If we swap Mane for Nunez for somewhere around 20 million net (with Nunez on a lower wage) thats excellent business if Nunez works out



I'm slightly out the loop with what's being discussed but sounds like the up front will be between £60-65milAnd a bid is expect for Mane that (inc bonuses) gets closer to £40mil - I'd assume that means at most £35mil up front, as I expect them to keep playing silly buggersWhat would you make of it, if it's hypothetically closer to Mane plus around 30 mil net (inc the nicer wages at least)?