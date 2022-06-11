« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29120 on: Today at 03:40:14 pm »
North American Earthworms have started their migration to Canada

Their journey will take them approximately 100,000 years

I wonder if they will beat official news of Nunez signing ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29121 on: Today at 03:41:33 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29122 on: Today at 03:52:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:41:33 pm
Fulham 'preparing' £32m double swoop on Liverpool

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/fulham-preparing-32m-double-swoop-24202104

Between them two and Mane, we'd pretty much be at break even for bringing in Nunez (adds on aside), Ramsay and Carvalho. Probably similar wages too. Then with Ox and Phillips likely to leave as well, you can easily see how we would have had the money for Tchouameni on top of everything else.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29123 on: Today at 04:00:02 pm »
How come uraguayan36 hasnt signed back up yet?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29124 on: Today at 04:02:54 pm »
I wonder if we'll hold off on the announcement until Mane's sold so we can give him the number 10?

If we announce him first we'll have to allocate him a random number because shirt sales will be sky high in those first few days, we can't really tell fans to sit tight and wait for him to be given a number because we'll miss out on a shitload of sales.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29125 on: Today at 04:04:11 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 04:02:54 pm
I wonder if we'll hold off on the announcement until Mane's sold so we can give him the number 10?

If we announce him first we'll have to allocate him a random number because shirt sales will be sky high in those first few days, we can't really tell fans to sit tight and wait for him to be given a number because we'll miss out on a shitload of sales.

Cant register him until July 1 anyway as thats when the Portuguese transfer window opens so I suspect well just announce the signing but do all the unveiling bits in July.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29126 on: Today at 04:05:42 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 04:02:54 pm
I wonder if we'll hold off on the announcement until Mane's sold so we can give him the number 10?

If we announce him first we'll have to allocate him a random number because shirt sales will be sky high in those first few days, we can't really tell fans to sit tight and wait for him to be given a number because we'll miss out on a shitload of sales.

I'm sure we've signed players and said a number will be allocated in due course.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29127 on: Today at 04:07:50 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:05:42 pm
I'm sure we've signed players and said a number will be allocated in due course.
But when it's your record signing it's going to bring with it a lot more attention. I suspect that's what'll probably happen though, unless he's not arsed and picks another number anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29128 on: Today at 04:08:38 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 04:00:02 pm
How come uraguayan36 hasnt signed back up yet?

Because hes actually Nunez.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29129 on: Today at 04:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:04:11 pm
Cant register him until July 1 anyway as thats when the Portuguese transfer window opens so I suspect well just announce the signing but do all the unveiling bits in July.
Very true, I suppose it's more of a pre-contract until the 1st of July so he's not technically ours until then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29130 on: Today at 04:12:35 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 04:00:02 pm
How come uraguayan36 hasnt signed back up yet?

He will.

"Hey Darwin"
"Hi bro"
"Sorry to phone you at tea time"
"That's cool"
"What you having for tea"
"Battered sausage and chips"
"Nice"
"Yeah"
"Everything good with you Darwin?"
"Really great. Thanks for phoning"
"You sure you don't mind?"
"No, I love it"
"Luis says hi"
"He's good?"
"Yeah, we're going white-water rafting together next week"
"Can I come?"
"Sure"
"Great. See you there".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29131 on: Today at 04:13:12 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:08:38 pm
Because hes actually Nunez.
I thought he was actually Suarez?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29132 on: Today at 04:13:34 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:52:34 pm
Between them two and Mane, we'd pretty much be at break even for bringing in Nunez (adds on aside), Ramsay and Carvalho. Probably similar wages too. Then with Ox and Phillips likely to leave as well, you can easily see how we would have had the money for Tchouameni on top of everything else.

Definitely, even without the outgoings we are earning more than we ever had, including an extra 100M from our Champions League run.  Klopp was always promised he could spend as much as we made (I'm assuming they always meant profit) so the money is there if the right player is available.  Two young midfielders over the next few years to add to our young forward/defense core would set us up nicely for the next 5-7 years.

