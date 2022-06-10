Its not inevitable.



Haha a player than no one was talking about a year ago. Haaland has been doing bits for a few seasons now and is already world class imo, make no mistake about that. It's ok to rate a player but let's not make sweeping statements especially when the player in question has only really done bits for one season.There is every chance Klopp and the coaching staff will improve Nunez's game but there is absolutely no guarantee he is destined to be a better player than a generational talent, which Haaland, most certainly is regardless whether you believe he does or doesn't suit City.