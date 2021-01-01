« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 744 745 746 747 748 [749]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1380750 times)

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,865
  • Sound
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29920 on: Today at 05:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 05:07:11 pm
Good to see we are ensuring the competitiveness of the Portugese league is maintained by taking Nunez from Benfica and Diaz from Porto. Do Sporting have anyone decent and then we can really equalise things.


p.s. Assuming Nunez and Diaz speak Portugese from their time there we now have 8 people with the language in the squad.

They have another Nunes who looks a marvellous player
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29921 on: Today at 05:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:48:41 pm
100 million already passed off as fact and will be used to justify City buying more titles.

With all the sales (Mane, Ox, Minamino etc), we won't spend a penny. I actually think we'll make a profit this season.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,492
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29922 on: Today at 05:21:22 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 05:07:11 pm
Good to see we are ensuring the competitiveness of the Portugese league is maintained by taking Nunez from Benfica and Diaz from Porto. Do Sporting have anyone decent and then we can really equalise things.


p.s. Assuming Nunez and Diaz speak Portugese from their time there we now have 8 people with the language in the squad.

Goncalves would've been the one but we bought Carvalho.  :D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,090
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29923 on: Today at 05:22:20 pm »
Aberdeen want a deal worth up to £10M if they are to sell Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool this summer. The club are in talks over the right-back.

They want 5M up front and then 5M in add ons.  [SkySportsNews]
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,090
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29924 on: Today at 05:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 05:07:11 pm
Good to see we are ensuring the competitiveness of the Portugese league is maintained by taking Nunez from Benfica and Diaz from Porto. Do Sporting have anyone decent and then we can really equalise things.


p.s. Assuming Nunez and Diaz speak Portugese from their time there we now have 8 people with the language in the squad.

https://youtu.be/2mY4_-PuC_0
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,015
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29925 on: Today at 05:26:55 pm »
Florian Plettenberg@Plettigoal
(1/2) News #Mané: Been told that his transfer to #FCBayern will work out! But not in the next hours or 2-3 days. There are still a few steps to go. Negotiations about the transfer fee ongoing. Solution expected: 30-40m fix + bonus!
@SkySports
#LFC

Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,090
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29926 on: Today at 05:31:02 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:26:55 pm
Florian Plettenberg@Plettigoal
(1/2) News #Mané: Been told that his transfer to #FCBayern will work out! But not in the next hours or 2-3 days. There are still a few steps to go. Negotiations about the transfer fee ongoing. Solution expected: 30-40m fix + bonus!
@SkySports
#LFC

At this rate, PSG will step in and get him ...
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29927 on: Today at 05:38:59 pm »
Zidane apparently had Mane his #1 target while at Madrid

Expected to take over at PSG. Could see PSG come in for him. They need a forward with some pressing anyway
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,900
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29928 on: Today at 05:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:07:55 pm
Having spent all his life in either Uruguay, Almería and Lisbon all of which average 28-31°C in summer and 15°C or above in winter, hopefully the English autumn won't be too bad of a shock for the lad! That initial acclimatization is crucial for any player from a warm climate and who likely doesn't speak English.

Hopefully it won't be an issue. There are enough players in the squad who speak Spanish or Portuguese to help him out.
Remember Diaz? When he first flew over he just kept commenting on how cold it was.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,593
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29929 on: Today at 05:48:45 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:26:55 pm
Florian Plettenberg@Plettigoal
(1/2) News #Mané: Been told that his transfer to #FCBayern will work out! But not in the next hours or 2-3 days. There are still a few steps to go. Negotiations about the transfer fee ongoing. Solution expected: 30-40m fix + bonus!
@SkySports
#LFC



30-40m E upfront - nice range there.  ::)

Logged

Offline cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 953
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29930 on: Today at 05:52:36 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:07:55 pm
Having spent all his life in either Uruguay, Almería and Lisbon all of which average 28-31°C in summer and 15°C or above in winter, hopefully the English autumn won't be too bad of a shock for the lad! That initial acclimatization is crucial for any player from a warm climate and who likely doesn't speak English.

Hopefully it won't be an issue. There are enough players in the squad who speak Spanish or Portuguese to help him out.

