« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 751 752 753 754 755 [756] 757   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1393767 times)

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30200 on: Today at 12:06:16 pm »
i wonder could Isaac Mabaya progress to the 1st team. Very quick and can play at full back and in midfield
Logged

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,449
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30201 on: Today at 12:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:05:02 pm
United being linked to Vitinha today. Record Portugal say he has a 40m release clause and a prem side are going to activate it.

Wonder if we go for him, there were some tentative links a few weeks ago

Dont we have first refusal on him? Or is that someone else.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,930
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30202 on: Today at 12:10:47 pm »
I highly doubt we'll stop after Nunez. Given that he's our 'replacement' for Mane, that would suggest we had no plans to strengthen the squad this summer. Carvalho and Ramsay will be decent squad options and have a handful of appearances, but I'm pretty sure we will make another signing.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,694
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30203 on: Today at 12:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:06:34 am
Liverpool are looking at signing Jobe Bellingham in September as well as trying to hijack a deal for Alejandro Garnacho (already negotiating extension with United), but face a lot of competition.

Two very highly rated youngsters

https://twitter.com/DHardayal/status/1536645376941383681

Announce Jobe, loan him back to Birmingham for another season to get Championship experience, then give him a loan to Dortmund the year after before he comes back here and bosses it.

Oh, and announce Jude for next summer.

Seriously though, is anybody familiar with Jobe? I have no idea about him, is he a midfielder like his brother or a forward/defender?
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30204 on: Today at 12:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:06:34 am
Liverpool are looking at signing Jobe Bellingham in September as well as trying to hijack a deal for Alejandro Garnacho (already negotiating extension with United), but face a lot of competition.

Two very highly rated youngsters

https://twitter.com/DHardayal/status/1536645376941383681

Who is Dinesh and how reliable is he?
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,774
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30205 on: Today at 12:10:57 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 12:08:42 pm
Dont we have first refusal on him? Or is that someone else.

I remember a story did the rounds but think a Portugese paper denied that was true
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,033
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30206 on: Today at 12:11:25 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 12:08:42 pm
Dont we have first refusal on him? Or is that someone else.

That was supposedly Vieira
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,947
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30207 on: Today at 12:12:39 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:43:59 am
Nunez has scored every penalty he's taken which is a nice little bonus too given Milner won't play much, Mo might be gone in a year. Be nice to have another ultra reliable taker along with Fab.

Meant to aask the other day if he'd missed any. Great stat. Took some great eys on the keeper til last second penalties last season and a couple of nice ones for Almeria on highlights, but obviously they wouldn't show a missed one on a highlight.

So someone else to help compete with Fabinho (and Milner if on), also potential Salah replacement
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,046
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30208 on: Today at 12:15:20 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:01:05 pm
If you have to find someone on loan, perhaps.

How likely is it that you can find a player available for loan that has the attributes you desire and the quality needed to play in 1 of the current 3 best teams in World football?

Id like us to get a midfielder. The pursuit of Tchouameni almost confirms that the club does too. What we also know is that the club will only go after players they really want. Sometimes thatll be 1 specific player (Alisson, VvD). Other times theyll be going for 1 player out of a small pool of identified targets (Salah, Mane as examples). What we dont know is whether Tchouameni was a unicorn type player wed identified or was one from a small pool of midfield targets.

What we do know is that the club are happy to wait to get the right target, at the right price. The biggest example of that is Konate. Not buying a centre back for +15M in January 21 but waiting for Konate and his release clause in the summer was the prime recent example that the club/Klopp will put long term gain over short term pain. Virgil, playing Milner at left back for a season, theres other example if you go back further.

Im sure the club want a midfielder. But it needs to be the right player, at the right price. Thats why I wouldnt want to guess either way if well sign a CM this summer or not.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,949
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30209 on: Today at 12:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:10:47 pm
I highly doubt we'll stop after Nunez. Given that he's our 'replacement' for Mane, that would suggest we had no plans to strengthen the squad this summer. Carvalho and Ramsay will be decent squad options and have a handful of appearances, but I'm pretty sure we will make another signing.

Diaz was a planned summer signing don't forget. That's not to say we won't sign another, but four players in one window while losing one regular is normal for us.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,544
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30210 on: Today at 12:17:07 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:04:24 am
Matheus Nunes' price tag is between 40-45m.

https://www.abola.pt/nnh/2022-06-07/derbi-de-manchester-por-matheus-nunes-o-preco-definido-pelos-leoes/944454
I'd pull the trigger on that. Not a huge fee in this day and age and outgoings would most likely cover the cost.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,947
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30211 on: Today at 12:20:40 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:48:25 am
It was very positive indeed - he seems to be a real 'all rounder' decathlete type specimen. Faster than Salah, strength like Div or Torres (and aggressive in using it), stamina and lactate testing numbers like Milner. The only question mark is how he develops in the build up side of things really, although as Mr D outlined yesterday, Mane gave the ball away more last season than Nunez did.

