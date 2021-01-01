« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1390373 times)

Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30120 on: Today at 08:18:24 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:56:00 am
Well they should still make an effort to make him want Liverpool.
Correct. I would expect that.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30121 on: Today at 08:25:56 am »
I think if we have a chance to sign Gavi we will but other than that I think we'll hold on to our money and see what develops.
Offline Samio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30122 on: Today at 09:03:20 am »
God, I hope Darwin is robust enough...

28 league apps last season from 34 available. He started 24 games and was brought off 14 times - lasting the 90mins only 10 times.

29 league apps the season before from 34 available. He started 19 games and was brought off 9 times - lasting the 90mins only 10 times.
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30123 on: Today at 09:04:54 am »
Bissouma to spurs for £25m.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30124 on: Today at 09:05:01 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 09:03:20 am
God, I hope Darwin is robust enough...

28 league apps last season from 34 available. He started 24 games and was brought off 14 times - lasting the 90mins only 10 times.

29 league apps the season before from 34 available. He started 19 games and was brought off 9 times - lasting the 90mins only 10 times.

This, the climate and that youtube compilation. Great fucking start Julian.
Offline blamski

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30125 on: Today at 09:06:49 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:55:03 am
"It is likely that a midfielder will be targeted next summer."


Could be the case. Then again this might be just him presuming. We'll see.

To be honest, some of our midfielders are targeted after every game
Offline Samio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30126 on: Today at 09:07:19 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:05:01 am
This, the climate and that youtube compilation. Great fucking start Julian.

:D I'm sure we'll be looking to manage his minutes so he's not in the 'red zone' and at risk of being injured, mind...
Online 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30127 on: Today at 09:08:04 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 09:03:20 am
God, I hope Darwin is robust enough...

28 league apps last season from 34 available. He started 24 games and was brought off 14 times - lasting the 90mins only 10 times.

29 league apps the season before from 34 available. He started 19 games and was brought off 9 times - lasting the 90mins only 10 times.
Strikers are often brought off towards the end of a game when the result's not in doubt, and in weak leagues they can get away with resting a player altogether the weekend before a CL game. Nothing to worry about.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30128 on: Today at 09:08:19 am »
I would think a midfielder will be dependant on sales possibly.

I cant see us selling Ox & getting no one else in
Offline -Willo-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30129 on: Today at 09:11:54 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 09:03:20 am
God, I hope Darwin is robust enough...

28 league apps last season from 34 available. He started 24 games and was brought off 14 times - lasting the 90mins only 10 times.

29 league apps the season before from 34 available. He started 19 games and was brought off 9 times - lasting the 90mins only 10 times.

How many of them games were they up by about 3 with a CL game a few days after though, I'm sure the big teams in shite leagues bring their star players off quite a lot in fairness, as loads of the games are over after 60
Offline Samio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30130 on: Today at 09:15:10 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:11:54 am
How many of them games were they up by about 3 with a CL game a few days after though, I'm sure the big teams in shite leagues bring their star players off quite a lot in fairness, as loads of the games are over after 60

To be fair. I wouldn't assume that many.

Considering their finishing GD was +48 from 24 games. And they finished 3rd, 17 points from top.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30131 on: Today at 09:19:18 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 09:03:20 am
God, I hope Darwin is robust enough...

28 league apps last season from 34 available. He started 24 games and was brought off 14 times - lasting the 90mins only 10 times.

29 league apps the season before from 34 available. He started 19 games and was brought off 9 times - lasting the 90mins only 10 times.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30132 on: Today at 09:24:44 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 09:15:10 am
To be fair. I wouldn't assume that many.

Considering their finishing GD was +48 from 24 games. And they finished 3rd, 17 points from top.

He missed the first two games through injury, one through suspension and one through national team call up. And then a few of the games where he was subbed off early or didnt start were around the CL. Other ones were where they were beasting their opponents, they were very feast or famine last season.
Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30133 on: Today at 09:30:48 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:59:21 am
And Carvalho and Morton (for the domestic cup games).

Neil Atkinson on TAW made a good point about domestic cups and next seasons schedule.

Pre- Xmas there is only 2 league cup games. One just before the break for the World Cup and the 1st game back before PL starts again on Boxing Day. Very likely well play a strong XI in the game before Boxing Day as a sort of pseudo pre season friendly after a 6 week break. To make sure we have that game we might go strong in the 1st league cup game.

The thing that is very different with next seasons schedule is the pre-Xmas schedule. Lots of games and it is virtually all PL and CL. Theres very little opportunity to get game time if you are way down in the squad pecking order. You almost want 20-21 players who you think are worthy of starting PL or CL games. Players like Carvalho and Elliott, if in that pool of 20-21, might play a lot more than some people think. Whether thats starting more often for rotation purposes or getting off the bench more due to 5 subs.

