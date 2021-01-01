I do think a CM will come in, I'd be fairly sure of it to be honest.



Nunez fee pretty much covered by outgoings in:



Taki £17m (reported)

Ox £10m (Reported)

Mane £35m (Reported)

Wilson and Grujic funds too, cant remember the sale prices of these two so I am guessing £20m



So in thats £80m or so, Nunez covered.



Add additional funds from wages of those released in region of £10m or so leaves our kitty still pretty strong you would have to believe and covers Ramsey and Carvalho or so.



Ramsey £5-10m (Reported)

Carvalho £7m (Reported)

Nunes £74m (Reported)



So at a guess £90m in sales of players £ 90m in purchases of players.



The CM is going to be very interesting and it is been very quite bar Gavi and Nunes pretty much. Bellingham whispers and thats about it, the one to watch this.