Fuck. FUCK. Fucking hell!!!

Hope we bought him on the club credit card and can get a refund.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,626
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29931 on: Today at 05:53:01 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 03:24:01 pm
God, I loved that little terrier Suarez bloke.
Yep, loved him at the time and love him to this day. Pure footballing wonder
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,683
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29932 on: Today at 06:02:45 pm »
I hope Nunez is a bastard, an honest to god bastard. Less of the controversy that surrounded Suarez like but still a detestable prick for everyone else.

It's been far too long for my liking that we've had a Uruguayan bastard who scores loads of goals.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29933 on: Today at 06:05:23 pm »
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,359
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29934 on: Today at 06:07:01 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:38:59 pm
Zidane apparently had Mane his #1 target while at Madrid

Expected to take over at PSG. Could see PSG come in for him. They need a forward with some pressing anyway
Good, let them get into a bidding war. Whoever pays us the most can have him.
Logged

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,374
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29935 on: Today at 06:07:13 pm »
Sorry if it was covered but did anyone get the reason or logic behind the 5m after 10 games bonus payment for Nunez?
Logged
@paulair

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,397
  • Linudden.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29936 on: Today at 06:08:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:43:44 pm
Remember Diaz? When he first flew over he just kept commenting on how cold it was.

For José Antonio Reyes (RIP) his first words while landing in London were "hell, how cold it is" in Spanish. Some adapt, others don't. For Di María I don't think it was a weather problem considering Paris is quite chilly in winter so it's quite rare that this really messes players up though.

Quote from: cormorant on Today at 05:52:36 pm
Fuck. FUCK. Fucking hell!!!

Hope we bought him on the club credit card and can get a refund.

If I lived in one of the best climates in the world in Lisbon, you'd have to pay me top dollar to move to Liverpool is all I'm saying and I'm from Sweden which makes it even worse :D
« Last Edit: Today at 06:10:46 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29937 on: Today at 06:10:38 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:26:55 pm
Florian Plettenberg@Plettigoal
(1/2) News #Mané: Been told that his transfer to #FCBayern will work out! But not in the next hours or 2-3 days. There are still a few steps to go. Negotiations about the transfer fee ongoing. Solution expected: 30-40m fix + bonus!
@SkySports
#LFC



So somewhere between what Bayern have already offered and what weve requested? Insightful!
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29938 on: Today at 06:11:25 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 06:07:13 pm
Sorry if it was covered but did anyone get the reason or logic behind the 5m after 10 games bonus payment for Nunez?

We don't have to pay it immediately. Could have some benefit in terms of cash flow. Maybe its 5m less we have to borrow until we sell a player.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,159
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29939 on: Today at 06:13:08 pm »
As one or two others have noted we may have enough numbers for midfielders but that's assuming they're all equal and all able to play in any midfield position. That's just not true though in that we only have basically 4 midfielders that can actually win the ball in midfield and all 4 have question marks over their availability in the past and in going forward. If you're talking about using a double pivot next season there's no world where you're giving Jones, Elliot, Milner or Carvalho heavy minutes in one unless the game is already won or meaningless. In games that matter you're basically depending on 2 of Fabinho, Keita, Thiago and Hendo being available and the odds of that always being true aren't great.
Logged

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,340
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29940 on: Today at 06:14:40 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:02:45 pm
I hope Nunez is a bastard, an honest to god bastard. Less of the controversy that surrounded Suarez like but still a detestable prick for everyone else.

It's been far too long for my liking that we've had a Uruguayan bastard who scores loads of goals.

He dives like Suarez, so that's a good start!
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,117
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29941 on: Today at 06:15:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:43:44 pm
Remember Diaz? When he first flew over he just kept commenting on how cold it was.
January is the worst time for a player from a warm climate to come to England, right in the middle of winter. Makes his acclimatisation in the team even more staggering.

At least Nunez will have a few months of decent weather before winter sets in!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,397
  • Linudden.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29942 on: Today at 06:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:15:23 pm
January is the worst time for a player from a warm climate to come to England, right in the middle of winter. Makes his acclimatisation in the team even more staggering.