The schedule next season is so different to normal that I think squad size, depth may need to be thought of slightly differently. The introduction of 5 subs also changes things. I think our squad from this season would be 1 or 2 players too big for the pre-Xmas schedule next season. Think well need a tight knit 20 or 21 who share the games between them. Might be different after Xmas so Jan window could be interesting. Though a lot of that may depend on how far players progress in World Cup
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30134 on: Today at 09:40:12 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 09:03:20 am
God, I hope Darwin is robust enough...

28 league apps last season from 34 available. He started 24 games and was brought off 14 times - lasting the 90mins only 10 times.

29 league apps the season before from 34 available. He started 19 games and was brought off 9 times - lasting the 90mins only 10 times.

Just makes his goal scoring stats seem all the more impressive doesn't it!
Online Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30135 on: Today at 09:41:33 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:56:54 am
Choosing to not believe Joycey on this occasion. It's definitely a smokescreen this time.

Its also not really telling you anything that you didnt already know.

Is it likely well sign a midfielder next summer? Well yeah, because at the very least Milner will be leaving and Id wager theres a reasonably decent chance that one of Keita or Jones could be joining him, obviously I hope that isnt the case but both have a big season ahead of them if theyre to be a part of this squad long term.

Hes obviously eluding to us not signing a midfielder this summer but he isnt stating that we wont, hes also only saying its likely anyway which means little in the context of transfers.

If the right player is available this summer well sign him, as we tried to with Tchouameni, if he isnt then well wait until January or next summer.
Offline Golyo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30136 on: Today at 09:45:41 am »
Football is changing, and we'll have 5 subs in every match from the next season on. I think it is going to change the game a little, and help with injuries.
Offline plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30137 on: Today at 09:45:50 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 12:28:59 am
Weather and climate is something I'm actually good at ;D

15 degrees on average, with the old 1981-2010 normals so you can be fairly certain January is at 15.5°C for daily high temperature for 2001-2020 :wave It's quite rainy but definitely rather warm. It's a full three degrees warmer than Rome and two degrees warmer than Marseille and Naples for example. Equal to Barcelona and five degrees above the inland Madrid.

https://www.ipma.pt/en/oclima/normais.clima/1981-2010/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lisbon#Climate

Just going by my own experience, and people living over there :)

"the winters are cold, wet, windy, and partly cloudy" with temperatures of anything between 5-10 during for example January is common. And you also have to remember that living on the atlantic coast just by the sea feels different with similar temperatures somewhere inland.
https://weatherspark.com/y/32022/Average-Weather-in-Lisbon-Portugal-Year-Round
Online Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30138 on: Today at 09:50:26 am »
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30139 on: Today at 09:55:05 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:30:48 am
Neil Atkinson on TAW made a good point about domestic cups and next seasons schedule.

Pre- Xmas there is only 2 league cup games. One just before the break for the World Cup and the 1st game back before PL starts again on Boxing Day. Very likely well play a strong XI in the game before Boxing Day as a sort of pseudo pre season friendly after a 6 week break. To make sure we have that game we might go strong in the 1st league cup game.

The thing that is very different with next seasons schedule is the pre-Xmas schedule. Lots of games and it is virtually all PL and CL. Theres very little opportunity to get game time if you are way down in the squad pecking order. You almost want 20-21 players who you think are worthy of starting PL or CL games. Players like Carvalho and Elliott, if in that pool of 20-21, might play a lot more than some people think. Whether thats starting more often for rotation purposes or getting off the bench more due to 5 subs.

The schedule next season is so different to normal that I think squad size, depth may need to be thought of slightly differently. The introduction of 5 subs also changes things. I think our squad from this season would be 1 or 2 players too big for the pre-Xmas schedule next season. Think well need a tight knit 20 or 21 who share the games between them. Might be different after Xmas so Jan window could be interesting. Though a lot of that may depend on how far players progress in World Cup
Best time to Play them with 5 subs though. It get the younger player valuable experience in those comps wo the pressure of run in games. Elliott was starting games before his injury. The 5 subs should help. Also possibly the draw in Champions league can help too. Also keeps everybody fresher for the run in.
Im more leaning talking Jones, Elliott, Carvalho more the latter two as Jones has 74 Appearances for Liverpool including all types of games.
Good chances for them to earn game time in games in the second half of the season.
All the games matter equally in the league but coaches are more likely to go the trusted player more in the 2nd half of season and run in. Proving yourself in training and games early is a way to get those.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30140 on: Today at 09:56:22 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 09:03:20 am
God, I hope Darwin is robust enough...

28 league apps last season from 34 available. He started 24 games and was brought off 14 times - lasting the 90mins only 10 times.

29 league apps the season before from 34 available. He started 19 games and was brought off 9 times - lasting the 90mins only 10 times.
I'm Sure the staff has his full medical records and knows what it is.
Also with 5 subs It good not play all the minutes when your clearly in a winning position, take them off get other player some run etc.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30141 on: Today at 10:04:07 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:30:48 am
Neil Atkinson on TAW made a good point about domestic cups and next seasons schedule.

