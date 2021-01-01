« previous next »
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:22:33 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:26:55 pm
Florian Plettenberg@Plettigoal
(1/2) News #Mané: Been told that his transfer to #FCBayern will work out! But not in the next hours or 2-3 days. There are still a few steps to go. Negotiations about the transfer fee ongoing. Solution expected: 30-40m fix + bonus!
@SkySports
#LFC

We'll accept the transfer, just won't be bullied by Bayern over the fee. Their last offer was an insult. You'd let the player go on a free before accepting something like that. It was Arsenal and Suarez-esque with the extra 1 pound.

Not like they're skint either. They're a cash rich club and he's their main target.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:28:18 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:22:33 pm
We'll accept the transfer, just won't be bullied by Bayern over the fee. Their last offer was an insult. You'd let the player go on a free before accepting something like that. It was Arsenal and Suarez-esque with the extra 1 pound.

Not like they're skint either. They're a cash rich club and he's their main target.

They are used to dominating the German transfer market, so they expect the same in Europe. We absolutely don't need to sell Mane under our valuation, and we'll be percectly happy to wait until September 1st to get our valuation, or even keep him for another season ...
ademuzzy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:29:34 pm
Still in a bit of shock he wants to leave to be honest. Hes been my favourite player for a while now.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:47:47 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 06:14:40 pm
He dives like Suarez, so that's a good start!

That's exactly what I want to hear *chefs kiss*

I've got a feeling people are going to fucking hate him. Mainly because he's going to be great for us IMO. But also because he might be a bit of a bastard.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:58:42 pm
seen some twitter links to Matheus Nunes of Sporting

Probably false but seems a talent
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:03:32 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:47:47 pm
That's exactly what I want to hear *chefs kiss*

I've got a feeling people are going to fucking hate him. Mainly because he's going to be great for us IMO. But also because he might be a bit of a bastard.

Absolutely hope he is...

Que Bastardo...

We can always use a bit more snide... :D
HARD AS HELL

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:11:53 pm
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:16:32 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:58:42 pm
seen some twitter links to Matheus Nunes of Sporting

Probably false but seems a talent

Not seen him but from what I've read he seems really good, sounds like he's got a crazy work rate, quick, is a great dribbler and good when pressed etc. Get him in. Now!!!
jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:17:36 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 06:05:23 pm
Dilks has written an article on Nunez and it's a nice read: https://dilksmused.substack.com/p/the-curious-case-of-darwin-nunez?utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=auto_share&s=w
Nice article. I think it's a bit weird that Nunez is compared with Mane, because the player he really is replacing is Firmino. Mane was replaced by Diaz and Jota.

It will be interesting to see how it will pan out. Firmino is a very different 9, almost the opposite of Nunez, with extremely good first touch and passing, but relatively poor scoring. I think a more traditional 9 like Nunez could give us some tactical challenges. With Firmino we have played something close to a 442 diamond. I think we struggled in buildup without Firmino, especially when Jota played centrally, because Firmino spent so much time helping out in midfield. Nunez doesn't seem to be that type, although his pressing is good.

But players like Firmino don't come around often.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:18:47 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:58:42 pm
seen some twitter links to Matheus Nunes of Sporting

Probably false but seems a talent

I think it's official, Mac Red works for the club.

Always liked you Mac and never ever thought you were weird.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:25:52 pm
Man, we're really testing his knee out.  ;D

Quote
Darwin Nunez will complete his medical on Tuesday. The player was in England on Monday to undergo the first part of his medical, with the main chunk of the procedure taking place on Tuesday. [@IanDoyleSport]
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:28:05 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:17:36 pm
Nice article. I think it's a bit weird that Nunez is compared with Mane, because the player he really is replacing is Firmino. Mane was replaced by Diaz and Jota.

It will be interesting to see how it will pan out. Firmino is a very different 9, almost the opposite of Nunez, with extremely good first touch and passing, but relatively poor scoring. I think a more traditional 9 like Nunez could give us some tactical challenges. With Firmino we have played something close to a 442 diamond. I think we struggled in buildup without Firmino, especially when Jota played centrally, because Firmino spent so much time helping out in midfield. Nunez doesn't seem to be that type, although his pressing is good.

But players like Firmino don't come around often.
I think Nunez is Salah role wise replacement a year early but him and Salah can play together.
Salah generally been the 9 in the system even though he on the right. This just move 9 more central post Salah and look for a creative inside forward/10 type to help replace Salah.
Jota/Nunez are probably better as central 9 type, Jota can play everywhere though. 2nd half vs Nottingham forest in the FA cup JOta was central 9, Firmino 10, Elliott 7, OX 11, Keita 8 fabinho 6. Thiago subbed Keita, Henderson replace fabinho, Taki played 7 replacing Elliott and Diaz was at 11 replacing Ox when they subs happened. b
It was a clear change at HT though, Ox/Elliott on the same side was an odd balance in the first half
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:29:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:25:52 pm
Man, we're really testing his knee out.  ;D


First, we're going to put him in an Iron Maiden and then we'll put him on The Rack. That will push his knee to the limit.
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:29:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:25:52 pm
Man, we're really testing his knee out.  ;D

Ive seen one article that says it could even continue into Wednesday. Has Milner designed the new medical?

If theyre looking at his knee, maybe they need to look at any reaction to physical effort??