Elliot - 19
Carvalho - 19
Nunez - 22
Konate - 23
Trent - 23
Jota - 25
Diaz - 25
Gomez - 25
Keita - 27
Robertson - 28
Fabinho - 28
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29133 on: Today at 04:17:52 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Today at 04:13:34 pm
Definitely, even without the outgoings we are earning more than we ever had, including an extra 100M from our Champions League run.  Klopp was always promised he could spend as much as we made (I'm assuming they always meant profit) so the money is there if the right player is available.  Two young midfielders over the next few years to add to our young forward/defense core would set us up nicely for the next 5-7 years.

Elliot - 19
Nunez - 22
Konate - 23
Trent - 23
Jota - 25
Diaz - 25
Gomez - 25
Keita - 27
Robertson - 28
Fabinho - 28
and Jones
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29134 on: Today at 04:21:52 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Today at 04:13:34 pm
Definitely, even without the outgoings we are earning more than we ever had, including an extra 100M from our Champions League run.  Klopp was always promised he could spend as much as we made (I'm assuming they always meant profit) so the money is there if the right player is available.  Two young midfielders over the next few years to add to our young forward/defense core would set us up nicely for the next 5-7 years.

Elliot - 19
Carvalho - 19
Nunez - 22
Konate - 23
Trent - 23
Jota - 25
Diaz - 25
Gomez - 25
Keita - 27
Robertson - 28
Fabinho - 28

With Klopp staying on too, we'll add the right players to that list over the next couple of seasons too, the future is so bright, just need to get rid of the sportswashers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29135 on: Today at 04:36:20 pm »
Imagine some of the academy players we've got can become great players, too. The likes of Kaide Gordon or Cannonier in attack, plus I think we've got some really good young defenders as well. It's really exciting. Of those names in the under 25 YO range I'm particularly looking forward to seeing Jones and Elliot come on, plus Konate who will likely get more football going forward, especially in the league. Not actually seen Carvalho play yet but meant to be a talent. Also, tipping Nunez to be a success, think he has the potential to score fucking loads for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29136 on: Today at 04:38:47 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29137 on: Today at 04:39:28 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Today at 04:13:34 pm
Definitely, even without the outgoings we are earning more than we ever had, including an extra 100M from our Champions League run.  Klopp was always promised he could spend as much as we made (I'm assuming they always meant profit) so the money is there if the right player is available.  Two young midfielders over the next few years to add to our young forward/defense core would set us up nicely for the next 5-7 years.

Elliot - 19
Carvalho - 19
Nunez - 22
Konate - 23
Trent - 23
Jota - 25
Diaz - 25
Gomez - 25
Keita - 27
Robertson - 28
Fabinho - 28

That's an absolutely outrageous core of a team, the future is very red.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29138 on: Today at 04:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:04:11 pm
Cant register him until July 1 anyway as thats when the Portuguese transfer window opens so I suspect well just announce the signing but do all the unveiling bits in July.

This isn't true, as far as I know. I saw Maddock tweet similar yesterday but we don't need their window to be open to sign him officially. The transfer window is open in the UK, so he can be registered immediately. Just as players can move to Russia, as an example, in early February even though our window is closed - all that matters is that theirs is open.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29139 on: Today at 04:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:38:47 pm
8 million apart in the valuation of the player according to Joyce.


https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/darwin-nunez-liverpool-and-benfica-are-8m-apart-in-negotiations-5dngxq25q

He's on his way from Uruguay and is missing their game tonight to do a medical. It's done. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29140 on: Today at 04:44:54 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Today at 04:13:34 pm
Definitely, even without the outgoings we are earning more than we ever had, including an extra 100M from our Champions League run.  Klopp was always promised he could spend as much as we made (I'm assuming they always meant profit) so the money is there if the right player is available.  Two young midfielders over the next few years to add to our young forward/defense core would set us up nicely for the next 5-7 years.

Elliot - 19
Carvalho - 19
Nunez - 22
Konate - 23
Trent - 23
Jota - 25
Diaz - 25
Gomez - 25
Keita - 27
Robertson - 28
Fabinho - 28

Add Van den Berg (20), Jones (21), Kelleher (23) and Tsimikas (26) to that list ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29141 on: Today at 04:45:47 pm »
If it's 60 mill and 20 on bonuses you can bet the media will always quote the full amount. And in Euros.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29142 on: Today at 04:51:23 pm »
Darwin Núñez: Liverpool and Benfica are £8m apart in negotiations

Benfica want £68 million up front for the striker

Paul Joyce
Saturday June 11 2022, 4.00pm BST, The Sunday Times

Liverpool are trying to persuade Benfica to accept an up-front fee for Darwin Núñez of closer to £60 million as negotiations continue over a deal for the striker.

