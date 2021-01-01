I might decide to move next year. Or even this year, if someone offers me a ridiculous price for my house ...



So you live in a house which you really like, have no reason to sell, but you might still sell it this year or move next year?It doesn't need any daft analogies. Dortmund are a club that have lost literally every single big player (and manager....) they've had over the last decade or so, besides Reus. They've not won a major trophy for a decade (not one that's going to scream to players to join them, not to diminish the domestic cups). Someone said they're a 'top ten' club. At the moment their co-efficient is 19th. They're a pretty classic quarter final and done team. They're not a club that is notoriously difficult to deal with, or notoriously stubborn. Quite the opposite, they haven't got a reputation as a selling club by mistake. You've spent the last few months calling people out for not recognising that 'we're the richest English club besides the sportswashers', 'we're the biggest draw around' and yet you don't think we could get a Dortmund player if we wanted. Doesn't really stack up, does it?If part of our plan is that we go big on a CM next summer, then I imagine thats why the talk is that we try to go big on him next summer and feel like we can cope in the meantime (as we've done before). Not that we just can't get him now. This idea that Dortmund 'just wouldn't sell two big names in one summer' is fanciful. At best.