At least Nunez will have a few months of decent weather before winter sets in!

To be fair, Porto is much rainier than Liverpool, it's just that it more resembles October in northern England because of the lower latitude. Porto isn't even a subtropical climate by purely thermal standards, but will be soon due to global warming. Summers are cooled down quite a bit by the Atlantic so stays at 26/16 in spite of the sun and seasonal drought. Central Portugal is where the drier Sahara air takes charge and in the south of the country winters are still quite rainy but nowhere near the same to the deluges Porto get. Even so, Lisbon receives a lot more rain than London does.

Almería where Núñez used to play though is host to Europe's sole desert ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 06:28:31 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 953
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29943 on: Today at 06:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 06:08:18 pm
For José Antonio Reyes (RIP) his first words while landing in London were "hell, how cold it is" in Spanish. Some adapt, others don't. For Di María I don't think it was a weather problem considering Paris is quite chilly in winter so it's quite rare that this really messes players up though.

If I lived in one of the best climates in the world in Lisbon, you'd have to pay me top dollar to move to Liverpool is all I'm saying and I'm from Sweden which makes it even worse :D

I know what you're getting at Linudden. Just yanking your plank really.

It's been an issue for a very small sample of players coming to the UK and the EPL over the years.

But...trust me...it will not be a problem...or a major surprise if it is.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,159
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29944 on: Today at 06:31:38 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 06:05:23 pm
Dilks has written an article on Nunez and it's a nice read: https://dilksmused.substack.com/p/the-curious-case-of-darwin-nunez?utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=auto_share&s=w

Was about to post this as well. On the whole pretty positive but he also doesn't gloss over the concerns. The clips showing the good and the bad are great.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,933
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29945 on: Today at 06:41:25 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 06:14:40 pm
He dives like Suarez, so that's a good start!
way more than suarez!
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,593
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29946 on: Today at 06:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:31:38 pm
Was about to post this as well. On the whole pretty positive but he also doesn't gloss over the concerns. The clips showing the good and the bad are great.

everything should be tinged with the fact that he's 23 and - if we are doing things even 70% - he will improve all the deficient areas.

I recall when Torres was signed - same thing happened - a lot of people were not impressed because he seemed "raw". 
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,397
  • Linudden.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29947 on: Today at 06:47:28 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 06:31:23 pm
I know what you're getting at Linudden. Just yanking your plank really.

It's been an issue for a very small sample of players coming to the UK and the EPL over the years.

But...trust me...it will not be a problem...or a major surprise if it is.

Yeah. Still it helps when they're battle tested. Everyone already knew that Luis could do it on a cold night in Waalwijk and that Mo didn't go missing in Luzern ;D
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,933
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29948 on: Today at 06:52:11 pm »
Linuden own up -you bought the letter U one, right?


Extracting full value from your purchase!
Logged

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,587
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29949 on: Today at 06:53:15 pm »
Any news on Gavi or Saka


Those are the two I want...


Gavi - 17 years old turns 18 on the 5th of August

Has appeared for Barca 47 times this season and scored 2 goals

Already has 10 Spain national caps and 1 goal...



Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,830
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29950 on: Today at 06:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:07:55 pm
Having spent all his life in either Uruguay, Almería and Lisbon all of which average 28-31°C in summer and 15°C or above in winter, hopefully the English autumn won't be too bad of a shock for the lad! That initial acclimatization is crucial for any player from a warm climate and who likely doesn't speak English.

Hopefully it won't be an issue. There are enough players in the squad who speak Spanish or Portuguese to help him out.

Mate its summer and the wind is fucking freezing, he must have wondered what the fuck he was doing when he stepped off the plane.  ;D
Logged
Scouse not English

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,103
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29951 on: Today at 06:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:48:41 pm
100 million already passed off as fact and will be used to justify City buying more titles.
I mean it doesn't make a difference either way sadly. We could spend nothing and people would still be cheering on City spending gazillions if it meant they were beating us. That's not ever changing

And even if City weren't there we'd still be getting this crap. Like how both media and fans used to do to make out we were the top spenders under Rafa. Just have to ignore it.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,397
  • Linudden.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29952 on: Today at 07:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 06:52:11 pm
Linuden own up -you bought the letter U one, right?


