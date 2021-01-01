« previous next »
Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:47:23 am
I think the point Pete was making was that if Dortmund don't need to sell players to keep the lights on, why would they accept any bid for Bellingham when they expect his value to increase by next year?
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:50:04 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:36:53 am
This is just utter nonsense.
City debatable, but Madrid's options are absolutely ridiculous now.

Midfield is definitely a place to strengthen. Of all of our midfielders, only Fabinho is still at his best and reliable availability-wise. Jones and Elliott are promising, but we can't count on them yet.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:53:32 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:47:23 am
I think the point Pete was making was that if Dortmund don't need to sell players to keep the lights on, why would they accept any bid for Bellingham when they expect his value to increase by next year?

His value could drop, he may have very bad injury. Gets them money now to strenghen the team if it's like a Keita deal where they want bit of money upfront now.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:54:31 am
Dortmund should have actually sold Sancho and Haaland a year earlier then they did. Would have made a lot more money for both of them.
IgorBobbins

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:55:19 am
Why do the same group of posters always give their opinions as condescending definitive statements?  Nope, thats not how this works, You dont seem to understand how clubs operate, We wont sell/buy x player etc  :no Like the rest of us, you dont have a clue what our club (or other clubs) will do. Unless youre all ITKs or something? In which case, please show your credentials at the door  ;D
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:56:35 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:47:23 am
I think the point Pete was making was that if Dortmund don't need to sell players to keep the lights on, why would they accept any bid for Bellingham when they expect his value to increase by next year?

So 19/20 years old is the optimum age to sell a central midfielder...?
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:57:37 am
In an ideal world we would worry about the midfield next season but the Salah and Bobby situation, mainly Salah really, means we will have some disruption to the front line to address next summer. The last thing we want is to be integrating a few midfielders next summer as well.

Taking that into account there is a good chance we do at least one midfielder this summer, as we probably could do with 2 for the medium-long term. However I won't be surprised if we leave it for now and look to address it in January. Give Klopp less things to worry about in terms of integrating players and attack the league fully.
Dundalis

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:58:08 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:36:53 am
This is just utter nonsense.
Depends what you are looking for. If you are talking about actual returns from midfield, City are absolute light years ahead. But this midfield is built purely to support the creators, plain and simple. You basically have an entire area of the pitch that doesn't contribute much to the goals, they are there to support the gegenpressing style of play to win back and retain the ball. But having a midfield built just to do that is a straight up weakness, because it's one dimensional, and we have only been able to get away with it due to the brilliance of a few individuals.

The fact that we have been overly reliant on Mane and Salah for goals is a fact. City scored more goals than us in the EPL with not one forward scoring more than 13 goals. And their highest scoring player was a midfielder. We have one player in midfield scoring 5 which is somehow the DM who has no history of goal contributions, the goal contributions from the rest of the midfield group was basically non existent. Basically we either somehow maintain the goal generation from the small handful of players in the forward group, or somehow actually bring in players who can generate much more from our midfield group. If not, our goals drop off and we fall back to the pack, because City are not going to find it hard to score goals when they can generate it from almost anywhere on the pitch already, plus bringing in Haaland.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:50:04 am
City debatable, but Madrid's options are absolutely ridiculous now.

Midfield is definitely a place to strengthen. Of all of our midfielders, only Fabinho is still at his best and reliable availability-wise. Jones and Elliott are promising, but we can't count on them yet.
As mentioned above, City really isn't debateable. Their midfield carries their team both defensively and offensively. Ours is very much one way. People talk about Thiago etc and how they keep things ticking in possession, big deal. That's the minimum that should be expected from a midfield in a world class team. City's do that and produce goals and assists.
JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:58:18 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:33:04 am
No way on this earth does Dortmund sell two stars in one transfer window.
Would be nice if we did a swap deal with Mané tho. ( rather than him going to Bayern, not that I want him to go).
Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:59:50 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:56:35 am
So 19/20 years old is the optimum age to sell a central midfielder...?
How many players can you think of who were stars at 18 and saw their value decrease the following year?
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:00:19 am
Until/unless someone makes an offer for Bellingham, no one can really say for certain whether Dortmund would sell this summer or not.

