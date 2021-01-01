« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 758 759 760 761 762 [763]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1403935 times)

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30480 on: Today at 09:46:46 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:26:39 pm
There are too many numbers in your post and I can't follow it ;D

I don't disagree of course that Keita and Jones can play as an 8. My issue is with the number of players we have who can play comfortably as a 6. I'd say only 3 senior players. So if we're going to play a 4-2-3-1, I'd say we're one short, and presume that Tchouameni was the kind of player who was designed to add more depth there.

If we're going to play with one 6 and two 8s then I think the issue is less pressing, but I still think we're vulnerable to an injury to one of our senior mids.
Fabinho is the main 6 role even in a 2. Henderson would be the backup. Fabinho has very good fitness record and having another player to allow Henderson to be more of his backup would help his minutes too. Henderson should be better on Fitness if he playing less he had good fitness this year though. Thiago can cover it also, Jones has played before even it. Milner kinda played 6 in games where resting Hendo/Fabinho lately though.
Logged

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30481 on: Today at 09:57:02 pm »
We are constantly told that the club spends what it makes. I support that model.

However, it there are no more signing then the club will be spending what it makes in transfer sales which isnt the same thing at all. I hope the club uses some of the windfall we got from getting to every final and winning two cups to keep us on top. I think we need another top midfielder to prise the league from City.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,457
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30482 on: Today at 10:00:48 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 09:57:02 pm
We are constantly told that the club spends what it makes. I support that model.

However, it there are no more signing then the club will be spending what it makes in transfer sales which isnt the same thing at all. I hope the club uses some of the windfall we got from getting to every final and winning two cups to keep us on top. I think we need another top midfielder to prise the league from City.
When we get to finals the bonus payments eat up most of the prize money. I'd prefer us to wait for the right targets instead of signing players for the sake of signing players.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,768
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30483 on: Today at 10:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 09:57:02 pm
We are constantly told that the club spends what it makes. I support that model.

However, it there are no more signing then the club will be spending what it makes in transfer sales which isnt the same thing at all. I hope the club uses some of the windfall we got from getting to every final and winning two cups to keep us on top. I think we need another top midfielder to prise the league from City.

Big bonuses.
Coming off the back of Covid.
A new stand to pay for.
New contracts to sort out.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,451
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30484 on: Today at 10:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:23:23 pm
I think he is. I mean he is running games for Dortmund at 18. That's four seasons more we'd get out of him over Tchouameni!

Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 05:52:45 pm
Not from the little I've seen of him. He's excellent, but I reckon Frenkie DJ is currently better and has a higher ceiling. If we're spunking all our wad I'd buy FDJ. Just my 2 cents...

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:56:15 pm
Bellingham is the real deal. Its a long time, if ever, since Ive seen someone so young be clearly such a leader.

Hes good enough now to improve our starting XI. Id call 100m a bargain. I honestly think hes good enough that wed look back at him as a VVD or Alisson style transfer where we agree they were a bargain, regardless of the high fee.

Thanks.

I haven't seen him play much but 100m is a huge fee for anyone, let alone an 18 year old still at the early stages of their career. Plus I'm always a bit wary whenever we spend huge sums on any player - if it doesn't work out, we'll likely be paying for it for a number of years. Thankfully there's not been many big money signings that haven't worked out in recent years but there's always that risk and eventually there will be one that doesn't work.

Not that I think it'll happen this summer anyway.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30485 on: Today at 10:02:56 pm »
Ramsay from Aberdeen, Salah extension, 1 midfielder (Sangare for me) and that is another solid window.

Icing on the cake would be another young, pacey out & out winger
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,217
  • 🇺🇦
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30486 on: Today at 10:09:32 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:02:56 pm
Ramsay from Aberdeen, Salah extension, 1 midfielder (Sangare for me) and that is another solid window.

Icing on the cake would be another young, pacey out & out winger

dont ask for much do you :lmao
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,662
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30487 on: Today at 10:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 09:57:02 pm
We are constantly told that the club spends what it makes. I support that model.

However, it there are no more signing then the club will be spending what it makes in transfer sales which isnt the same thing at all. I hope the club uses some of the windfall we got from getting to every final and winning two cups to keep us on top. I think we need another top midfielder to prise the league from City.

We generally break even on transfers. The club can argue that we lost a lot of income due to the pandemic and are currently building a new stand. It's a really good job we got that CL place at the end of 20/21.

I think we'll look to get a midfielder though if the deal is right and the right player is available. Bissouma would have been perfect from a footballing perspective, for that fee, but the club recruit a lot on character as well. I think once we make a few sales as well it'll open up the possibility of another signing. It's still early in the window.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,837
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30488 on: Today at 10:18:35 pm »
See nunez mentioned salah Bobby jota and Diaz in his interview but no mention of mane. Wonder if he was told not to mention mane name or whether hes just clued up with whats going on out there.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30489 on: Today at 10:29:00 pm »
If Ramsay is the only other additional incoming, then I think it's going to be a window that leaves us incredibly well placed in the long-term while in the short-term potentially leaving us with a weaker squad (on paper!) than the one we finished the season with. Ramsay looks a prospect, but you'd imagine his role will be limited. Carvalho has huge potential, but we have two solid squad players in Origi and Minamino going out as he comes in. And Darwin, while a huge signing, has the tough task of replacing Sadio.

That 'on paper' caveat is important though, and it wouldn't be the first time under Klopp that we become stronger even when it looks like we've left ourselves a little short. And maybe it's more logical to compare with where the squad was at the start of last season rather than the end, since Diaz clouds things a bit (and was obviously originally meant to come in now, not January). I also wonder if we're sleeping on the potential contribution of Kaide Gordon next season, after he gets another pre-season under his belt. He might be more ready to step up than we think.

So nothing is ever black and white, but I do think that if we can find the right high-level midfielder this summer then it'll make a big difference. Early days in the window, so let's see what happens.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,125
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30490 on: Today at 10:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 09:57:02 pm
We are constantly told that the club spends what it makes. I support that model.

However, it there are no more signing then the club will be spending what it makes in transfer sales which isnt the same thing at all. I hope the club uses some of the windfall we got from getting to every final and winning two cups to keep us on top. I think we need another top midfielder to prise the league from City.

Can we know the name of this available and affordable midfielder?
Logged

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30491 on: Today at 10:43:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:34:35 pm
Can we know the name of this available and affordable midfielder?

I thought that was your department?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,125
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30492 on: Today at 10:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 10:43:24 pm
I thought that was your department?

I thought that you know someone I don't know.


Personally, I would approach De Jong with an offer to join us on reduced basic wages. He could still get his £350,000 per week, if we win the Premier League and the Champions League. Then, I will offer Barcelona 50 million for him ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 758 759 760 761 762 [763]   Go Up
« previous next »
 