LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29280 on: Today at 07:52:51 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:52:03 am
https://media.squawka.com/images/2022/06/10073631/1265398_1265398_nunez-vs-haaland-striker-radar-1024x1024.jpg

Not sure if it's been posted already

It is inevitable that Nunez will be a bigger star than Haaland in the Premier League. He will only improve under Klopp, while Haaland will struggle in Guardiola's setup ...
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29281 on: Today at 07:54:31 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:52:51 am
It is inevitable that Nunez will be a bigger star than Haaland in the Premier League. He will only improve under Klopp, while Haaland will struggle in Guardiola's setup ...

Its not inevitable.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29282 on: Today at 07:54:37 am
Liverpool are set to reach an agreement with Calvin Ramsay on personal terms - they made an official bid to Aberdeen for the Scottish fullback.

Club confident on agreement between clubs - but Aberdeen want around 10m with add ons included. Talks ongoing.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1535870262092042241
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29283 on: Today at 07:57:47 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:54:31 am
Its not inevitable.

For anyone who has watched Ibrahimovic and Lewandowski (at their peak) struggling in Guardiola's setup, it is inevitable ...
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29284 on: Today at 07:59:58 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:57:47 am
For anyone who has watched Ibrahimovic and Lewandowski (at their peak) struggling in Guardiola's setup, it is inevitable ...

Haaland may flop, Nunez may flop or they both could be incredible. Dont think its inevitable because Haaland is a force of nature, an incredible player. Lets see how it turns out.
AndyMuller

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29285 on: Today at 08:00:49 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:59:58 am
Haaland may flop, Nunez may flop or they both could be incredible. Dont think its inevitable because Haaland is a force of nature, an incredible player. Lets see how it turns out.

Yeah and the fact that nothing is inevitable in football.

Besides Everton still being shite every season.
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29286 on: Today at 08:01:01 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:54:31 am
Its not inevitable.

Agreed. Nobody knows. Both could be brilliant, both could flop, or one could be brilliant and one could flop.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29287 on: Today at 08:02:30 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:52:51 am
It is inevitable that Nunez will be a bigger star than Haaland in the Premier League. He will only improve under Klopp, while Haaland will struggle in Guardiola's setup ...

How is it inevitable? It's not inevitable at all.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29288 on: Today at 08:04:46 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:54:31 am
Its not inevitable.

Haha a player than no one was talking about a year ago. Haaland has been doing bits for a few seasons now and is already world class imo, make no mistake about that. It's ok to rate a player but let's not make sweeping statements especially when the player in question has only really done bits for one season.

There is every chance Klopp and the coaching staff will improve Nunez's game but there is absolutely no guarantee he is destined to be a better player than a generational talent, which Haaland, most certainly is regardless whether you believe he does or doesn't suit City.
ScubaSteve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29289 on: Today at 08:07:59 am
I cant see Haaland being a flop in the prem especially playing with De Bruyne et al. Expecting 20+ goals easy in the prem providing no injuries. Hopefully Im very wrong

Apart from the game at anfield, Ive never seen Nunez so cant comment. 
