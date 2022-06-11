Darwin Núñez: Liverpool and Benfica are £8m apart in negotiationsBenfica want £68 million up front for the strikerPaul JoyceSaturday June 11 2022, 4.00pm BST, The Sunday TimesLiverpool are trying to persuade Benfica to accept an up-front fee for Darwin Núñez of closer to £60 million as negotiations continue over a deal for the striker.Discussions between Liverpools sporting director Julian Ward and his Benfica counterpart Pedro Marques are in progress over the structure of the transfer fee for the Uruguay international.Benfica are seeking £68 million up front, plus add-ons that would take the eventual valuation of Núñez up to £85 million which equates to 100 million.Liverpool are reluctant to meet that £68 million figure as it stands and negotiations are centred on persuading the Portuguese club to lower their valuation for the 22-year-old to nearer £60 million.As it stands, Benfica need to bend on their demands. Liverpool know the player wants to move to Anfield and join Jürgen Klopps side having impressed against them when scoring home and away in the quarter-final of the Champions League last season.Manchester United have shown interest in Núñez, but they cannot offer him Champions League football next season, while the allure of playing for Liverpool is far greater than the attraction of joining a United team who are embarking on yet another new era, this time under Erik ten Hag.The coming week could be busy for Liverpool, with Bayern Munich set to return with a third bid for Sadio Mané, which will be more in line with their £40 million valuation of the Senegal striker. The German club have so far had bids of £25 million and £30 million rejected.Liverpool also expect to sell the Japan international Takumi Minamino, with Monaco leading the chase for a player who is valued at £17million. Minamino cost Liverpool £7.5 million in January 2020 due to a clause in his contract at RB Salzburg.Meanwhile, Liverpool have bid about £4 million for Aberdeen right back Calvin Ramsay with a further £2 million linked to add-ons for the 18-year-old. A deal has yet to be agreed with Aberdeen, who are seeking more bonuses from the proposed transfer.