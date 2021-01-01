I don't understand how its fortune. We have 5 top quality attackers now, we are and have put plans in place to ensure an injury to a player doesn't damage us too much. We also have an attacking midfielder in Carvalho who put up really good goal scoring numbers and getting into good goal scoring opportunities.



Surely City run a risk of the goals in midfield drying up and relying completely on Haaland?



Good lord



Dare I ask who you're classing as a midfielder for Man City....?



It's pretty simple. Saying we have 5 top quality attackers now does not change the fact that we have had 3 players who have actually produced much in terms of goal returns for Liverpool, Mane, Salah and Jota, and one will be gone. We are assuming goal returns from Diaz and Nunez to make up the difference.Sure City's midfield goals could dry up. That's like saying Salah could have a bad season and only score a dozen goals. It could happen. Most of their midfield have a history of actually producing good goal or assist returns. Some had bigger goal returns than usual last season, but their goal contribution output from midfield has been pretty consistent season upon season. Our midfield have no history of much goal contributions. That they will significantly outscore our midfield is pretty much a given unless they all get injured. And they still have multiple forwards with history of double digit goal returns, that's not going to dry up to where they would ever just be reliant on Haaland. Feel like we want to look at City through rose tinted glasses and just assume we are gonna make up this gap that clearly exists in terms of where goals will be generated. There is a HUGE reliance on Diaz and Nunez generating a lot of goal contributions, where City scored 96 goals without Haaland, and have not lost any significant contributor.Yes. De Bryune, B Silva, Gundogan, Rodri and Fernandinho. 40 goals. All played predominantly midfield.