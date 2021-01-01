So Jude doesn't a have a release clause?
Doesn't seem so officially, but Dortmund have a clear model. Get elite young talent (Dembele, Sancho, Halaand, Bellingham), offer them playing minutes top clubs can't for their development, keep them for 3 years and allow them to leave at an agreed fee (typically 75m). How official this agreed fee is... pretty sure Haaland had a release clause, imagine from his agent wanting it iron clad. Whereas Sancho etc think it was more a gentlemans agreement that for 75m after 3 years they won't stand in his way.
They turned down more than that for Sancho from Utd the summer before they eventually sold him, so they do have a long term plan they tend to stick to. I can only think of Dembele in terms of when they deviated from this and that was because Barca shit the bed and pretty much doubled the money.
Bellingham leaves next summer I reckon, for around 75m and Dortumund won't stand in his way. I don't think the transfer fee will put us off, it will be the wider package... agent fees & salary, which if Real are involved will be eye watering (ala Tchouaméni).
I get that money talks but they dug their heels in over Sancho the summer before he eventually left and did the same with Dembele until a world record fee was on the table.