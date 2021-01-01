Nice to see the bulk of our incoming players come in nice and early,can see a midfielder maybe come in late in the window after we get our sales and loans sorted.
Really struggling to think who though after Tchouameni or Bellingham,keeping in mind the overall elite standards we require of our players,a young James Milner would do i guess!
And if we can't find anyone who's immediate starter material would we go for a bit of a project who needs improvement but has the raw materials to get there,can see maybe a few of those players around Europe.