for Diaz. I could be now or never.
With a couple more years left in Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni, do they really need to spend so much on Bellingham? Or are they planning on stockpiling all of Europes promising midfielders so no one else can have them?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:47:58 am
What's a ridiculous offer though?

Bottom line is they do sell players and it seems even if so rich don't allow their players under contract to run it down.

Their model recently is to go after young and upcoming players. Offer the players agent a lot of money and it seems have release clauses in the players contract to get them to sign.

Like El Lobo states they are not a big club and players clearly use them as a stepping stone. Bellingham will leave them but its a question of when. but I wouldn't rule him moving this summer.

Coutinho type money. Last summer, when Chelsea and Man City made inquiries about the availability of Haaland, the reported asking price was 175 million ...

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/175m-is-a-lot-of-money-says-haaland-as-dortmund-striker-responds-/cjystsy2bjz51rqg1yejot5sw
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:51:00 am
With a couple more years left in Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni, do they really need to spend so much on Bellingham? Or are they planning on stockpiling all of Europes promising midfielders so no one else can have them?

Modric and Kroos leaving next season. I actually think Bellingham would choose us over them. But I doubt we have the money to go and spend £100m on someone without selling big. Next summer we'll have to spend the money replacing Salah most likely. Can't see us buying Bellingham and a Salah replacement with no incoming money from Salah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I doubt Real are in for Bellingham with the amount of midfielders they have now.

I also think Dortmund would sell if a good enough offer came in but also reckon Bellingham wants to stay for one more year to develop further. Thought I read that somewhere but could be talking out of my arse.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:55:43 am
Coutinho type money. Last summer, when Chelsea and Man City made inquiries about the availability of Haaland, the reported asking price was 175 million ...

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/175m-is-a-lot-of-money-says-haaland-as-dortmund-striker-responds-/cjystsy2bjz51rqg1yejot5sw

But quickly found out he had a release clause for 51m
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 10:56:50 am
I doubt Real are in for Bellingham with the amount of midfielders they have now.

I also think Dortmund would sell if a good enough offer came in but also reckon Bellingham wants to stay for one more year to develop further. Thought I read that somewhere but could be talking out of my arse.  ;D

Which is more likely the case or he has a release clause in his contract.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:57:06 am
But quickly found out he had a release clause for 51m

But not last summer. And his release clause this summer was actually 75 million. The £51 million is a fabrication of Man City's PR department ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:49:41 am
So Jude doesn't a have a release clause?

Doesn't seem so officially, but Dortmund have a clear model. Get elite young talent (Dembele, Sancho, Halaand, Bellingham), offer them playing minutes top clubs can't for their development, keep them for 3 years and allow them to leave at an agreed fee (typically 75m). How official this agreed fee is... pretty sure Haaland had a release clause, imagine from his agent wanting it iron clad. Whereas Sancho etc think it was more a gentlemans agreement that for 75m after 3 years they won't stand in his way.

They turned down more than that for Sancho from Utd the summer before they eventually sold him, so they do have a long term plan they tend to stick to. I can only think of Dembele in terms of when they deviated from this and that was because Barca shit the bed and pretty much doubled the money.

Bellingham leaves next summer I reckon, for around 75m and Dortumund won't stand in his way. I don't think the transfer fee will put us off, it will be the wider package... agent fees & salary, which if Real are involved will be eye watering (ala Tchouaméni).

I get that money talks but they dug their heels in over Sancho the summer before he eventually left and did the same with Dembele until a world record fee was on the table.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:59:52 am
Doesn't seem so officially, but Dortmund have a clear model. Get elite young talent (Dembele, Sancho, Halaand, Bellingham), offer them playing minutes top clubs can't for their development, keep them for 3 years and allow them to leave at an agreed fee (typically 75m). How official this agreed fee is... pretty sure Haaland had a release clause, imagine from his agent wanting it iron clad. Whereas Sancho etc think it was more a gentlemans agreement that for 75m after 3 years they won't stand in his way.

They turned down more than that for Sancho from Utd the summer before they eventually sold him, so they do have a long term plan they tend to stick to. I can only think of Dembele in terms of when they deviated from this and that was because Barca shit the bed and pretty much doubled the money.

Bellingham leaves next summer I reckon, for around 75m and Dortumund won't stand in his way. I don't think the transfer fee will put us off, it will be the wider package... agent fees & salary, which if Real are involved will be eye watering (ala Tchouaméni).

I get that money talks but they dug their heels in over Sancho the summer before he eventually left and did the same with Dembele until a world record fee was on the table.

Good post. Pretty much explains how Dortmund operate. They do sell players, but only on their own terms, and when they feel it is appropriate ...