He did his ACL at 18, and he then had to have surgery again last May.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:31:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:25:52 pm
Man, we're really testing his knee out.  ;D
Bad news ..... Millie is gonna test his fitness. 

Edit crap too late.  :)
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:32:50 pm
I do think a CM will come in, I'd be fairly sure of it to be honest.

Nunez fee pretty much covered by outgoings in:

Taki £17m (reported)
Ox £10m (Reported)
Mane £35m (Reported)
Wilson and Grujic funds too, cant remember the sale prices of these two so I am guessing £20m

So in thats £80m or so, Nunez covered.

Add additional funds from wages of those released in region of £10m or so leaves our kitty still pretty strong you would have to believe and covers Ramsey and Carvalho or so.

Ramsey £5-10m (Reported)
Carvalho £7m (Reported)
Nunes £74m (Reported)

So at a guess £90m in sales of players £ 90m in purchases of players.

The CM is going to be very interesting and it is been very quite bar Gavi and Nunes pretty much. Bellingham whispers and thats about it, the one to watch this.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:33:22 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:29:18 pm
First, we're going to put him in an Iron Maiden and then we'll put him on The Rack. That will push his knee to the limit.

And finish with the Little Ease and Scolds Bridle.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:33:54 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:29:20 pm
Has Milner designed the new medical?

"Right that's lap 977 done, have a sip of your Ribena and complete the remaining 1023."
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:34:30 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:29:20 pm
Ive seen one article that says it could even continue into Wednesday. Has Milner designed the new medical?

If theyre looking at his knee, maybe they need to look at any reaction to physical effort??
It pays to be diligent when you're spending 100m £64m.
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:34:50 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:33:54 pm
"Right that's lap 977 done, have a sip of your Ribena and complete the remaining 1023."

And now we do them running backwards.
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:36:10 pm
Ive seen a fact checking article which shows Haaland has missed 32 more days, 4 more absences, 16 more games through injury.

It was in response to claims Nunez is more injury prone than Haaland.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:36:37 pm
 :lmao You Bastards!

His knee injury was at 18 though, so 4 years ago. I don't think he's had any serious injures since then. But it's good we're being cautious as this lad is potentially our record signing.
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:36:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:36:37 pm
:lmao You Bastards!

His knee injury was at 18 though, so 4 years ago. I don't think he's had any serious injures since then. But it's good we're being cautious as this lad is potentially our record signing.

Knee surgery last May.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:36:59 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:34:50 pm
And now we do them running backwards.
with that little Japanese guy on your shoulders.
Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:37:23 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:32:50 pm
I do think a CM will come in, I'd be fairly sure of it to be honest.

Nunez fee pretty much covered by outgoings in:

Taki £17m (reported)
Ox £10m (Reported)
Mane £35m (Reported)
Wilson and Grujic funds too, cant remember the sale prices of these two so I am guessing £20m

So in thats £80m or so, Nunez covered.

Add additional funds from wages of those released in region of £10m or so leaves our kitty still pretty strong you would have to believe and covers Ramsey and Carvalho or so.

Ramsey £5-10m (Reported)
Carvalho £7m (Reported)
Nunes £74m (Reported)

So at a guess £90m in sales of players £ 90m in purchases of players.

The CM is going to be very interesting and it is been very quite bar Gavi and Nunes pretty much. Bellingham whispers and thats about it, the one to watch this.

I believe Wilson's transfer was a season long loan + obligation to buy for around £12 million while we sold Grujic last summer for around £10 million, so can't count Grujic's sale for the net spend boys this time around.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:38:52 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:36:57 pm
Knee surgery last May.

I stand corrected then mate. Good to see we're being cautious then.

He's been clocked at the second top speed in the Champions League this season, so it's not affected him.
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:40:10 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:36:59 pm
with that little Japanese guy on your shoulders.

Ive read people claiming Milner will retire once he doesnt win the lactic threshold test. But has anyone played professional football in their 80s before?
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:41:38 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 08:37:23 pm
I believe Wilson's transfer was a season long loan + obligation to buy for around £12 million while we sold Grujic last summer for around £10 million, so can't count Grujic's sale for the net spend boys this time around.

AFAIK Grujic money only coming this Summer, Wilson staying with Fulham.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:43:01 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 08:37:23 pm
I believe Wilson's transfer was a season long loan + obligation to buy for around £12 million while we sold Grujic last summer for around £10 million, so can't count Grujic's sale for the net spend boys this time around.

Nope, Grujic was a 1 million loan with a 9 million obligation to buy this July 1st ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/marko-grujic/profil/spieler/222813
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:44:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:38:52 pm
I stand corrected then mate. Good to see we're being cautious then.

He's been clocked at the second top speed in the Champions League this season, so it's not affected him.

Not sure what the injury was but his huge improvement has happened since that surgery.  Maybe he had a problem remaining from his injury at 18.

The club obviously arent going to leave anything to chance. 
Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:46:26 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:41:38 pm
AFAIK Grujic money only coming this Summer, Wilson staying with Fulham.

Excellent news then for the net spend boys, with the money flowing in fast and free from Fulham and Porto.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:53:20 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:44:32 pm
Not sure what the injury was but his huge improvement has happened since that surgery.

And he wasn't even using magic inhalers at Benfica. Imagine how good he'll be here.
