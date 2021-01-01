If Ramsay is the only other additional incoming, then I think it's going to be a window that leaves us incredibly well placed in the long-term while in the short-term potentially leaving us with a weaker squad (on paper!) than the one we finished the season with. Ramsay looks a prospect, but you'd imagine his role will be limited. Carvalho has huge potential, but we have two solid squad players in Origi and Minamino going out as he comes in. And Darwin, while a huge signing, has the tough task of replacing Sadio.



That 'on paper' caveat is important though, and it wouldn't be the first time under Klopp that we become stronger even when it looks like we've left ourselves a little short. And maybe it's more logical to compare with where the squad was at the start of last season rather than the end, since Diaz clouds things a bit (and was obviously originally meant to come in now, not January). I also wonder if we're sleeping on the potential contribution of Kaide Gordon next season, after he gets another pre-season under his belt. He might be more ready to step up than we think.



So nothing is ever black and white, but I do think that if we can find the right high-level midfielder this summer then it'll make a big difference. Early days in the window, so let's see what happens.