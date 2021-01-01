« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29200 on: Today at 07:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 06:40:09 pm
If you wish to reminisce, the fun starts on page 248...

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323318.9880

I remember there was one lad who was following the news and flights, then forgot it was his anniversary with his wife.  ;D

Also, this:

Quote from: Bunter on October  8, 2015, 03:57:20 pm
Christ, I hope he wins something after all this ;D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29201 on: Today at 07:27:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:18:29 pm
To be honest, we shouldn't care. The journos on Man City's payroll will always do these mental gymnastics. We should spend our legally earned money proudly, and beat Man City to the top. It was Man Utd who stopped Chelsea from complete domination some 15 years ago. Now, it is our turn to stop Man City ...

Its interesting to what lengths theyll go with sportswashing, thats my main point. While our club just gets on with their business and doesnt feel it necessary to pay for thousand of bots to spread their narrative.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29202 on: Today at 07:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:39:47 pm
Thanks. I'm intrigued by the mention of crack.

Classic South American term for deadly player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29203 on: Today at 07:34:26 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:32:24 pm
Classic South American term for deadly player.
Cos they always leave you wanting more?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29204 on: Today at 07:35:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:18:29 pm
To be honest, we shouldn't care. The journos on Man City's payroll will always do these mental gymnastics. We should spend our legally earned money proudly, and beat Man City to the top. It was Man Utd who stopped Chelsea from complete domination some 15 years ago. Now, it is our turn to stop Man City ...

That was as much down to Chelsea's general dysfunction and averaging a manager per season over the course of Abramovich's tenure as much as anything United did.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29205 on: Today at 07:36:21 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 02:09:55 pm
How does Bellingham compares to Tcho Tcho train from a stats perspective? Do they profile similar in both defensive and attacking actions? If he fits what we are looking for, we may keep our powder dry in the midfield department, if we think we have a good chance of getting him next year
https://fbref.com/en/players/57d88cf9/Jude-Bellingham
I mean adding him not a bad idea but there a current 21 who currently plays for Liverpool who looks very good for the 8 spot https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29206 on: Today at 07:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:35:45 pm
That was as much down to Chelsea's general dysfunction and averaging a manager per season over the course of Abramovich's tenure as much as anything United did.

Abramovich is also a pauper in comparison with their owners. He put £1.5bn in as loans. Citys owners are washing through money every year as revenue. That can continue indefinitely whereas Abramovich had to stop at £1.5bn.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29207 on: Today at 07:43:41 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Today at 04:13:34 pm
Definitely, even without the outgoings we are earning more than we ever had, including an extra 100M from our Champions League run.  Klopp was always promised he could spend as much as we made (I'm assuming they always meant profit) so the money is there if the right player is available.  Two young midfielders over the next few years to add to our young forward/defense core would set us up nicely for the next 5-7 years.

Elliot - 19
Carvalho - 19
Nunez - 22
Konate - 23
Trent - 23
Jota - 25
Diaz - 25
Gomez - 25
Keita - 27
Robertson - 28
Fabinho - 28
Forgetting Jones?
I mean if the club can find a 16 Year old successor type for Fabinho this summer or during the year and set him up in time when Henderson looks closer to retirement would good plan. That seems to be the big thing missing in the Youth Ranks unless I'm missing somebody
I think another MF type would be nice
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29208 on: Today at 07:59:53 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:43:41 pm
Forgetting Jones?
I mean if the club can find a 16 Year old successor type for Fabinho this summer or during the year and set him up in time when Henderson looks closer to retirement would good plan. That seems to be the big thing missing in the Youth Ranks unless I'm missing somebody
I think another MF type would be nice

Tyler Morton?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29209 on: Today at 08:00:18 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:43:41 pm
Forgetting Jones?
I mean if the club can find a 16 Year old successor type for Fabinho this summer or during the year and set him up in time when Henderson looks closer to retirement would good plan. That seems to be the big thing missing in the Youth Ranks unless I'm missing somebody
I think another MF type would be nice

Morton
Believer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29210 on: Today at 08:00:20 pm »
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29211 on: Today at 08:00:42 pm »
Multiple Portuguese journalists are reporting that its done. For what its worth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29212 on: Today at 08:01:55 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:43:41 pm
Forgetting Jones?
I mean if the club can find a 16 Year old successor type for Fabinho this summer or during the year and set him up in time when Henderson looks closer to retirement would good plan. That seems to be the big thing missing in the Youth Ranks unless I'm missing somebody
I think another MF type would be nice

We've got a 17-year-old in Stefan Bajcetic, think he's one of the most promising youngsters we have at the moment.
