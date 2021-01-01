Nice article. I think it's a bit weird that Nunez is compared with Mane, because the player he really is replacing is Firmino. Mane was replaced by Diaz and Jota.
It will be interesting to see how it will pan out. Firmino is a very different 9, almost the opposite of Nunez, with extremely good first touch and passing, but relatively poor scoring. I think a more traditional 9 like Nunez could give us some tactical challenges. With Firmino we have played something close to a 442 diamond. I think we struggled in buildup without Firmino, especially when Jota played centrally, because Firmino spent so much time helping out in midfield. Nunez doesn't seem to be that type, although his pressing is good.
But players like Firmino don't come around often.
I think Nunez is Salah role wise replacement a year early but him and Salah can play together.
Salah generally been the 9 in the system even though he on the right. This just move 9 more central post Salah and look for a creative inside forward/10 type to help replace Salah.
Jota/Nunez are probably better as central 9 type, Jota can play everywhere though. 2nd half vs Nottingham forest in the FA cup JOta was central 9, Firmino 10, Elliott 7, OX 11, Keita 8 fabinho 6. Thiago subbed Keita, Henderson replace fabinho, Taki played 7 replacing Elliott and Diaz was at 11 replacing Ox when they subs happened. b
It was a clear change at HT though, Ox/Elliott on the same side was an odd balance in the first half