Discussions between Liverpools sporting director Julian Ward and his Benfica counterpart Pedro Marques are in progress over the structure of the transfer fee for the Uruguay international.

Benfica are seeking £68 million up front, plus add-ons that would take the eventual valuation of Núñez up to £85 million which equates to 100 million.

Liverpool are reluctant to meet that £68 million figure as it stands and negotiations are centred on persuading the Portuguese club to lower their valuation for the 22-year-old to nearer £60 million.

As it stands, Benfica need to bend on their demands. Liverpool know the player wants to move to Anfield and join Jürgen Klopps side having impressed against them when scoring home and away in the quarter-final of the Champions League last season.

Manchester United have shown interest in Núñez, but they cannot offer him Champions League football next season, while the allure of playing for Liverpool is far greater than the attraction of joining a United team who are embarking on yet another new era, this time under Erik ten Hag.

The coming week could be busy for Liverpool, with Bayern Munich set to return with a third bid for Sadio Mané, which will be more in line with their £40 million valuation of the Senegal striker. The German club have so far had bids of £25 million and £30 million rejected.

Liverpool also expect to sell the Japan international Takumi Minamino, with Monaco leading the chase for a player who is valued at £17million. Minamino cost Liverpool £7.5 million in January 2020 due to a clause in his contract at RB Salzburg.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have bid about £4 million for Aberdeen right back Calvin Ramsay with a further £2 million linked to add-ons for the 18-year-old. A deal has yet to be agreed with Aberdeen, who are seeking more bonuses from the proposed transfer.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/darwin-nunez-liverpool-and-benfica-are-8m-apart-in-negotiations-5dngxq25q
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29143 on: Today at 04:54:20 pm »
So everyone saying done deal have jumped the gun once again. £8m quite a bit apart still.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29144 on: Today at 04:56:26 pm »
It's not. The man isn't flying half way across the planet for us to not have agreed a deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29145 on: Today at 04:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:56:26 pm
It's not. The man isn't flying half way across the planet for us to not have agreed a deal.

You don't believe Joyce?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29146 on: Today at 04:59:00 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:54:20 pm
So everyone saying done deal have jumped the gun once again. £8m quite a bit apart still.

It is a misleading title. It is not £8 million difference in the valuation, only in the money paid upfront. It will be agreed ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29147 on: Today at 05:00:10 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:54:20 pm
So everyone saying done deal have jumped the gun once again. £8m quite a bit apart still.

 ;D Yeah looks like it's off. Utd won't sell him to us a few days after signing him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29148 on: Today at 05:00:32 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:58:22 pm
You don't believe Joyce?

And you don't believe the guy is missing playing for his country and getting on a plane to here as a sign of it's not done?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29149 on: Today at 05:00:46 pm »
Think its a bit of click bait to maximise paper sales/clicks on a Saturday afternoon.

Not that Im doubting that its true, but I just doubt that its anything remotely out of the ordinary.

Even the likes of Joyce have to sell papers afterall.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29150 on: Today at 05:01:42 pm »
I thought i was an idiot but some dumb mofo's on here.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29151 on: Today at 05:03:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:01:42 pm
I thought i was an idiot but some dumb mofo's on here.  ;D

I mean it will be done. No doubt. But it's not done yet like everyone on twitter is making out  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29152 on: Today at 05:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:12:35 pm
He will.

"Hey Darwin"
"Hi bro"
"Sorry to phone you at tea time"
"That's cool"
"What you having for tea"
"Battered sausage and chips"
"Nice"
"Yeah"
"Everything good with you Darwin?"
"Really great. Thanks for phoning"
"You sure you don't mind?"
"No, I love it"
"Luis says hi"
"He's good?"
"Yeah, we're going white-water rafting together next week"
"Can I come?"
"Sure"
"Great. See you there".

Uncanny 😂. Now im thinking it might have been you!
