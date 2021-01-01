And Carvalho and Morton (for the domestic cup games).



Neil Atkinson on TAW made a good point about domestic cups and next seasons schedule.Pre- Xmas there is only 2 league cup games. One just before the break for the World Cup and the 1st game back before PL starts again on Boxing Day. Very likely well play a strong XI in the game before Boxing Day as a sort of pseudo pre season friendly after a 6 week break. To make sure we have that game we might go strong in the 1st league cup game.The thing that is very different with next seasons schedule is the pre-Xmas schedule. Lots of games and it is virtually all PL and CL. Theres very little opportunity to get game time if you are way down in the squad pecking order. You almost want 20-21 players who you think are worthy of starting PL or CL games. Players like Carvalho and Elliott, if in that pool of 20-21, might play a lot more than some people think. Whether thats starting more often for rotation purposes or getting off the bench more due to 5 subs.The schedule next season is so different to normal that I think squad size, depth may need to be thought of slightly differently. The introduction of 5 subs also changes things. I think our squad from this season would be 1 or 2 players too big for the pre-Xmas schedule next season. Think well need a tight knit 20 or 21 who share the games between them. Might be different after Xmas so Jan window could be interesting. Though a lot of that may depend on how far players progress in World Cup