Seems mad to imagine he could be a top fiver in endurance as claimed, in the lactate tests. Would absolutely love if it turns out to be true, but just doesn't sound right in a squad with Milner, Robertson, Mo, Sadio - as I write this I realise I don't have a fifth potential person. Maybe Hendo. Probably missing someone!
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,825
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30212 on: Today at 12:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:10:47 pm
I highly doubt we'll stop after Nunez. Given that he's our 'replacement' for Mane, that would suggest we had no plans to strengthen the squad this summer. Carvalho and Ramsay will be decent squad options and have a handful of appearances, but I'm pretty sure we will make another signing.

Diaz was a planned summer signing that was brought forward to January.  So, we did have plans to strengthen in the summer.  Also, Carvalho and Ramsey would also be strengthening the side even though they are relatively cheap buys. 
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,694
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30213 on: Today at 12:24:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:04:24 am
Matheus Nunes' price tag is between 40-45m.

https://www.abola.pt/nnh/2022-06-07/derbi-de-manchester-por-matheus-nunes-o-preco-definido-pelos-leoes/944454

Wasn't he close to joining Everton last summer? I seem to remember they were going to sign a young Sporting midfielder but it fell through. Might have been him.

Certainly a lot of exciting players in Portugal right now.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,760
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30214 on: Today at 12:34:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:03:20 pm
Is Marko Grujic not returning from loan? He's the future.

Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,862
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30215 on: Today at 12:41:56 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:10:47 pm
Announce Jobe, loan him back to Birmingham for another season to get Championship experience, then give him a loan to Dortmund the year after before he comes back here and bosses it.

Oh, and announce Jude for next summer.

Seriously though, is anybody familiar with Jobe? I have no idea about him, is he a midfielder like his brother or a forward/defender?

From what I've watched of Jobe he's a very languid player; almost asleep on the football in how relaxed he seems to play the game. He's got a frame that he needs to grow into which is normal but he's got great close control and a lovely eye for a pass.

Of course he's not 17 until September I believe, so very very young still. But a lot of potential there.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,345
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30216 on: Today at 12:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:41:56 pm
From what I've watched of Jobe he's a very languid player; almost asleep on the football in how relaxed he seems to play the game. He's got a frame that he needs to grow into which is normal but he's got great close control and a lovely eye for a pass.

Of course he's not 17 until September I believe, so very very young still. But a lot of potential there.

Yeah I thought the same after some customary YouTube scouting.  Doesn't look to have any urgency in his game, which might be at odds with how Klopp likes things to go, but there's definitely talent there.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,862
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30217 on: Today at 12:46:09 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:44:49 pm
Yeah I thought the same after some customary YouTube scouting.  Doesn't look to have any urgency in his game, which might be at odds with how Klopp likes things to go, but there's definitely talent there.

Zidane had a similar style, so obviously we're signing the next Zidane. Sorted :D
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30218 on: Today at 12:47:11 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:05:02 pm
United being linked to Vitinha today. Record Portugal say he has a 40m release clause and a prem side are going to activate it.

Wonder if we go for him, there were some tentative links a few weeks ago

I like him, him or Vieira would be great buys for us I think.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,731
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30219 on: Today at 12:49:52 pm »
Can't remember seeing much of Vitinha at Wolves. Wasn't their option to buy almost half of what's being quoted now?

Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30220 on: Today at 12:55:16 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:10:48 pm
Who is Dinesh and how reliable is he?

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,689
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30221 on: Today at 12:55:30 pm »
I attended a jubilee street party and found out that one of my neighbours' son who was there is a coach for the Birmingham U-18's. I totally forgot to ask him if Jobe Bellingham is any good.

Maybe in 10 years time when we have another jubilee party Ill find out and report back.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:09:51 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30222 on: Today at 01:06:09 pm »
Why aren't we for Bissouma is it because of his attitude or something ? £25 mill for him seems like a steal
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30223 on: Today at 01:06:13 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:24:14 pm
Wasn't he close to joining Everton last summer? I seem to remember they were going to sign a young Sporting midfielder but it fell through. Might have been him.