I think he'll probably stay there for another season and then will have a few clubs to choose from next summer. But I don't think a club like Dortmund would refuse to sell if an astronomical offer came in over the next couple of months.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:02:14 am
Quote from: Dundalis on Today at 09:58:08 am
Depends what you are looking for. If you are talking about actual returns from midfield, City are absolute light years ahead. But this midfield is built purely to support the creators, plain and simple. You basically have an entire area of the pitch that doesn't contribute much to the goals, they are there to support the gegenpressing style of play to win back and retain the ball. But having a midfield built just to do that is a straight up weakness, because it's one dimensional.

The fact that we have been overly reliant on Mane and Salah for goals is a fact. City scored more goals than us in the EPL with not one forward scoring more than 13 goals. And their highest scoring player was a midfielder. We have one player in midfield scoring 5 which is somehow the DM who has no history of goal contributions, the goal contributions from the rest of the midfield group was basically non existent. Basically we either somehow maintain the goal generation from the small handful of players in the forward group, or somehow actually bring in players who can generate much more from our midfield group. If not, our goals drop off and we fall back to the pack, because City are not going to find it hard to score goals when they can generate it from almost anywhere on the pitch already, plus bringing in Haaland.As mentioned above, City really isn't debateable. Their midfield carries their team both defensively and offensively. Ours is very much one way. People talk about Thiago etc and how they keep things ticking in possession, big deal. That's the minimum that should be expected from a midfield in a world class team. City's do that and produce goals and assists.

Even at our best the bulk of the goals were provided by Mane and Salah, with Bobby chipping in with a high scoring midfielder amounts and some set piece goals. We now will be expecting a high level of goals from all 3 of our forwards and probably have 4 forwards in Jota, Mane, Salah and Nunez that there will be a lot of expectation on. I don't think therefore that the midfielders scoring goals is going to be something we need as I reckon them four will outscore the City attack, even with Haaland.

Also, what were our goals scored in the 2nd half of the season vs the 1st half? Seems to me that the increase in our form came from more defensive solidity.

We have to be careful not to fully change something that is working.
kaesarsosei

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:02:57 am
I've harped on about going all-in for Bellingham this summer because I suspect City and/or Madrid will be after him next summer and we can't compete with them financially. However I don't think we have any chance of signing him this summer after getting Nunez. Unless we gain more from sales than we thought AND FSG take a bit of a "risk" in terms of investing more in one summer than we are used to. ie a £100m+ net spend in one window would be required.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:05:32 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:02:57 am
I've harped on about going all-in for Bellingham this summer because I suspect City and/or Madrid will be after him next summer and we can't compete with them financially. However I don't think we have any chance of signing him this summer after getting Nunez. Unless we gain more from sales than we thought AND FSG take a bit of a "risk" in terms of investing more in one summer than we are used to. ie a £100m+ net spend in one window would be required.

We should cover a lot of what we spent on Nunez through sales. But if you factor in that we brought forward the signing of Diaz to January, we signed Carvalho and probably Ramsey, then you are right we would be looking at net over £100m if we brought in Bellingham, which is very unlikely.
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:07:19 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:01:47 am
Please lets not have a morning of this Peter, Dortmund very obviously are a selling club.

While they are clearly a selling club, they are good at getting value when selling those players and can afford to turn down a big offer after the have already made one big sale this summer and the player seems more than happy to stay there for another year and outside of a major injury or a covid-level impact to the transfer market, they will make more from keeping Bellingham for another season.
JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:07:43 am
Im definitely on the side of us needing a new midfielder. If we had Gerrard now we would be unstoppable. Are there any similar players around nowadays? I never really watch any games we are not in so I have no idea.
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:08:45 am
Ignoring fee, wages and age, etc:

If we signed Bellingham and Utd signed Frenkie De Jong, who has the better midfielder next season?

Genuine question.
