I find it absolutely amazing itís allowed to continue



Itís absolute madness theyíre allowed to do it. Your basic stealing from the bank while playing monopoly



Something has to give. A big part of the problem is itís city stopping annoying Liverpool from winning the league so itís ok. Itís griped about and just used as nothing more than banter in social media. But itís a real bona fide problem for the game



The worst part is when we complain about it anywhere other fans will come in and say fuck off you bought Nunes for 70 million. The idiocy of that is frightening



Yup. Because we are a marmite club it's not as big an issue to the general football fan. If anyone but Us or United were challenging consistently there would be more noise from the press/fans.Part of me wonders whether the Newcastle takeover is seen as a massive positive from the PL as the 'brand' will at least have two ridiculously rich and competitive teams in 3 or 4 years time.