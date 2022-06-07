If you have to find someone on loan, perhaps.



How likely is it that you can find a player available for loan that has the attributes you desire and the quality needed to play in 1 of the current 3 best teams in World football?Id like us to get a midfielder. The pursuit of Tchouameni almost confirms that the club does too. What we also know is that the club will only go after players they really want. Sometimes thatll be 1 specific player (Alisson, VvD). Other times theyll be going for 1 player out of a small pool of identified targets (Salah, Mane as examples). What we dont know is whether Tchouameni was a unicorn type player wed identified or was one from a small pool of midfield targets.What we do know is that the club are happy to wait to get the right target, at the right price. The biggest example of that is Konate. Not buying a centre back for +15M in January 21 but waiting for Konate and his release clause in the summer was the prime recent example that the club/Klopp will put long term gain over short term pain. Virgil, playing Milner at left back for a season, theres other example if you go back further.Im sure the club want a midfielder. But it needs to be the right player, at the right price. Thats why I wouldnt want to guess either way if well sign a CM this summer or not.