Pre- Xmas there is only 2 league cup games. One just before the break for the World Cup and the 1st game back before PL starts again on Boxing Day. Very likely well play a strong XI in the game before Boxing Day as a sort of pseudo pre season friendly after a 6 week break. To make sure we have that game we might go strong in the 1st league cup game.

The thing that is very different with next seasons schedule is the pre-Xmas schedule. Lots of games and it is virtually all PL and CL. Theres very little opportunity to get game time if you are way down in the squad pecking order. You almost want 20-21 players who you think are worthy of starting PL or CL games. Players like Carvalho and Elliott, if in that pool of 20-21, might play a lot more than some people think. Whether thats starting more often for rotation purposes or getting off the bench more due to 5 subs.

The schedule next season is so different to normal that I think squad size, depth may need to be thought of slightly differently. The introduction of 5 subs also changes things. I think our squad from this season would be 1 or 2 players too big for the pre-Xmas schedule next season. Think well need a tight knit 20 or 21 who share the games between them. Might be different after Xmas so Jan window could be interesting. Though a lot of that may depend on how far players progress in World Cup
Jurgen has rotated quite heavily in the CL for the past 2 seasons, and will probably do again. Think we will still need numbers because injuries are more likely with this schedule and we just don't know what condition players will come back from the world cup in.

Think sales will be purely on allowing players who want regular football / more money to move on rather than pushing anyone out.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30142 on: Today at 10:07:19 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:50:26 am
Nunez getting his photo taken outside Melwood there;

https://twitter.com/theanfieldwrap/status/1536631275762720768?s=21&t=O4vouyWFYfdVdjOzRvmLKA
Might be waiting a while for his medical if he's at Melwood
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30143 on: Today at 10:07:20 am »
Dan K's comparison from the AI Under Pressure podcast of the signings two years before they signed for LFC (same as they did for Diaz).



Free podcast is here - it's excellent. https://twitter.com/AIUnderPressure/status/1536621091615125504

(Particular highlight for me was the anecdotal chat from a Benfica coach saying he was 'A rapid Batistuta'.)
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30144 on: Today at 10:07:38 am »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 09:45:41 am
Football is changing, and we'll have 5 subs in every match from the next season on. I think it is going to change the game a little, and help with injuries.

Think it changes football radically but that itll take a while for managers / coaches to properly adjust and it may even be the next generation of coaches that does
A lot of behavior with subs is conventional and a lot of those conventions will be wrong with 5
Online Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30145 on: Today at 10:07:52 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:07:19 am
Might be waiting a while for his medical if he's at Melwood

 ;D

Old habits die hard and that.
Online stewy17

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30146 on: Today at 10:12:09 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:50:26 am
Nunez getting his photo taken outside Melwood there;

https://twitter.com/theanfieldwrap/status/1536631275762720768?s=21&t=O4vouyWFYfdVdjOzRvmLKA

Was really hoping the snide man bun would be gone before he signed. Sad.
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30147 on: Today at 10:15:14 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:12:09 am
Was really hoping the snide man bun would be gone before he signed. Sad.

Dont worry, Harvey will have a word during pre-season :P
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30148 on: Today at 10:16:40 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:12:09 am
Was really hoping the snide man bun would be gone before he signed. Sad.

I think Klopp set his stall out when he allowed Harvey Elliott to have that hairdo. Also Van Dijk has one of those as well.
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30149 on: Today at 10:19:21 am »
Online Fabulous_aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30150 on: Today at 10:23:40 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:12:09 am
Was really hoping the snide man bun would be gone before he signed. Sad.
I love a player with long hair me. Well, except for when Kewell had two ponytails. That was just silly.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30151 on: Today at 10:27:34 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:19:21 am
FfS is the daft twat lost already?

At least he's not gone into a school
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30152 on: Today at 10:27:53 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:12:09 am
Was really hoping the snide man bun would be gone before he signed. Sad.

Awful isn't it. The whole Women's team have that hairstyle too. Shocking.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30153 on: Today at 10:28:44 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 10:23:40 am
I love a player with long hair me. Well, except for when Kewell had two ponytails. That was just silly.

And Harvey's atrocious haircut when he first joined us.
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30154 on: Today at 10:36:34 am »
Not signing a midfielder would be really odd. It's basically the only way to improve our 'first' 11. The only reason that'd make sense to me is we're confident of landing bellingham next summer and don't want to spend the money it'll take on someone else this summer.
Online Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30155 on: Today at 10:37:03 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:28:44 am
And Harvey's atrocious haircut when he first joined us.
Is it better now? :o
Offline -Willo-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30156 on: Today at 10:38:33 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:36:34 am
Not signing a midfielder would be really odd. It's basically the only way to improve our 'first' 11.

We would've signed Tchouemani if Mbappe didn't ditch Madrid last min in fairness.

Maybe all our eggs where on him and now its 2nd choice again like Jota, Salah etc...

If it is, then I'd imagine thats Bellingham, and Dortmund won't sell him when theyve just sold Haaland surely?

It is frustrating as it feels like we are always waiting a while for the signings, but I can see logic behind it at the same time.