Extracting full value from your purchase!

I don't fully understand it but úñ is an integral part of Swedish keyboards. Short commands for everything fancy with vowels and latin consonants thanks to å, ä and ö dammit :D

Núñez Núñez Núñez Núñez.

That's right! It's for the same reason I write Suárez, Ødegaard et cetera. We have fancy keyboards here!

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:53:57 pm
Mate its summer and the wind is fucking freezing, he must have wondered what the fuck he was doing when he stepped off the plane.  ;D

June has sucked this year here with random heavy rainfalls every other hour during afternoons and it's still warmer, drier, less windy and sunnier than an average summer on Merseyside for heaven's sake ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 07:05:14 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29953 on: Today at 07:13:45 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:07:55 pm
Having spent all his life in either Uruguay, Almería and Lisbon all of which average 28-31°C in summer and 15°C or above in winter, hopefully the English autumn won't be too bad of a shock for the lad! That initial acclimatization is crucial for any player from a warm climate and who likely doesn't speak English.

Hopefully it won't be an issue. There are enough players in the squad who speak Spanish or Portuguese to help him out.

Lisbon by the Atlantic coast during winters is not a hot and sunny affair. Probably lots and lots of rain and mid single digits at an average.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:15:16 pm by plura »
Logged

Online Dundalis

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29954 on: Today at 07:14:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:30:52 pm
I don't understand how its fortune. We have 5 top quality attackers now, we are and have put plans in place to ensure an injury to a player doesn't damage us too much. We also have an attacking midfielder in Carvalho who put up really good goal scoring numbers and getting into good goal scoring opportunities.

Surely City run a risk of the goals in midfield drying up and relying completely on Haaland?
It's pretty simple. Saying we have 5 top quality attackers now does not change the fact that we have had 3 players who have actually produced much in terms of goal returns for Liverpool, Mane, Salah and Jota, and one will be gone. We are assuming goal returns from Diaz and Nunez to make up the difference.

Sure City's midfield goals could dry up. That's like saying Salah could have a bad season and only score a dozen goals. It could happen. Most of their midfield have a history of actually producing good goal or assist returns. Some had bigger goal returns than usual last season, but their goal contribution output from midfield has been pretty consistent season upon season. Our midfield have no history of much goal contributions. That they will significantly outscore our midfield is pretty much a given unless they all get injured. And they still have multiple forwards with history of double digit goal returns, that's not going to dry up to where they would ever just be reliant on Haaland. Feel like we want to look at City through rose tinted glasses and just assume we are gonna make up this gap that clearly exists in terms of where goals will be generated. There is a HUGE reliance on Diaz and Nunez generating a lot of goal contributions, where City scored 96 goals without Haaland, and have not lost any significant contributor.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:35:34 pm
Good lord :D

Dare I ask who you're classing as a midfielder for Man City....?
Yes. De Bryune, B Silva, Gundogan, Rodri and Fernandinho. 40 goals. All played predominantly midfield.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:16:09 pm by Dundalis »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,436
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29955 on: Today at 07:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 06:41:25 pm
way more than suarez!

But less than Harry Kane.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,042
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29956 on: Today at 07:15:31 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:38:59 pm
Zidane apparently had Mane his #1 target while at Madrid

Expected to take over at PSG. Could see PSG come in for him. They need a forward with some pressing anyway

Be interesting to see if Mane would join PSG or not. Been quite open about the fact he grew up a Marseille fan.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,512
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29957 on: Today at 07:18:37 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 07:13:45 pm
Lisbon by the Atlantic coast during winters is not a hot and sunny affair. Probably lots and lots of rain and mid single digits at an average.

Weather was pretty poor for our game there a couple of months ago. Was fairly nippy. :D
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,413
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29958 on: Today at 07:19:53 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 06:07:13 pm
Sorry if it was covered but did anyone get the reason or logic behind the 5m after 10 games bonus payment for Nunez?

Wheres that from and why would we know the specifics?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 744 745 746 747 748 [749]   Go Up
« previous next »
 