Certainly a lot of exciting players in Portugal right now.
Not sure but they were definitely in for Díaz last season.
Logged

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30224 on: Today at 01:08:32 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:06:09 pm
Why aren't we for Bissouma is it because of his attitude or something ? £25 mill for him seems like a steal

Legal difficulties more likely. If what he is accused of is true then its much much worse than a bad attitude.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,345
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30225 on: Today at 01:08:37 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:06:09 pm
Why aren't we for Bissouma is it because of his attitude or something ? £25 mill for him seems like a steal

Was arrested in a nightclub a while back but no one seems to know how that ended.  Also has a couple of fines for speeding, seems like a bit of a twat.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30226 on: Today at 01:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:41:56 pm
From what I've watched of Jobe he's a very languid player; almost asleep on the football in how relaxed he seems to play the game. He's got a frame that he needs to grow into which is normal but he's got great close control and a lovely eye for a pass.

Of course he's not 17 until September I believe, so very very young still. But a lot of potential there.
Agreed. He never rushes, always waits for the right moment, shows a lot of patience.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30227 on: Today at 01:09:01 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:06:09 pm
Why aren't we for Bissouma is it because of his attitude or something ? £25 mill for him seems like a steal

I think Spurs have taken advantage/risk of the fact there's a sexual assault accusation against him hence the reduced price.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,696
  • JFT97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30228 on: Today at 01:12:03 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:06:09 pm
Why aren't we for Bissouma is it because of his attitude or something ? £25 mill for him seems like a steal

You have to assume that we have other/better targets. Plus Im not sure his off field antics are something that we would want.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30229 on: Today at 01:13:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:55:30 pm
I attended a jubilee street party and found out that one of my neighbours' son who was there is a coach for the Birmingham U-18's. I totally forgot to ask him if Jobe Bellingham is any good.

Maybe in 10 years time when we have another jubilee party Ill find out and report back.

The Queen will be 106. Good luck with that party.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,443
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30230 on: Today at 01:17:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:55:30 pm
I attended a jubilee street party and found out that one of my neighbours' son who was there is a coach for the Birmingham U-18's. I totally forgot to ask him if Jobe Bellingham is any good.

Maybe in 10 years time when we have another jubilee party Ill find out and report back.

Or maybe when Charlie finally ascends to the throne, which could at any time.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,123
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30231 on: Today at 01:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 01:13:39 pm
The Queen will be 106. Good luck with that party.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,382
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30232 on: Today at 01:20:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:55:30 pm
I attended a jubilee street party and found out that one of my neighbours' son who was there is a coach for the Birmingham U-18's. I totally forgot to ask him if Jobe Bellingham is any good.

Maybe in 10 years time when we have another jubilee party Ill find out and report back.

I remember once I went to Morrisons and nearly bought a loaf of bread. Anyway next time I go I will definitely buy a loaf.

Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,989
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30233 on: Today at 01:20:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:55:30 pm
I attended a jubilee street party and found out that one of my neighbours' son who was there is a coach for the Birmingham U-18's. I totally forgot to ask him if Jobe Bellingham is any good.

Maybe in 10 years time when we have another jubilee party Ill find out and report back.
What comes after platinum?
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30234 on: Today at 01:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:47:11 pm
I like him, him or Vieira would be great buys for us I think.

Both are tiny though,you'd think they offer different things than the ones we've been reliably linked with,Tchouameni and Sangare.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30235 on: Today at 01:21:38 pm »
didnt know Julian ward has connections in portugal from listening to the AI podcast. kind of a familiar with the market hence the diaz and soon darwin transfer

kind of hilarious that benfica guys were sure that he will end up at man u when we swooped in. similar to the diaz to spurs deal.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,123
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30236 on: Today at 01:24:57 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 01:20:46 pm
What comes after platinum?


Well 75 is 'diamond'

You'd normally view a diamond (75) anniversary higher than a platinum (70), but I expect they're fearful of her reaching 75 years (or, even if she does, she's going be even less mobile)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,033
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30237 on: Today at 01:28:01 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:19:19 am
BTW on the AI podcast, Simon Brundish relayed scuttlebutt from the Benfica coaches on the data from his training, as he has a contact there. Ooft. 12 minutes in on the podcast or thereabouts.

I'll take a rapid Batistuta. A great listen and his thoughts on Nunez's previous injuries is encouraging
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30238 on: Today at 01:31:07 pm »
the physical stats seems incredible.
Nunez should add a new dimension to our pressing with the pace & strength he has and the ability to run in behind.
He could be a huge benefit vs City in particular
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,716
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30239 on: Today at 01:36:21 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:03:20 pm
Is Marko Grujic not returning from loan? He's the future.

Hes in the queue behind Alou Diarra. Hes got first dibs to nail down a place.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 751 752 753 754 755 [756] 757   Go Up
« previous next »
 