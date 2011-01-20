Fulham seem to think somethings changed and theyre better equipped to stay up this time. Noises coming out the club also think Mitrovic will finally prove he can hack it at the elite level. Im not so sure. I do think Fulham will fair better than Forest though.



Forest have lost Davis back to Villa, Samba their keeper wants to leave, Spence has left and Brennan Johnson is refusing to sign a new contract, courting interest elsewhere which wont help them on the pitch. Theyve a lot to do in the transfer market.



Williams for £15m would be fantastic business by the club, especially seeing as the lad from Aberdeen is joining. Having said that, Ramsay is only 18 so are we sure hell be in with the seniors to start with? I watch zero SPL so dont know of his level at present.