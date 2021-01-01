4231 next season with a double pivot. We won't be signing a midfielder.
Well, we are certainly not under pressure to sign one. Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Keita are very good options for the double pivot, and Jones and Elliot can play at the two No.8 positions, when we use the 4-3-3. Milner can probably also contribute if required.
I think that now we will focus on the sales, and resolve the future of Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Phillips, N.Williams and Davies. New contracts for Salah, Firmino, Keita and Gomez would also be nice. After we are finished with that, we might still re-visit the transfer market. It is a long summer, after all ...